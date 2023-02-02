What is Tony Dow's net worth, and what are his sources of income?

Tony Dow was a renowned American actor, director, producer, and sculptor. He was famous for his portrayal of Wally Cleaver's character in the Leave It to Beaver sitcom from 1957 to 1963 and later sequels. He passed away in July 2022 after losing the battle to liver cancer. What is Tony Dow's net worth today?

Tony aspired to be a child actor while growing up in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, and his role as Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver became his signature identity. However, as an adult, acting was not his full-time job. He worked several jobs including construction and later rediscovered his love for sculpting, which he did until his demise.

Tony Dow's profiles summary and bio

Full name Anthony Lee Dow Date of birth 13th April 1945 Date of death 27th July 2022 Age at death 77 years Place of birth Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Place of death Topanga, California, United States Cause of death Liver cancer Nationality American Height 5 feet 8 inches Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Was married Wife Carol Marlow (1969 to 1980), Lauren Shulking (from 1980 to July 2022) Children One, son Christopher (from first marriage to Carol) Parents Stuntwoman Muriel Virginia, designer and contractor John Stevens Dow Profession Actor, director, producer, sculptor Years active 1949 to July 2022

How much is Tony Dow worth?

Tony Lee Dow's net worth is estimated at $4 million in 2023. He worked in Hollywood from the late 1940s and later moved to Topanga where he worked as a sculptor.

What did Tony Dow do for a living?

Tony Dow made a living from acting and later directing, producing, writing, and sculpting. He became a teen star after being cast to portray Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver from 1957 to 1963. He reprised his role in the sequel, The New Leave It to Beaver, from 1983 to 1989. From 1965, Dow served in the US National Guard and later worked in the construction industry, where he was involved in building luxury condominiums.

The actor starred in several films and television shows from the 1960s to the 1990s. He made his directorial debut in 1989 with an episode of The New Lassie. He later directed episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Crusade, Harry and the Hendersons, Get a Life, Babylon 5, and others. Tony was one of the producers of It Came from Outer Space II (1996) and The Adventures of Captain Zoom in Outer Space (1995).

Tony Dow was also a talented modern-art sculptor and started putting more time into his art in the 1990s after being diagnosed with clinical depression. He specialized in abstract bronze sculpting and was represented exclusively by Karen Lynne Gallery in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2008, Dow was one of the artists representing the United States at the Socíété Nationale des Beaux-Arts exhibition in Paris. He later relocated to Topanga Canyon in California and continued sculpting until his demise in July 2022.

How much is the Beaver worth?

Beaver, real name Jerry Mathers has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. Theodore 'Beaver' Cleaver was the young brother of Wally Cleaver (played by Tony Dow) and the protagonist in the Leave It to Beaver sitcom.

Does the cast of Leave It to Beaver get royalties?

Leave It to Beaver sitcom ceased production in 1963, but it continued to receive royalties after being sold to several foreign countries. However, the actors were not paid enough. In 2007, one of the sitcom's cast members, actor Ken Osmond who played Eddie Haskell, filed an $8 million lawsuit against SAG, asking for payment from foreign royalties.

Who are the Cleavers on Leave It to Beaver?

The Cleavers family members were the sitcom's main characters. The family patriarch Ward Cleaver was played by Hugh Beaumont, and his wife was June Cleaver, played by actress Barbara Billingsley.

Tony Dow's net worth may have been several million dollars, but he lived a fulfilling life. The actor had one son, Christopher Dow (born 26th March 1973), with his first wife, Carol Marlow. Tony lived with his second wife, Lauren Shulkind, from 1980 until his death in July 2022.

