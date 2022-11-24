Dylan Starr Williams biography: age, parents, siblings, salary, net worth

Dylan Starr Williams is an American celebrity child to former American tennis coach Richard Williams. He is also popularly known in the country for being a half-brother of Serena and Venus Williams who are American professional tennis players.

Richard Williams and his son Dylan Starr Williams are sighted at the Sony Tennis Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida. Photo: Uri Schanker

Source: Getty Images

Dylan belongs to the black ethnicity and his parents are Richard Williams and Lakeisha Graham. His parents' marriage was unsuccessful, and their divorce journey was a messy one. Dylan's half-sisters are Serena and Venus Williams, America's female tennis greats. The 10-year-old celebrity child does not have any social media accounts and his young age forbids him to be employed.

Profile summary

Name Dylan Starr Williams Gender Male Date of birth August 2012 Age 10 years of age (2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Siblings Serena Williams, Venus Williams Parents Richard Williams, Lakeisha Juanita Graham

What is Dylan Starr Williams's nationality?

Dylan Starr is American by nationality and belongs to the black ethnicity.

Dylan Starr Williams's age

As of 2022, Dylan is 10 years of age. Research has not found any specifics regarding his birth. However, reports say he was born on August 2012. Determining his exact zodiac sign is challenging as the day he was born is unknown.

Dylan Starr Williams's parents

His father is Richard Dove Williams Jnr, better known as Richard Williams. He is a former American tennis coach and author born on February 14, 1942, in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America.

Richard has been married three times, and his last marriage to Lakeisha Graham, Dylan's mother, ended in 2017. As of 2022, Richard is 80 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. Reports state that his net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

Richard Williams and Lakeisha Graham look on as Serena Williams of USA is victorious during the women's singles semifinal match in London, England. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Dylan's mother, Lakeisha Juanita Graham, is an American national belonging to the black ethnicity. Reports explain her to be an owner of a local grocery store located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America. She is popularly known as the ex-wife of Richard Williams. During their marriage, Lakeisha supported her son's half-sisters, Serena and Venus Williams. Photos of her attending their tennis matches are available on the internet.

Richard and Lakeisha married in 2010 despite their age gap, and they have one child together. However, their marriage would not last forever, as they divorced in 2017. Hefty accusations were thrown from both sides during the process of their divorce.

The U.S. Sun published an article about their messy divorce. Richard is reported to have accused Lakeisha of marrying him for his money. Lakeisha was reported to have accused him of being promiscuous during their marriage.

Dylan Starr Williams's siblings

His half-sister, Serena Williams, is a renowned American inactive tennis player. She was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, USA. During her time as an active tennis player, Serena won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She is married to Alexis Ohanian, and they have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Dylan's half-sisters Serena and Venus Williams. Photo: @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dylan Starr Williams' other half-sister, Venus Williams, is also a famous American professional tennis player. She was born on June 17, 1980 in Lynwood, California, USA. As of 2022, Venus is 42 years of age. Just like her sister Serena, she has cemented her name in the sports industry through her great success in tennis. She has 7 Grand Slam titles to her name.

Is Dylan Starr Williams on social media?

Social media profiles belonging to Dylan have not been found. The reason could be that he is considered underage as per requirements of the already existing social media platforms.

Does Dylan Starr Williams have a net worth?

He does not have a net worth due to his young age. According to internet sources, his father has an estimated net worth of $10 million, while his mother's net worth is approximately $1-2 million.

Dylan Starr Williams's salary

Information pertaining to the celebrity child's employment has not been found, and this is primarily the case as he is still a minor. Dylan is only ten years of age in 2022 and is still under parental care. His parents earn enough to support him.

Dylan Starr Williams is one of the American celebrity child of Richard Williams and Lakeisha Graham. Even though not much is known about him, it is known that he is surrounded by influential people in his life. He has many role models he can draw inspiration from.

