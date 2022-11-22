Mickie Whiteside's bio: Everything to know about Trinity Whiteside's father

Mickie Whiteside is acknowledged as Trinity Whiteside's father. There is no information regarding his early years, date of birth, family, educational background and credentials, career, or other relevant information. What do we know about this celebrity dad? There are a few details that surface online.

Mickie Whiteside's age is 63, and he resides in Rutherford County. This article captures some facts about him that do not feature anywhere else.

Profile summary

Name Mickie Whiteside Birth year 1959 Gender Male Age 63 years (as of 2022) Ethnicity African-American Birthplace Lake Lure in North Carolina Spouse Cynthia Ray Children 1 Current residence North Carolina Famous as Trinity Whiteside's father Nationality American Marital status Married

Mickie Whiteside's biography

There are scanty details of Mickie Whiteside's parents and where they live, but we know he was born in 1959. Although the date of birth is not precise, Mickie Whiteside's ethnicity is African - American.

Who is Trinity Whiteside's father?

As the father of an actor, he is widely recognised. He is a native of North Carolina's Lake Lure. Despite his fame as a celebrity parent, he has maintained a private life. His son has on Instagram recognised him.

Trinity Whiteside stated in a piece he shared with his father, Mickie, on Father's Day,

BUT, before and above all, there was ONE. Good looking, hard working and stronger than anyone I ever knew, with a sense of humor to match. A real life superhero…MY DAD!!!#HappyFathersDay #LikeFatherLikeSon #Superhero

Who is Trinity Whiteside's mom?

Cynthia Ray, his mother, is a white Caucasian woman. She also practices Christianity as her primary religion.

Mickie Whiteside's wife

Cynthia Ray is married to Mickie, and they are all American citizens.

Mickie Whiteside's children

Both Mickie and Cynthia are the parents of an actor named Trinity. It is not clear whether they have any other children. Only Trinity, a well-known actor who has made a solid name for himself, is known as their child. In 2013, he appeared in the film The Game, thus becoming a Hollywood star.

He was given the name Trinity after the star of the old western film -They Call Me Trinity, which his father loved. The actor showed various intellectual and artistic talents when he was young.

Early in childhood, Trinity was recognised as an intellectually bright child after performing in the top 8% of all Americans on the California Achievement Test for elementary school pupils. He was also thought to be artistically gifted in many areas.

Who is Trinity Whiteside's wife?

Nikkia Whiteside, who would become his wife, is the mother of their three children, Makaiya Young, Nikolas, and Skye Jordan.

Which movies did Trinity Whiteside play?

The Hollywood actor has been featured in movies such as The Originals, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Lila and Eve, Masterminds, and Barbershop 3. These contributions to the entertainment sector, primarily the film industry, have made him famous.

What is Mickie Whiteside's net worth?

It is unknown how much the father of Preston earns or what job he does. Trinity, his son has a net worth of $23 million as per sources.

Is Trinity Whiteside half-black?

His father is African-American, while his mother is white. Trinity was born in Asheville, North Carolina. Both his mother and father are from North Carolina; Cynthia is originally from Asheville, and Mickie is from Lake Lure.

Trinity is an American actor featured in several blockbuster movies and television shows. His father, Mickie Whiteside, who is an American, is not in the public limelight. Mickie is not on any social media platform, but his son Trinity is widely known, and his details are all over most social media sites.

