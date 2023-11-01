Is James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel? Everything to know

James Harden's rumoured girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel, is a celebrity in her own right. She has a huge following on Instagram and has been spotted spending time with several American celebrities and sports stars. What does she do?

James Harden's rumoured girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel. Photo: @jessykajanshel on Instagram, Carmen Mandato on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

James Harden has established himself as one of the NBA's best scorers and shooting guards. He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009 and currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2018, he was named the NBA Most Valuable Player.

Jessyka Janshel's profile summary

Full name Jessyka Janshel Date of birth 5 July 1991 Age 32 years Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Texas, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Basketballer James Harden Education Prairie View A&M University (dropped out) Profession Model, chef, social media influencer Social media Instagram Known for Relationship with James Harden

Who is James Harden's girlfriend?

The Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard, James Harden, is rumoured to be dating Jessyka Janshel. She is an American model, chef, and social media influencer with over 569,000 Instagram followers. She was born on 5 July 1991 in Texas, United States and is currently 32 years old.

Jessyka was a student at Prairie View A&M University before she dropped out to pursue modelling. She has appeared in several music videos and featured in several magazines, including FaceStudios.

The NBA star was first spotted with the model in 2017 after his famous breakup with reality television star Khloe Kardashian. Jessyka and Harden have never addressed their relationship and have no photos of them together on social media.

Model Jessyka Janshel. Photo: @juiceboxblog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

James Harden's dating history

The NBA star has been linked to several women, including celebrities and non-celebrities, but none has made it to becoming James Harden's wife. He dated American rapper-songwriter Trina from 2011 to 2012.

Harden dated reality TV star Tahiry Jose from 2013 to 2014 and Khloe Kardashian from 2015 to 2016. He reportedly broke up with Khloe because of the increased media attention.

He has also been linked to Instagram model Kyra Chaos (2013), singer-songwriter Ashanti (2018), Brittany Renner, Amber Rose (2015), radio personality Sarah Bellew (2013 to 2015), Lesanik, Karrueche Tran (2016), model Maliah Michel (2014) and Malaysia Pargo.

Shooting guard James Harden. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Getty Images

Who are James Harden's kids?

Rumours of the NBA star having kids started circulating in 2019 after he reportedly welcomed a son with an unidentified woman. He was also said to have welcomed a second child in 2022 with another woman. James has yet to comment on the issue publicly.

Does James Harden have a family?

The shooting guard has a family. He was raised by his mother, Monja Willis, who ensured her children kept themselves active in sports to avoid getting in trouble.

Harden's father, James Sr, was mainly absent in his life when he was growing up. He served in the Navy Seals and spent most of his time in and out of jail due to drug-related problems.

Harden grew up with two siblings. His half-brother Akili Roberson was a football quarterback for Kansas and later joined the Arena Football League. His sister Arnique Jelks chose to become a cheerleader.

James Harden's mother, Monja Willis. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

What is James Harden's net worth in 2023?

The basketball athlete has an estimated net worth of $165 million. He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the NBA. In July 2022, he signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, which included $68.64 million guaranteed and an annual average salary of $34.32 million. He also earns from endorsements.

Why are Lil Baby and James Harden so close?

Harden and rapper Lil Baby have been friends for years. According to TMZ, the shooting guard spent $300 thousand during the rapper's party in 2020. Harden was also the executive producer on Lil Baby and Lil Durk's 2021 album, The Voice of the Heroes.

In October 2023, rumours spread that Lil Baby and Harden were in a romantic relationship. A fake video of the two had also made rounds on social media before the rapper took to Instagram to debunk the viral rumour.

Lil Baby and James Harden are close friends. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The issue of James Harden's girlfriend is yet to be addressed by the NBA shooting guard. He has been keen to keep details of his personal life out of the spotlight after ending his relationship with Khloe Kardashian in 2017.

READ ALSO: Who is Peso Pluma's girlfriend? All about the singer's dating history

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Peso Pluma's relationships. The rising Mexican singer made his industry debut in 2020 and quickly became a Latin favourite.

Peso Pluma has been linked to several women, including fellow singer Becky G, since he came into the limelight. Who is he dating now?

Source: Briefly News