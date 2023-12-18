Is Cynthia Frelund married? Her dating timeline explained

Cynthia Frelund is one of the most popular sports analysts currently working as an NFL Network analytics expert. She joined the franchise in 2016, covering topics like win-total projections, fantasy football, and draft analysis. Despite her growing popularity in football, her personal life has always been shrouded in mystery.

Frelund during the 2023 Women of Inspiration Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium (L). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frelund's unique blend of statistical analysis and sports reporting has helped her stand out in the world of sports media. Her approach involves using advanced analytics to break down and interpret player and team performance.

Cynthia Frelund's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Frelund Date of birth 24 August 1979 Age 44 years as of 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Okemos, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68) Weight Approx. 128 lbs (58 kg) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Mary Anne and MacGyver Frelund Education Boston College (BS Biology) Northwestern University (MBA in Finance, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; MS in Predictive Analytics) Profession Sports analyst Net worth Approx. $1 million to $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Cynthia Frelund's sexual orientation?

Rumours of Cynthia Frelund being a lesbian are yet to be confirmed or denied by the sports analyst. She rarely discusses details of her personal life, although several online sources and research suggest she is straight.

Who is Cynthia Frelund's husband?

Details of NFL network's Cynthia Frelund's husband are not available. Her social media posts and online interactions suggest she is not married. The sportscaster has also never been spotted with a ring on that finger.

Is Cynthia Frelund in a relationship?

The football analyst is not in a publicly known relationship at the moment. Cynthia Frelund's dating history is also unknown as she strives to separate her professional and personal life.

Cynthia Frelund attends the LA premiere of American Underdog at TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Cynthia Frelund?

She is an American national. She was born on 24 August 1979 (44 years old in 2023) in Okemos, Michigan, United States.

Who is the female on NFL Fantasy Live?

The female on NFL Fantasy Live is Cynthia Frelund. She is NFL Media's first analytics expert and appears on several shows, including NFL GameDay View.

Cynthia previously worked as a financial analyst for the NFL's Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Noto. ESPN later employed her as a predictive analytics analyst. She was also a business development manager for Disney ABC Television Group.

The analyst has a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Boston College and an MBA in Finance, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation from Northwestern University. She also has a Master of Science in Predictive Analytics from NU's Kellogg School of Management.

Cynthia takes an academic approach to her career in finance and sports. Speaking to Women in Sports Tech, she explained the need to combine inputs to ensure you have statistically valid models.

Academics don't always get the chance to focus on sports in a team setting, and sports coaches, owners and players don't often have the time to do extensive predictive modelling. Early on, I figured out the importance of receiving and combining input from experts across academics, sports and finance to ensure my models are statistically valid providing relevant insights that drive optimal, usable outcomes.

Cynthia at the Variety Big Data Summit in Los Angeles. Photo: Variety

Source: Getty Images

What sport did Cynthia Frelund play?

Frelund played soccer and volleyball while attending Okemos High School. She was also a marathon runner. She received her Pilates and fitness group instructor certification in 2005, which helped her teach in her spare time at Equinox in Chicago and the East Bank Club.

Little is known about Cynthia Frelund's life away from sports statistics. She has mastered the art of separating her professional and personal life, which has helped her create a strong brand.

READ ALSO: Everything about James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about NBA star James Harden's girlfriend, Jessica Janshel. She is an American model and social media influencer.

Harden was first spotted with the model in 2017 following his famous breakup with reality television star Khloe Kardashian. What is the status of their relationship today?

Source: Briefly News