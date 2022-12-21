Global site navigation

Who is Joshua Russaw? Everything about Faith Evans’ son
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Joshua Russaw? Everything about Faith Evans’ son

by  Peter Kinuthia

Joshua Russaw is an American celebrity who has gained recognition in the entertainment industry for working with notable artists like Christopher Wallace Jr. and FIH. But despite his exceptional work that has put him on the map, he is best known as the second son of Faith Evans and her ex-husband Todd Russaw.

Who is Joshua Russaw?
Joshua Russaw is best known as the son of Faith Evans and her ex-spouse Todd Russaw. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Up-and-coming singer, DJ, and model Joshua Russaw is a perfect depiction that DNA does not lie. He inherited his mother’s exceptional musical notes and started composing music as early as three years old. His father, stellar record producer Todd Russaw, helped shape his musical career, explaining why he is one of the musical stars to watch out for.

Joshua Russaw’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Faith Evans’ son
Full name Joshua Jahad Russaw
Date of birth10 June 1998
Place of birthUnited States
Zodiac sign Gemini
Age24 years (as of January 2023)
Profession Singer, DJ, Model, and Producer
Nationality American
MotherFaith Evans
Father Todd Russaw
SiblingsChristopher Wallace Jr., Chyna Tahjere Griffin, Ryder Russaw
Hair colourBlack
Eye colour Brown
Height in feet5’8”
Height in centimetres172 cm
Weight in pounds138 lbs
Weight in kilograms63 kgs
Sexual orientationStraight
Relationship statusSingle
Estimated net worth $500,000
InstagramTwitter

Read also

André 3000's net worth, age, spouse, children, movies and TV shows, profiles

Who is Joshua Russaw?

He is famous as one of Faith Evans’ children and among the fastest rising stars in America’s entertainment industry. Here are his lesser-known facts.

Joshua Russaw's bio
Joshua Jahad Russaw was born in America in 1998. He is 24 years old as of 2022. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Joshua Russaw’s age

He was born on 10 June 1998 in the United States and is 24 years of age as of December 2022. His maiden name is Jahad.

Joshua Russaw’s parents

He is the son of the I’ll Be Missing You hit maker Faith Evans and influential talent manager and music producer Todd Russaw. The lovebirds tied the knot on 11 November 1997 but called it quits in 2011 after being together for over 13 years.

Joshua Russaw's parents
Joshua Russaw is the son of Faith Evans and her ex-husband Todd Russaw. Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Joshua Russaw’s siblings

He has two step-siblings, namely Christopher Wallace Jr. and Chyna Tahjere Griffin. Christopher is the son of Faith Evans and musical legend The Notorious B.I.G. Chyna, on the other hand, is the daughter of Faith Evans and renowned producer Kiyamma Griffin.

Read also

Andrew Form’s net worth, age, children, spouse, height, movies, profiles

His full brother is Ryder Evan Russaw. Ryder is on the autism spectrum, something that Faith has been very forthcoming about with her fans. She opened up about her battle with the Los Angeles Unified School District after she saw how they did not accommodate and attend to her autistic son Ryder.

Eventually, she pulled Ryder out of school following the mistreatment. During the same period, Evans formed a foundation that advocates for children with autism named Ryder's Room Inc.

Joshua Russaw’s height

Joshua Rusaw's body stats
Joshua Russaw is 5'8" tall and weighs roughly 138 lbs. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)
Source: Instagram

He stands tall at 5’8”, which is approximately 172 cm. As for his weight, Jahad weighs 138 lbs, approximately 63 kgs.

Joshua Russaw’s career

Evans has passed her musical talents on to her son, Jahad, who developed an interest in the entertainment and music industry at the tender age of three. At the time, his mother was in the studio recording her 2001 album Faithfully.

Read also

The untold story of Toby Mac's wife, Amanda Levy McKeehan

So far the musician has worked with his brother Christopher Wallace. Although they were set to release their duo album in 2017, they are yet to do so. However, as a solo artist, Jahad has released songs such as Can You.

Joshua Russaw's career
Joshua Russaw works as an artist, model, DJ, and music producer. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)
Source: Instagram

In addition to music, Jahad is also an accomplished DJ who goes by the stage name DJ Jahad Russaw. He has also produced music for artists such as CYN and FIH. Jahad also works as a model, and is known for working for his brother’s brand Frank White.

Joshua Russaw’s net worth

As per most of Joshua Russaw’s profiles, his estimated net worth is around $500,000. His earnings are mainly from his rapping career, business endeavours, commercials, and brand endorsements.

Joshua Russaw’s social media

Joshua Russaw's social media
Joshua Russaw is mainly active on Instagram. He often shares his works and lifestyle photos on this platform. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)
Source: Instagram

As of 23 December 2022, Jahad has an Instagram page that has accumulated 15.3K followers. His Twitter page has garnered 190 followers as of this writing.

Read also

Who is Aydin Maxwell, the son of Fetty Wap and Ariel Reese?

Joshua Russaw’s spouse

The young man has kept his love life under wraps, making it hard to determine if he is single or dating. But from most of his profiles, he is yet to walk down the aisle and is solely committed to making music and selling his brand.

Joshua Russaw is an American artist, model, producer, and DJ. He is best known as the son of Faith Evans and Todd Russaw.

READ ALSO: Who is Kim Quintero? Age, husband, salary, political party, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Kim Quintero’s biography. Kim Quintero is an American journalist from Arizona. Before landing her prestigious role as director of communication at the Arizona Senate Majority Caucus, she used to work as a meteorologist at Arizona Family Stations.

However, she has ditched journalism for politics, a move that has made most people curious to know more about her. Please click on the link to know more about this former journalist who is now a republican working at the office of the Arizona State Senate Caucus.

Read also

What does Paul Qualley do now? Everything about Andie MacDowell's spouse

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel