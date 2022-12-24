Who is Mzansi’s actress Nolwazi Ngubeni? Age, family, TV shows, pictures, profiles, net worth
Nolwazi Ngubeni is best known as Precious in the second season of SABC1’s drama series, A Place Called Home. Her epic portrayal of Precious even earned her a nomination for the 2010 SAFTA Awards for the best supporting actress in a drama. Here is all about her!
South African celebrity Nolwazi Ngubeni wears many hats. When she is not in front of the camera entertaining her fans, she is behind it working as a casting director, producer, and voice-over artist. In all her roles, she has managed to stand out and acquire an edge over many others in the South African entertainment industry.
Nolwazi Ngubeni's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Nolwazi Shange Ngubeni
|Famous as
|Precious in A Place Called Home
|Date of birth
|19 January 1984
|Place of birth
|Durban, KZN, South Africa
|Zodiac sign
|Age
|38 years (as of December 2022)
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Profession
|Actress, Casting Director, Producer, Voice-over Artist, and TikTok Music Partnerships Manager
|Education
|Pinetown Senior Primary School, Durban University of Technology
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Married
|Husband
|Mzwandile Ngubeni
|Children
|Two
|Estimated net worth
|$200, 000-$350, 000
|Social media
|Instagram, Twitter, TikTok
Who is Nolwazi Ngubeni?
She is a celebrated South African actress who has starred in notable productions such as A Place Called Home and Scandal! Here are interesting things to know about her.
How old is Nolwazi?
Nolwazi is aging like fine wine, which explains the many searchers of “How old is Mbali from Scandal?” She was born on 19 January 1984 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa as Nolwazi Shange. Nolwazi Ngubeni’s age as of December 2022 is 38 years old.
Education profile
Shange attended Pinetown Senior Primary School, where she actively participated in sports. Although there are no records about her high school information, she is known to have studied arts at the university and holds a marketing and communications qualification.
Nolwazi Ngubeni’s career
Ngubeni grew up in a family of artists and was inspired, nurtured, and influenced to also love acting from an early age.
Although she was first trained as a singer, she chose to concentrate on acting and study performance in the university. Everything changed for her when she joined the drama department at Durban University of Technology.
She landed her first acting role in season 2 of the SABC1 drama series A Place Called Home (2008-2009). In no time, she started bagging acting gigs in other productions. Some of Nolwazi Ngubeni’s TV shows include:
|Mtunzini.com season 3
|Zinhle (a guest starring role)
|Single Guys
|Kwezi
|Mzali Wam
|Sibongile
|Ak’siSpaza
|Guest Star
|The River
|Minister Patience Mhlongo
|Intersexions
|Ntombi
|Zabalaza (2013)
|Kgomotso
|Thula’s Vine
|Joyce
|Mina Nawe
|Sheila
|Soul City
|Dimpho Miya
|Mzansi Love
|Lydia
|SAFTAS
|Presenter
In addition to these TV shows, Shange has starred in the film Otelo Burning. She bagged the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama Series for her role as Dezi in the 2011 film Otelo Burning.
Other works
In addition to acting, Shange is also a producer and TikTok music partnerships manager, as described in her Instagram bio. She is also a voice-over artist and casting director for many movies and TV shows, including Nothing For Mahala, AboMama, Rhythm City, and MTV Shuga. Shange has also worked as a casting director and business developer for a Global Tech Company.
Nolwazi Ngubeni’s net worth
Although there is no official report about her net worth, most of Nolwazi Ngubeni’s profiles estimate that it ranges from $200,000 to $350,000. Her major source of income is her acting profession.
Who is Mzwandile Ngubeni married to?
South African actor and TV presenter Mzwandile Ngubeni, famous for his hosting role in the SABC1 TV series Choice, is Nolwazi Ngubeni’s husband. The lovebirds met in 2010 and have been together for over a decade.
They officiated their union the first time in a civil ceremony. However, in 2016, they held their traditional wedding in Durban. The lovebirds have been blessed with two children.
Nolwazi Ngubeni’s social media
As of 23 December 2023, Shange’s verified Instagram page has garnered 143K followers. Her Twitter account has garnered 65.2K followers as of this writing.
Nolwazi Ngubeni’s pictures
Shange often shares her pictures and lifestyle videos on her Instagram. She is loved for her chic fashion sense, which often draws positive feedback on her pictures.
Nolwazi Ngubeni is a successful woman who wears many hats. She is a veteran actress, casting director, producer, and TikTok music partnerships manager.
Source: Briefly News