Who is Peso Pluma's girlfriend? All about the singer's dating history

Peso Pluma, real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is a rising Mexican star. The 24-year-old's artistic prowess has earned him a legion of fans who are interested in his personal life and have created numerous rumours regarding his relationships. Keep reading for more on Peso Pluma's girlfriend.

Peso released his first song in 2020. He quickly became a Latin favourite and made his MTV Video Music Awards in 2023. The singer has released three studio albums and received several Mexican awards, including Best Regional Mexican Collaboration and Best Regional Mexican Song.

Does Peso Pluma have a girlfriend?

The Latin star has not publicly addressed his relationship status but was recently linked to fellow singer Nicki Nicole. The two had undeniable chemistry as they performed a duet of Por Las Noches at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards in early October. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole are yet to address the rumour.

Peso Pluma's dating history

The El Belicon hitmaker has been linked to several celebrities since his industry debut in 2020. Some of his rumoured girlfriends include the following;

Dania Mendez

Television personality and influencer Dania Mendez was rumoured to be dating Pluma after the two were spotted spending time in May 2023. They were together on a beach in the Dominican Republic, where the singer had gone to produce a music video.

Elizabeth Torres

In April 2023, Peso was spotted kissing OnlyFans model Elizabeth Torres during the Latin AMAS 2023. The two had earlier attended the Coachella Festival together, alongside singer Becky G. The rumoured lovebirds never addressed the status of their relationship.

Jailyne Ojeda

One of Peso Pluma's most rumoured girlfriends is Jailyne Ojeda. She is a volleyball player and OnlyFans model. The two have been spotted together multiple times, including making a TikTok video.

Becky G

Peso Pluma and Becky G's dating rumours were fueled by the frequent public sightings together. Fans have also tried to piece together clues from Instagram posts. The artists released their collaborative song Chanel in March 2023. They performed live together at the 2023 Coachella and during the 2023 Latin American Music Awards.

Peso Pluma's Instagram

As of 16 October 2023, Peso has accumulated 11.5 million followers on his verified Instagram account. Well-known celebrities like Snoop Dogg follow him. Pluma has 4.22 million YouTube subscibers. He has gained over 50,964,652 monthly listeners on Spotify.

None of the rumours regarding Peso Pluma's girlfriend have been confirmed or denied. The Latin star seems focused on building his promising music career and rarely gives fans a glimpse into his personal life.

