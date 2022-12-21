Sbahle Lisakhanya, often known online as Sbahle Mzizi, is a well-known South African social media figure. She is the child of TV personality Ntando Duma and South African musician Junior De Rocka. Sbahle is well known for her social media memes, which have gained much traction.

Sbahle Mzizi is an internet sensation. Photo: @sbahlemzizi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At a young age, Sbahle Mzizi has become an internet sensation. She has an Instagram account with about 1 million followers as of 2022. She also has a YouTube channel that has approximately 64.4 k subscribers.

Sbahle Mzizi's profiles and bio

Full name Sbahle Lisakhanya Gender Female Date of birth 2nd of June 2017 Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Age 5 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Ntando Duma Father Junior De Rocka Social media accounts Instagram

When was Sbahle Mzizi born?

The young girl was born on the 2nd of June 2017. As of 2022, Sbahle Mzizi's age is five years old. She was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her name Sbahle is f Zulu origin, which means 'We are beautiful'.

Since Sbahle Mzizi's birthday is on the 2nd of June, her star sign is Gemini.

Who are Sbahle Mzizi's parents?

She was born to Junior De Rocka and Ntando Duma. Her parents are all popular in the Mzansi nation, with De Rocka being a disk jockey and Ntando being an actress.

Who is Sbahle's father?

is a famous South African DJ. He rose from a humble beginning and gradually became one of the highest-paid DJs in the country. The DJ's love life is an open book because his former girlfriend is a celebrity.

Sbahle Mzizi's mother

Ntando Duma is an actress, model, and TV personality who has hit the public domain for right and wrong reasons. The young actress is hot, talented and beautiful at her young age and seemingly set on making the best out of her career.

Ntando Duma with her daughter. Photo:@sbahlemzizi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress is energetic, bubbly and talented, always looking to give her viewers new content and perspectives. Her now sour relationship with Junior De Rocka has not prevented the young model and actress from pursuing her dreams and living life to the fullest.

Before joining eTV, Ntando was a verification officer with a firm called BEE STRATA. After eTV, Craz-e launched a search for a presenter in 2014. She auditioned and was selected to present alongside Lwandle Mbelu. A year later, eTV took to its official website to announce that Ntando would join its soap opera, Rhythm City.

Sbahle Mzizi's YouTube

The 5-year-old star has her own YouTube channel, which was started on the 7th of April, 2020. The channel so far has about 64.4K subscribers with over 1,749,586 views. Most of the videos are mainly of the adventures of Mzizi as a child.

Sbahle Mzizi's memes

Sbahle began speaking at a young age, which led to her rapid rise to fame. She is now the focus of widely shared viral memes.

Social media presence

The child star is active on social media. Sbahle Mzizi's Instagram account, which her parents manage, now has over 1 million followers. Here, you will find Sbahle Mzizi's pictures going on adventures or spending time with her parents.

How much is Sbahle Mzizi's net worth?

The 5-year-old star is still too young to have a career or own property. Her parents, however, are successful in their respective careers. Her mother, Ntando, who is an actress, is worth about $1 million.

Sbahle Mzizi has become a star at a young age. With the massive following she has on social media, she is set to become a superstar as she grows up.

READ ALSO: Amina Jack's biography: age, family, career, birthday, salary, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Amina Jack. She is an upcoming South African actress. The 22-year-old is famous for her role as Thokozani Zungu on Mzansi Magic's Isibaya. Her character is confident and outspoken, but she admits that she is shy in real life.

Jack joined the cast of Isibaya when she was only 14, and viewers have seen her grow while on the show. Her mother is the one who urged her to audition for a role while in grade 4, and she has been acting since 2010.

Source: Briefly News