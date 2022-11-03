Kings of Jo'burg cast, trailer, plot summary, full story, episodes, theme songs

Although there are many quality local series for South African soapie lovers to enjoy, a few highly successful shows stand out from the rest and have become household favourites. Kings of Jo'burg is one such show, showcasing just the right amount of action, drama and surprising plot twists. Here is everything to know about the show, including the Kings of Jo'burg cast, plot summary and more.

The series is focused on the supernatural and criminal underworld of Johannesburg.

Source: UGC

Also fondly referred to as Jozi Kings, the show is centred around general themes of family, betrayal, chaos, crime and the supernatural. Since it first began airing on 4 December 2020, it has gathered a lot of social media hype and an ever-growing fanbase as the show plays.

The Kings of Jo'burg actors are a big pull for show fans, as many major South African names star in the series. The Kings of Jo'burg actresses also bring their A-game, with an equal amount of on-air presence and talent. Before we detail the cast, here are some other show details.

What is Kings of Jo'burg about?

What happens in the show follows a powerful family, the Masire brothers, who lead the city's criminal underworld. But, a supernatural family curse and an intricate web of deceit threaten to ruin them and their standing.

Where is Kings of Jo'burg filmed?

As the name entails, the show is filmed in the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg city.

The show tragically lost its main lead and producer, Shona Ferguson.

Source: UGC

Kings of Jo'burg season one

Kings of Jo'burg episodes range from one to six for their first season. The second season is not out yet, and filming was paused because the show's lead actor and producer, Shona Ferguson, passed away from COVID-19 complications on 30 July 2021 at age 47. Filming was officially resumed filming in June 2022.

Kings of Jo'burg episode one sees Mogomotsi 'Mo' Masire being released from a jail sentence. He is left to decide whether he wants to honour his responsibility to his family or escape the dangerous life of crime to be with the love of his life.

His brother persuades him to choose the former, but unbeknownst to Mo, his brother, Simon, is hiding a dark secret that will threaten life as he knows it and tests the bond between family and brothers.

Who is the American in Kings of Jo'burg?

American actress Terri Vaughn can be seen in the series, exciting fans more as they look forward to seeing international talent on the show.

Who is Magic in Kings of Jo'burg?

Michael Anthony aka Mike Bless plays the role. He is an African-American actor, singer-songwriter, and former serviceman in the United States Armed Forces' special forces.

Who is Simon's wife in Kings of Jo'burg?

Buhle Samuels plays the character's wife in the show. Her role in Muhvango saw her being nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ in the TV series.

Who is the mermaid in Kings of Jo'burg?

Connie Ferguson takes on the role of 'Masire Mermaid'. Her role as Karabo Moroka on South Africa's most popular soap opera, Generations shot her to fame.

The show began filming in June of this year amid Ferguson's passing, with his wife Connie taking the reins.

Source: UGC

Kings of Jo'burg on Netflix: cast

Here is a list of the cast members as of November 2022:

Shona Ferguson as Simon 'Vader' Masire

Zolisa Xaluva as Mogomotsi 'Mo' Masire

Buhle Samuels as Angela Masire

Sello Sebotsane as Stan Mazibuko

Tk Sebothoma as Tlotlo Masire

Connie Ferguson as Masire Mermaid

Tsholofelo Matshaba as Jazmine Gumede

Nnekwa Tsajwa as Sting

Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi

Abdul Khoza as Lester

Busiswe Twala as Mimi

Ntokozo Majozi as Thuso

Edmund Ngema as Ayanda

Sthembiso Khoza as Cyrus

Thembi Seete as Keneilwe

Llewellyn Cordier as Leon

Siyasanga Mfenyana as Nonzi

Lunathi Mampofu as 'Mystery Woman'

Even though the show's main lead had tragically passed away before they could film the second instalment, the Kings of Jo'burg cast still produce undeniable talent in the show and help bring the story to life. Catch up with the latest episodes on Showmax or Netflix.

