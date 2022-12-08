What happened to Todd White (pastor)? Everything you ought to know

Most preachers of the Gospel have a tale and testimony about their calling, and Pastor Todd White is not an exception. He went from being a drug addict and an atheist to a vessel of the word. His ministry, whose works have been spreading like wildfire, has nurtured thousands of believers and equipped them to win souls.

In the wake of religion being a sensitive topic, it is not easy to determine genuine religious leaders. Some have attracted crowns to their ministries by performing wonders. Pastor Todd White has had his fair share of the tale, and his story is worth checking out.

Todd White's profile summary and bio

Full name Todd White Gender Male Date of birth 24th May 1975 Age 47 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Canada Nationality American Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Occupation Founder and president of Lifestyle Christianity (LCU), pastor, musician, podcaster and author Marital status Married Spouse Sarah White Instagram Facebook Twitter YouTube

Todd White's age

Pastor Todd White was born on 24th May 1975 in Canada. As of December 2022, he is 47 years old.

Todd White's nationality

Pastor White was born in Canada. However, he is an American national.

Early life

Even though Todd has shared his dark past, he has not publicly opened up about his parents and siblings.

Todd White's wife

Todd White is a married man to Sarah White, a songwriter, singer and musician by profession. Details about their children are unknown yet.

What happened to Todd White?

Todd White's testimony is quite the story. Before he got saved, he was a drug addict and atheist for 22 years. He was on the verge of committing suicide with a gun when he met God. After the 2004 encounter, he started preaching the Gospel under the mentorship of Dan Mohler. In 2014 he launched his ministry, Lifestyle Christianity.

What is the name of Todd White's church?

Lifestyle Christianity started in 2014 as pastor Todd White's evangelistic ministry. It became common for him to see dozens of people healed as he preached about God's love.

In January 2016, the ministry relocated its headquarters for Pennsylvania to Dallas, USA. Pastor Todd has also diversified to online and digital media. He has a set preaching schedule. Lifestyle Christianity Church is situated in Watauga, Texas, along Denton Highway.

Does Todd White have a podcast?

As of 9th December 2022, he has 22 episodes on podcast streaming platforms.

Todd White's net worth

There are no public details about Todd White's salary. Furthermore, according to his booking details, the host church or organisation caters for his airfare, accommodation, food and ground transportation. So, it is challenging to ascertain whether he has a consistent salary.

His net worth is approximately $5,000,000.

Todd White's disease

In January 2022, Pastor White revealed he was suffering from a heart condition that would only allow the left side of his heart to pump at 20 per cent capacity. The disease had forced him to miss church since he could not preach and speak like he would want to. He further stated that he contracted a virus that weakened his left ventricle, ultimately affecting his heart's functionality.

Besides seeking medical attention, eating healthy and exercising, White revealed he was following his doctor's recommendation to stay on bed rest for 90 days and allow his body to recuperate.

Todd White's facts

Critics named him a Christian superstar who was an atheist before but now follows the path of Jesus. Professionally, he describes himself as a respectful pastor towards his teacher, Dan Mohler. Critics scrutinise his past and call him a false teacher for spreading the prosperity Gospel, alleging that he can heal the sick. He slammed them in one of his sermons and asked them to pray for him instead of labelling him a false teacher. In July 2020, he confessed to not preaching the "whole gospel." He also declared his repentance. He is an author. He wrote one book, Life Is Short - Leave a Legacy: The Todd White Story, released in 2021. It is available on Amazon.

These details about Pastor Todd White highlight his journey to ministry. He went from denying the existence of the Gospel to being its vessel. Even though his journey has had several bumps, he has not relented or thought twice about the decision to follow Christ.

