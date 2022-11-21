Who is Julio Macias’ wife? Everything to know about Shannon Schotter

Julio Macias is not a new name if you have watched the comedy-drama series On My Block, where he played the Oscar Spooky Diaz character that became well-known. Do you know Julio Macias’ wife? Shannon is a famous actor and make-up artist who has appeared in several films.

Shannon is a make-up & special effects artist from Los Angeles, California. She is the wife of Julio Marcias, an actor. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The marital life of Julio Macias and his wife, Shannon Schotter, is a heavily guarded secret. However, we will discuss the details that surface online in this article for you to discover what their lives entail.

Shannon Schotter's profiles and bio

Full name Shannon Schotter Birthplace United States Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Profession Make-up artist Marital status Married Husband Julio Macias Career Cosmetology Instagram @shannonschotter Twitter @ShannonSchotter Youtube Shannon Schotter

Early life

What is Shannon Schotter's age? Her age is unknown because she has not disclosed her birthdate to the media. She resides in Los Angeles, California, but grew up in Orange County. Her parents are unknown, and so is her entire family.

Shannon Schotter's ethnicity

The middle age woman is an American citizen of caucasian ethnicity. It is unclear when Shannon Schotter's birthday is, even as she grew up in California. Shannon Schotter's height can not be verified, but she has a slim body and is pretty tall.

The celebrity wife makes money from her hair and beauty business. Photo: @shannonschotter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before Fame

Even at a young age, the celebrity wife had begun to nurture her skill. She admitted that she started learning cosmetics when she was eight, even though her birth date is uncertain. She is thought to be between 29 and 35 years old.

Career

The passionate make-up mogul started her professional training in the beauty industry at 18 when she attended MUD. (Make-Up Designory) and obtained her cosmetology license.

Her skills in injury FX and prosthetic applications were further refined. She has ten years of experience and earned a cosmetology permit, but she has always had a deep love for make-up, even before then.

With such a substantial styling portfolio, other clients such as Keegan-Michael Key, Kathryn Hahn and Danny Trejo have benefitted from her outstanding work. She also does bridal jobs, red-carpet appearances, and independent photo sessions. Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Macias, Diego Tinoco, Lachlan Watson, and Chrissy Fit are a few of her famous clients.

Shannon Schotter's movies

The wife of a Hollywood actor has worked on more than 30 movies in the make-up department, including Only In LA and A Voodoo Possession. In addition, she worked on several television series, such as Spooked and Small Shots.

Shannon Schotter's awards

The artist has bagged numerous awards for her role in various movies, having been active since 2010. In addition, she has had the chance to work with a variety of talents through her work.

Personal Details

The beauty therapist is an American of caucasian ethnicity. Photo:@shannonschotter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is the stylist married? Shannon Schotter and Julio Macias are a couple. Although Macias keeps the specifics of their relationship a secret, Schotter has used her social media accounts to update her fans on their relationship, frequently posting pictures of the couple in places like Hawaii and Paris.

The couple had different upbringings. Schotter grew up in Orange County, while Macias was born in Mexico City. They first met in 2011 and were married on June 15, 2018.

Macias has been active in the industry for about ten years as a well-known Hollywood actor. However, he received his big break in 2018 when he was cast as tattooed gang leader Oscar Spooky.

How tall is Julio Macias? The actor is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 82 kg, and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What is Julio Macias's ethnicity? The renowned actor has Mexican roots. He was born in Mexico City, moved to the US to pursue acting, and now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Shannon Schotter's net worth

The actress makes $91,401 annually; therefore, Shannon's estimated net worth as of 2022 is between $500,000 and $700,000.

All of Shannon Schotter's make-up assignments are completed with a degree of professionalism that is only surpassed by her positive outlook. She and her spouse live in Los Angeles, California, when they are not on the road for business or cultural enrichment.

Source: Briefly News