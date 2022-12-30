What does Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, do for a living?

Pauly D is one of reality TV's most recognisable faces, gaining popularity through the infamous MTV series Jersey Shore. Since the final episode aired in 2012, fans still kept up with their favourites, including what is going on in their personal lives. Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki Hall, has also become famous by association.

She is a model, reality TV star, actor and writer. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nikki Hall’s partner Pauly D, whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., met the model during the first season of MTV's Double Shot at Love, a show where female contestants fight for the affection of the reality star. Although he sent her off the series due to her 'intense feelings', they reunited soon after.

Nikki Hall's profile and bio summary

Full name Nikki Hall Date of birth 15 April 1992 Age 30 years of age (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Jamaica Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current nationality Jamaican Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed Gender Female Weight 50 kg (most widely reported) Height 173 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children None Profession Reality TV star, social media influencer, model, writer, actress Native language English Net worth $230,000 Social media profiles YouTube Instagram TikTok (not verified)

As of 12 January 2023, Nikki Hall’s Instagram has 582,000 followers. Her YouTube channel, under 'Nikki Hall Live', has 11,600 subscribers. Her boyfriend, Pauly D’s Instagram has over 4.8 million followers.

Nikki Hall’s age and height

As of January 2023, she is 30 years of age. The media star stands at 173 cm or 1.73 m.

Nikki Hall’s pregnancy

Pauly D and Nikki’s pregnancy is a topic hot on the rumour mill, but the couple is not expecting a child. However, Paul does have a child with another woman named Amanda Markert, whom he met in Las Vegas before going their separate ways. Pauly D’s daughter is believed to be born in 2013, and he happily co-parents his daughter with Amanda.

The model met Paul on a reality TV show. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Nikki Hall do for a living?

Nikki is a social media influencer, model, actress and writer best known for her high-profile relationships and TV appearances. Nikki Hall’s TV shows, movies and appearances include:

Double Shot at Love

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Is Pauly D and Nikki Hall still together?

Pauly D and Nikki are still together as of January 2023.

How long have Nikki and Pauly been together?

The couple has been together for almost three years since initially meeting on-set.

Nikki often posts on her social media profiles. Photo: @nikkisaintclaire on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Pauly D engaged to Nikki?

Despite many online rumours, Nikki and Pauly D are not engaged at the time of writing and do not seem to have immediate plans to walk down the aisle.

Nikki Hall’s net worth

According to multiple online sources, the model is reported to be worth around $230,000. Her partner, Pauly D has a reported net worth of $20 million.

Nikki Hall may be most well-known for her highly publicised relationship, but judging by her ever-growing social media fanbase, she is becoming famous in her own right.

READ ALSO: Lesley Musina's biography: age, wife, home language, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published top facts about Lesley Musina, who is another intriguing local celebrity. The MC, actor, boxing commentator, voice-over artist, and TV presenter has accumulated great wealth.

This article discusses Lesley Musina's professional and private life, including his family, educational background, working experience, social media and net worth.

Source: Briefly News