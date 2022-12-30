Global site navigation

What does Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, do for a living?
by  Justine De Lange

Pauly D is one of reality TV's most recognisable faces, gaining popularity through the infamous MTV series Jersey Shore. Since the final episode aired in 2012, fans still kept up with their favourites, including what is going on in their personal lives. Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, has also become famous by association.

What is Pauly D's girlfriend's name?
She is a model, reality TV star, actor and writer. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire on Instagram (modified by author)
Nikki Hall’s partner Pauly D, whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., met the model during the first season of MTV's Double Shot at Love, a show where female contestants fight for the affection of the reality star. Although he sent her off the series due to her 'intense feelings', they reunited soon after.

Nikki Hall's profile and bio summary

Full nameNikki Hall
Date of birth15 April 1992
Age30 years of age (as of January 2023)
Zodiac signAries
BirthplaceJamaica
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsChristianity
Current residenceLas Vegas, Nevada, USA
Current nationalityJamaican
Marital statusSingle
EthnicityMixed
GenderFemale
Weight50 kg (most widely reported)
Height173 cm
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
ChildrenNone
ProfessionReality TV star, social media influencer, model, writer, actress
Native languageEnglish
Net worth$230,000
Social media profilesYouTubeInstagramTikTok (not verified)

As of 12 January 2023, Nikki Hall’s Instagram has 582,000 followers. Her YouTube channel, under 'Nikki Hall Live', has 11,600 subscribers. Her boyfriend, Pauly D’s Instagram has over 4.8 million followers.

Nikki Hall’s age and height

As of January 2023, she is 30 years of age. The media star stands at 173 cm or 1.73 m.

Nikki Hall’s pregnancy

Pauly D and Nikki’s pregnancy is a topic hot on the rumour mill, but the couple is not expecting a child. However, Paul does have a child with another woman named Amanda Markert, whom he met in Las Vegas before going their separate ways. Pauly D’s daughter is believed to be born in 2013, and he happily co-parents his daughter with Amanda.

Did Pauly D propose to Nikki?
The model met Paul on a reality TV show. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire on Instagram (modified by author)
What does Nikki Hall do for a living?

Nikki is a social media influencer, model, actress and writer best known for her high-profile relationships and TV appearances. Nikki Hall’s TV shows, movies and appearances include:

  • Double Shot at Love
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Is Pauly D and Nikki Hall still together?

Pauly D and Nikki are still together as of January 2023.

How long have Nikki and Pauly been together?

The couple has been together for almost three years since initially meeting on-set.

What does Nikki Hall do?
Nikki often posts on her social media profiles. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire on Instagram (modified by author)
Is Pauly D engaged to Nikki?

Despite many online rumours, Nikki and Pauly D are not engaged at the time of writing and do not seem to have immediate plans to walk down the aisle.

Nikki Hall’s net worth

According to multiple online sources, the model is reported to be worth around $230,000. Her partner, Pauly D has a reported net worth of $20 million.

Nikki Hall may be most well-known for her highly publicised relationship, but judging by her ever-growing social media fanbase, she is becoming famous in her own right.

