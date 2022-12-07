Everything to know about Nikkia Whiteside and Trinity Whiteside's relationship

Nikkia Whiteside is an American celebrity wife, widely known for being the wife of Trinity Whiteside. Trinity is an American actor famous for playing Preston Horace in Sistas, a comedy-drama TV show by Tyler Perry. The Ashville-born actor has also made appearances in Nobody’s Fool, The Fate of the Furious and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Nikkia rose to fame thanks to her husband’s good looks and outstanding acting skills, which have earned him a place in the movie and TV industry. However, she prefers to keep a low profile.

Nikkia Whiteside’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Nikkia Whiteside Known as Nikkia Date of birth 27th February Birth sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Current residence United States of America Ethnicity Afro-American Languages English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relation status Married Children Makaiya Young, Skye Jordan, Nikolas Trinity

Nikkia Whiteside's age

Nikkia was born on 27th February in the United States of America. However, her birth year and exact place of birth are unknown.

Nikkia Whiteside's spouse

Who is Trinity Whiteside married to? The Sistas actor is married to Nikkia. They tied the knot on 13th September 2002 after dating for a while.

How many kids does Trinity Whiteside have?

The actor has three children with his long-term wife. Nikkia Whiteside's children are Makaiya Young, Nikolas Trinity and Skye Jordan Whiteside.

Nikkia Whiteside's career

Nikkia is a stay-at-home mom. Nikkia Whiteside's spouse, on the other hand, has quite an impressive career in acting and film production. His major role is Preston Horace in the TV series Sistas. He has also starred in Ambitions, The Fate of the Furious, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1, Mastermind and Lila & Eve.

Nikkia Whiteside's net worth

Since nothing is known about Trinity’s wife's career, her value cannot be determined. Meanwhile, her husband Trinity is valued at approximately $24 million.

Is Trinity Whiteside white or black?

Is Preston from Sistas black? The actor is an African-American in real life. His father, Mickie Whiteside, is an African American from Lake Lure, North Carolina while his mother, Cynthia Ray, is a Caucasian from Ashville. Preston is white on the Tyler Perry show.

Is Maurice from Sistas straight?

Maurice is portrayed by actor Brian Jordan Jr. in Tyler Perry's Sistas. Maurice is a gay bank executive who is seen flirting with men in some instances. In real life, Brian Jordan is gay. He previously had relationships with both women and men but they failed to work out. He often advocates for LGBT rights.

Nikkia Whiteside has been married to Trinity since 2002 and they have a beautiful family. Despite being married to a famous actor, Nikkia has kept a low profile and little is known about her.

