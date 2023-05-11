Inventing Anna is an American drama TV show that Shonda Rhimes created. It was inspired by an article in New York titled, How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People by Jessica Pressler. In the miniseries, Anna and her boyfriend managed to con people as she impersonated to be a German heiress. Who was Anna Delvey's boyfriend?

Anna Delvey on the fire escape of her East Village apartment. Photo: Casey Kelbaugh

Source: Getty Images

In the series, Delvey dated an entrepreneur played by renowned actor Saamer Usmani. But, who is the real man who won the iconic con woman's heart?

Is Chase a real person from Inventing Anna?

Anna Delvey's boyfriend Chase Sikorski in Inventing Anna is based on her real-life relationship with Hunter Lee Soik. In August 2013, he gave a TEDx Talk about how an app could help people harness their dreams. However, the project failed because Chase spent all the investors' money on a lavish lifestyle and focused more on making the app look good than function. He then relocated to Dubai.

Who is Hunter Lee Soik?

Lee, like Chase, is a tech entrepreneur who built and promoted an app called Shadow to cloud-source dreams. He made his career debut as a photographer, model and actor. Hunter then launched his production company, working with brands including Stella McCartney and Vans. In addition, he worked on Jay-Z and Kanye West's musical tour in 2011.

Saamer Usmani at a WE Refugee fundraiser for the IRC and MOIA at The Cutting Room. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

How did Hunter Lee Soik and Anna Delvey meet?

Though the exact machinations of their first meeting are not publicly known, Delvey and Soik are said to have met sometime around 2014, as per a post on her Instagram, and insiders allege that he helped Delvey.

What does Anna Delvey do in Inventing Anna?

Under the fictional name Anna Delvey, Russian-born Anna Sorokin cons members of New York City's upper crust into believing she is a German heiress with access to a substantial fortune. Using this persona, she receives hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, goods and services while working towards ultimately opening an exclusive art-themed club.

Who is Val in real life Inventing Anna?

Actor James Cusati-Moyer plays Val, who becomes fast friends with Anna but learns the hard way that she comes and goes at the drop of a hat. The onscreen star debuted Broadway in Trip Cullman's Six Degrees of Separation.

Adriana Farietta and Hunter Lee Soik at an event. Photo: Patrick Mcmullan

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, he received a Tony nomination for best-featured actor for his performance in Slave Play.

In this show, Anna Delvey's boyfriend, Chase Sikorski, wants to be a tech millionaire who intends to capture and crowdsource data from people's dreams. Although he was not named in the story, Chase is described as a futurist on the TED Talks circuit who has profiled him in The New Yorker.

READ ALSO: Hunter Lee Soik bio: All you need to know about the social media influencer

Briefly recently published an article about Hunter Lee Soik, a famous South Korean-American businessman, social media influencer, tech entrepreneur, investor and motivational speaker. He was Head of Innovation and Future for Dubai Airports Free Zone Authority, one of the world's leading free zones.

He is also the founder and executive chairman of Enso Group, a Hong Kong-based family-owned office focused on investing in cutting-edge technology and breakthrough product experiences.

Source: Briefly News