Nischelle Turner's profile: Top facts about the Entertainment Tonight star

Entertainment correspondent Nischelle Turner has had a decorated career as a news anchor, going on to make history as Entertainment Tonight's first black woman to co-host the show. What other milestones has the established TV personality achieved?

During her successful career, Nischelle Turner has undergone many surgeries for 'debilitating' fibroids. She often shares her stories about living with fibroids in hopes of raising awareness for people with similar health concerns. What else do we know about the beloved anchor?

Nischelle Turner's profile summary

How old is Nichelle on Entertainment Tonight?

The famous Journalist and host Nichelle Turner, who is 48 years of age (as of January 2024), was born on February 11, 1975.

What nationality is Nischelle Turner?

Born in Columbia, Missouri, USA, Nischelle is an American citizen. It is unknown where she currently lives, but she has lived in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Nischelle Turner’s health struggles

Nischelle has publicly expressed her lifelong struggle with fibroids, a condition where painful but noncancerous growths form on the uterus. Nischelle Turner’s surgeries spanned over ten years, with the anchor having to go through three separate surgeries to remove the painful fibroids.

Fortunately, Nischelle Turner’s health has improved since her last surgery, and she continues to speak on her health issues to bring more awareness to the illness.

Does Nischelle Turner have a partner?

There is significant online curiosity regarding who Nischelle Turner’s husband is. Despite online rumours swirling, Nischelle Turner is not engaged and has never been married. The correspondent seems happily single as of 2024.

Nischelle Turner and Shaq previously sparked romance rumours as they co-hosted on The Big Podcast, along with fellow co-host Spice Adams. The show sees Nischelle and Spice join Shaquille O'Neal in talks regarding everything from sports to news and pop culture. The rumours were never confirmed, and the relationship between the duo was only professional.

Nischelle Turner’s child

With rumours of Nischelle Turner’s daughter being unfounded, it seems the TV anchor does not have a child. However, according to Fact Files, Nischelle is the godmother of her friend Tracey Wiley's daughter, Ella.

Who is Nischelle Turner's mom?

Nischelle Turner's mother is Jacque Turner. She raised Nischelle as a single parent, and based on photos of them together online, the duo are still seemingly close today.

Nischelle's weight loss news

Nischelle Turner’s weight loss captured fans' attention throughout the years, with a focus on weight loss in her face. Despite much online speculation, there has been no confirmation on her side regarding any potential causes.

What size is Nischelle Turner?

According to Celebsfacts.com, the co-host's waist size is 61 cm, hips size is 86 cm, bra/cup size is 32A, feet/shoe size is a US 8, and dress size is a US 4. Nischelle Turner’s height is 170 cm.

Nischelle Turner’s professional life

Nischelle is an Emmy Award-winning co-host with an impressive resume. Before she joined Entertainment Tonight, the anchor had a decorated career in journalism, stemming back to her college years.

Nischelle Turner’s career

Nischelle Turner’s career in reporting began while she was at the University of Missouri, a reporter and producer at NBC affiliate co-operating station, KOMU-TV. After she graduated, she joined WEHT ABC. A year and a half later, Nischelle joined WVUE-TV FOX8 in New Orleans, where she reported on Hurricane Katrina. She was also a sideline reporter and colour commentator for the NFL show NFL on FOX.

Her career evolved into joining Good Day LA, and soon after, she became the host of Extra on Essence, a collaborative effort between the popular magazines Extra and Essence. Nischelle then went on to work for KNBC before joining the CNN team, where she was featured in popular segments like CNN Newsroom and Showbiz Tonight.

Is Nischelle Turner still with Entertainment Tonight?

Entertainment Tonight is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning newsmagazine that Nischelle Turner became a household name when she joined in 2014 foll. Nischelle first joined the team as a correspondent but became a co-host in 2021, becoming the first black woman to co-host the show and is still doing so as of 2024.

The co-host told Variety in 2021: 'Make no mistake about it: I believe and have always believed that I was the best person for the job, but it was never lost on me that it was bigger than just me. I would be representing an underserved group of people who are finally getting a moment in the spotlight — and a well-deserved moment.'

Nischelle Turner’s net worth

The entertainment correspondent and TV host has enjoyed a successful career on the small screen, giving her a reported net worth of between $500,000 and $6 million.

Social media profiles

As of January 12, 2024, Nischelle Turner’s Instagram page has 140K followers. Her X (Twitter) page has 25.8K followers, and her TikTok page (which is unverified) has 642 followers.

Nischelle Turner is a talented news anchor who has broken down barriers regarding race and stereotypes while being transparent about her health struggles, making her a well-liked and respected TV figure.

