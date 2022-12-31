Who is Pamibaby, where is she from and why is she famous?
American musical artist and social media personality Pamibaby is one of the latest stars to make it big, thanks to her massive social media following, with millions of fans on her collective social media pages. What makes her stand out from other content creators? Here, we dissect everything we know about her.
Pamibaby’s real name is Pamela Gheriafi, but she is most well-known for her professional moniker and goes by her nickname on all social media platforms. She used to be in a relationship with Twitch streamer Adin Ross, but the two have since split.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Pamela Gheriafi
|Nickname
|‘Pamibaby’
|Date of birth
|May 9, 2000
|Age
|22 years of age
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christianity (most widely reported)
|Current residence
|Houston, Texas
|Current nationality
|American/Emirati
|Marital status
|Single
|Ethnicity
|Mixed descent (Bulgarian and Middle Eastern ethnicity)
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|55 kg
|Height
|168 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Children
|None
|Profession
|Model, social media influencer
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$0.5 million (most widely reported)
|Social media profiles
|InstagramTikTokTwitchYouTubeBeRealTwitterOnlyFans
Although the model generally has positive reactions to her social media content, her OnlyFans page, which is only a few months old, has received mixed reactions. Some fans have expressed disappointment, while others are encouraging towards her latest business endeavour. Besides her massive social media presence, here is what you need to know about her.
How old is Pamibaby?
Pamibaby’s age is 22 years as of the time of writing, and she will turn 23 on May 9, 2023.
How tall is Pamibaby?
The model stands at 168 cm.
Where is Pamibaby from?
The social media star originates from the scenic city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where she spent most of her childhood before moving to America with her family when she was 14.
Pamibaby’s ethnicity
The Emirati native is of mixed descent, with Bulgarian and Middle Eastern ethnicity.
Pamibaby’s net worth
Her net worth has never been confirmed, but multiple outlets online have reported it to be $0.5 million.
Pamibaby may be a new social media star you may not have heard of before. Still, judging by her already well-established online fanbase and company partnerships, she is just starting to make a name for herself and shows no signs of slowing down.
Source: Briefly News