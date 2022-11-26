Chelsy Bakula's biography, age, husband, family, career, profiles, net worth

Celebrities often have to live under the constant scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Chelsy Bakula, Scott Bakula's daughter.

Chelsy Bakula is an American actress known for her appearance in Quantum Leap. Photo: @Chelsy Gray

Like her father, Chelsy Bakula got into the acting profession. She is known for her appearance in the American fiction series Quantum Leap.

Chelsy Bakula's profiles and bio

Full name Chelsy Bakula Gender Female Year of birth 1984 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, The United States Age 38 years (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Krista Neumann Father Scott Bakula Siblings Cody, Owen and Wil Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Robert Gray Occupation Actress Net worth $200k

How old is Chelsy Bakula?

She was born in 1984. Unfortunately, her actual birthday remains unknown. As of 2022, Chelsy Bakula's age is 38 years old.

Where is Chelsy Bakula from?

She was born in Los Angeles, California, The United States. She holds American citizenship and is of Caucasian ethnicity.

Who are Chelsy Bakula's parents?

She was born to Scott Bakula and Krista Neumann. The two got married in 1981 and got divorced in 1995.

Chelsy Bakula's siblings

During Scott's first marriage to Krista, they had two children, Chelsy and Cody. After her father got remarried, he had two more children with his current wife, Chelsea Field.

Who is Scott Bakula?

Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Dan MacMedan

Scott Stewart Bakula is an American actor. He is best recognized for his roles in two science fiction television series Quantum Leap as Sam Beckett and Star Trek: Enterprise as Captain Jonathan Archer. He garnered four Emmy Awards nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Quantum Leap.

Scott starred in the comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age and appeared as the title character's father, Stephen J. Bartowski, in the second and third seasons of NBC's Chuck. He portrayed entrepreneur Lynn on the HBO drama Looking from 2014 to 2015. On NCIS: New Orleans, he played Special Agent Dwayne Cassius "King" Pride from 2014 to 2021. Krista Neumann is also an actress, writer and producer.

Chelsy Bakula's education

The Quantum leap actress is yet to reveal her education information or background. It is not known which schools she went to.

Chelsy Bakula's career

She has appeared in the American science fiction television series Quantum Leap, created by Donald P. Bellisario alongside her father.

Since then, she has kept her professional life under wraps. As a result, it needs to be clarified what Chelsy has been up to in recent days.

She is also a member of the OutPost Gang on social media, a four-member group that travels around the world in caravans. The other members are her husband, Rob, Fay, and Gort.

What is Chelsy Bakula's net worth?

Chelsy has amassed a net worth of more than $200k during her acting career. Her primary source of income is her acting in TV shows, movies, and commercials.

Who is Chelsy Bakula's husband?

She is married to Robert Gray. Although the couple's wedding details have been kept private, it appears that the lovebirds began dating in 2009 and have been together ever since, based on their images on social networking platforms. They have a child together and also own a pet dog.

From her appearance in Quantum Leap, Chelsy Bakula has maintained a low profile. She tours the world with her husband and pet dog in their caravan.

