Noah Olivier Smith, better known by his professional moniker 'Yeat', is a Californian rapper that is new to the scene but is already making a significant name for himself through consistent social media fame and major musical collaborations. Here is what you need to know about the rapper, including Yeat's real name and background.

Yeat and Drake's hit song New Turban helped the rapper's ever-growing career, apart from his rising star status on platforms like TikTok, with his content and music making frequent appearances. Here is a summary of his biography before we go into other details we know about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Noah Olivier Smith Nickname 'Yeat' Date of birth 26 February 2000 Age 22 years of age (at the time of writing) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Irvine, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed descent (Romanian mother, Mexican-American father) Gender Male Height 170 cm-175 cm (most widely reported) Education Lakeridge High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, singer Net worth $2.5 million-$5 million (most widely reported)

Yeat does not discuss his personal life much, especially regarding his parents and family. Although we know he comes from mixed ethnicity; we do not know the names of his parents or whether he has any siblings. However, here are some facts that have been widely reported online.

Why is his name Yeat?

As mentioned above, Yeat's real name is Noah Olivier Smith.

Yeat's age

The social media sensation turns 23 on 26 February of 2023.

Where is rapper Yeat from?

Yeat's nationality is of American, mixed ethnicity due to his mother having Romanian roots and his father being of a Mexican-American descent.

Yeat's education

He attended Lakeridge High School, but no record of his educational background exists.

Is Yeat a TikTok rapper?

Yeat's genre falls under rap and hip-hop, with much of his music featuring on TikTok since his music struck a chord with users and turned him into an overnight sensation. Yeat's lyrics are often lip-synced by users on the app or paired with dance videos.

However, he has been making music before his rise to fame online, with sources stating his music career stretches back to 2017 and 2018 under his current moniker.

Yeat's net worth

Thanks to his massive rise to fame, he has a net worth estimated to be between $2.5 million-$5 million. The exact value is unknown and has never been confirmed by the rapper.

How do I contact Yeat?

The rapper has an official store, which you can contact for details on merchandising and general customer queries. You can also email the company directly at yeat@umgstores.com. If you want to get him directly, you can try to reach out to him through his social media profiles.

Yeat's profiles

Yeat's Instagram is @yeat, with 1.9 million followers. You can find him on TikTok under @packin, with 430.6 thousand followers. His YouTube channel is Yeat Music, with 533 thousand subscribers. You can also find him on Snapchat under @yeat.og, with 6.80 thousand subscribers.

Yeat may be relatively new to the industry compared to his counterparts, but he is already making a massive name on social media platforms, especially on the massively popular platform TikTok. Keep an eye on his social media pages for future career moves and updates.

