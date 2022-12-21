Joshua Russaw is an American celebrity who has gained recognition in the entertainment industry for working with notable artists like Christopher Wallace Jr. and FIH. But despite his exceptional work that has put him on the map, he is best known as the second son of Faith Evans and her ex-husband Todd Russaw.

Joshua Russaw is best known as the son of Faith Evans and her ex-spouse Todd Russaw. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Up-and-coming singer, DJ, and model Joshua Russaw is a perfect depiction that DNA does not lie. He inherited his mother’s exceptional musical notes and started composing music as early as three years old. His father, stellar record producer Todd Russaw, helped shape his musical career, explaining why he is one of the musical stars to watch out for.

Joshua Russaw’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Faith Evans’ son Full name Joshua Jahad Russaw Date of birth 10 June 1998 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Gemini Age 24 years (as of January 2023) Profession Singer, DJ, Model, and Producer Nationality American Mother Faith Evans Father Todd Russaw Siblings Christopher Wallace Jr., Chyna Tahjere Griffin , Ryder Russaw Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 172 cm Weight in pounds 138 lbs Weight in kilograms 63 kgs Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Estimated net worth $500,000 Instagram Twitter

Who is Joshua Russaw?

He is famous as one of Faith Evans’ children and among the fastest rising stars in America’s entertainment industry. Here are his lesser-known facts.

Joshua Jahad Russaw was born in America in 1998. He is 24 years old as of 2022. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Joshua Russaw’s age

He was born on 10 June 1998 in the United States and is 24 years of age as of December 2022. His maiden name is Jahad.

Joshua Russaw’s parents

He is the son of the I’ll Be Missing You hit maker Faith Evans and influential talent manager and music producer Todd Russaw. The lovebirds tied the knot on 11 November 1997 but called it quits in 2011 after being together for over 13 years.

Joshua Russaw is the son of Faith Evans and her ex-husband Todd Russaw. Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Joshua Russaw’s siblings

He has two step-siblings, namely Christopher Wallace Jr. and Chyna Tahjere Griffin. Christopher is the son of Faith Evans and musical legend The Notorious B.I.G. Chyna, on the other hand, is the daughter of Faith Evans and renowned producer Kiyamma Griffin.

His full brother is Ryder Evan Russaw. Ryder is on the autism spectrum, something that Faith has been very forthcoming about with her fans. She opened up about her battle with the Los Angeles Unified School District after she saw how they did not accommodate and attend to her autistic son Ryder.

Eventually, she pulled Ryder out of school following the mistreatment. During the same period, Evans formed a foundation that advocates for children with autism named Ryder's Room Inc.

Joshua Russaw’s height

Joshua Russaw is 5'8" tall and weighs roughly 138 lbs. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He stands tall at 5’8”, which is approximately 172 cm. As for his weight, Jahad weighs 138 lbs, approximately 63 kgs.

Joshua Russaw’s career

Evans has passed her musical talents on to her son, Jahad, who developed an interest in the entertainment and music industry at the tender age of three. At the time, his mother was in the studio recording her 2001 album Faithfully.

So far the musician has worked with his brother Christopher Wallace. Although they were set to release their duo album in 2017, they are yet to do so. However, as a solo artist, Jahad has released songs such as Can You.

Joshua Russaw works as an artist, model, DJ, and music producer. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In addition to music, Jahad is also an accomplished DJ who goes by the stage name DJ Jahad Russaw. He has also produced music for artists such as CYN and FIH. Jahad also works as a model, and is known for working for his brother’s brand Frank White.

Joshua Russaw’s net worth

As per most of Joshua Russaw’s profiles, his estimated net worth is around $500,000. His earnings are mainly from his rapping career, business endeavours, commercials, and brand endorsements.

Joshua Russaw’s social media

Joshua Russaw is mainly active on Instagram. He often shares his works and lifestyle photos on this platform. Photo: @jahadrussaw on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As of 23 December 2022, Jahad has an Instagram page that has accumulated 15.3K followers. His Twitter page has garnered 190 followers as of this writing.

Joshua Russaw’s spouse

The young man has kept his love life under wraps, making it hard to determine if he is single or dating. But from most of his profiles, he is yet to walk down the aisle and is solely committed to making music and selling his brand.

Joshua Russaw is an American artist, model, producer, and DJ. He is best known as the son of Faith Evans and Todd Russaw.

