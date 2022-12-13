André 3000's net worth, age, spouse, children, movies and TV shows, profiles

Rappers André '3000' Benjamin and Antwan 'Big Boi' Patton are the iconic duo behind the major Atlanta rapper group, Outkast, who are best known for their hit songs Hey Ya! Ms Jackson, Roses and The Way You Move. The duo has gone on to achieve commercial success individually, especially André 3000. Here, we discuss André 3000's net worth, career, and personal life as well as where his relationship with Big Boi stands today.

The rapper at the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on 16 January 2020 in California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

André 3000’s songs that he recorded as a separate artist from Outkast put him on the map even more, with various awards to show for it. He also won a Grammy Award in 2020 for 'Best R&B Performance' alongside Brandon Paak Anderson, professionally known as Anderson.

Profile summary and bio

Full name André Lauren Benjamin Nickname André 3000 Date of birth 27 May 1975 Age 47 years of age in 2022 Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Venice Beach, California , USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 72-74 kg (most widely reported) Height 178 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Lawrence Walker and Sharon Benjamin Hodo Siblings Only child Profession Rapper, TV and record producer, actor, dancer, songwriter, voice actor Education Sutton Middle School and Tri-Cities High School Native language English Net worth $35 million-$50 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter (OutKast account)

André 3000’s movies have seen an entirely new form of fanbase being introduced to the star, with his acting career being broad in nature, but mainly focused on the genres of comedy and action. This is what else we know about his life and career.

André 3000’s age

The rapper is 47 years of age in 2022.

André 3000’s height

He stands at 178 cm.

André 3000’s spouse

He is unmarried but has been in a long-term relationship with businesswoman Dominique Maldanado, and some reports state that they may be engaged. He was also in a high-profile relationship in the 90s with Erykah Badu. The couple dated from 1995 to 1999 but never wed.

Robert Pattinson, director Claire Denis and André pose together at the 56th New York Film Festival screening of ‘High Life’ in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

André 3000’s children

He has one child, Seven Sirius Benjamin, whom he shares with his ex-partner Erykah Badu. The former couple is on amicable terms and is co-parenting their son.

What does André 3000 do now?

Currently, he stars as the character 'Fredwynn' on the AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere. Apart from that, here are some of André 3000’s movies and TV shows to date:

White Noise (2022)

Showing Up (2022)

Dispatches from Elsewhere (2020)

High Life (2018)

American Crime (2015-2017)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Battle in Seattle (2007)

Why doesn't André 3000 make music?

The rapper is notorious for making music as and when he feels inspired and has gone through periods where he does not release any music.

He has been quoted saying

I haven't been making much music, man. My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I'll just go to a piano and I'll set my iPhone down and just record what I'm doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven't been motivated to do a serious project.'

What does André 3000’s son do?

Although there are suggestions that he may be following in his father's footsteps, there is no confirmation of what he does for a living.

Are OutKast still friends?

So, are André 3000 and Big Boi still friends? Considering the power duo first met at the age of 16 and have remained close friends throughout their professional lives, they remained close even when OutKast stopped making music together.

André 3000’s net worth

Sources vary online, but the most commonly reported net worth for the star is estimated to be between $35 million and $50 million.

André 3000’s profiles

You can find him on Instagram under @andre3000, with 667 thousand followers. OutKast has an official Twitter page, @Outkast, with 207.1 thousand followers. André does not seem to have his own account.

André 3000’s impressive net worth is thanks to his undeniable musical talent, huge commercial success and multifaceted career in the entertainment industry as a whole; with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Jonny Kim's wife, biography, children, parents, occupation, profile, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about American sailor, naval officer, physician and NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and his family.

The article discusses his wife, children, social media profiles and net worth.

Source: Briefly News