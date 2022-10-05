Meet the Family on Telemundo: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes
Meet the Family, also called Parientes a la Fuerza in Spanish, is an American telenovela that aired on Telemundo from October 26, 2021, to March 21, 2022. In addition, Telemundo's new romantic comedy season two premiered on Monday, July 4, 2022, stepping into Nurses' timeslot. Read here for more on Meet the Family on Telemundo: cast, plot summary, full story, and teasers.
In the romantic comedy, Meet the Family, new love interests are tested. The series is set in Beverly Hills in the US.
Meet the Family plot summary
George Cruz is a 50-year-old Hollywood screenwriter suffering a midlife crisis under the shadow of his only success, the death of his mother, and his wife, Leticia, cheating on him. His frustrations and disappointments take him to Mexico, where he meets Camen Jurado, a Mexican singer, who regains his love and makes him feel alive.
Meet the Family full story
Amidst this crisis, he travels to Mexico to fulfil his mother's dying wish. But what was his mother's wish? Watch Meet the Family teasers and get the full details.
During his visit to Mexico, he met a young Mexican woman who would later become his love. She heals his heart, becomes his muse, and moves to his Beverly Hills mansion with her entire family.
Meet the Family Telemundo cast
The romantic comedy would not have been an epic without its team of competent cast members. The romantic comedy has some of the best Spanish actors and actresses.
Main
- Bárbara de Regil as Carmen Jurado
- Guy Ecker as George Cruz
- Carmen Aub as Clío Bonnet
- Lisa Owen as Margarita Hernández de Jurado
- Antonio de la Vega as Robert Ferguson
- Michel Duval as Andy Cruz
- Chantal Andere as Leticia Sanz
- Salvador Zerboni as Juancho Hernández
- Sofía Garza as Yuliana Hernández
- Patricia Martínez as María Cruz
- Daniel Raymont as Kurt
- Macaria as Mamá Rosa
- Alejandro Ávila as Tenoch Cruz
- Rodolfo Valdés as Rick Jones
- Juan Vidal as Wesley
- Ana Pau Castell as Lara Jurado
- Elsy Reyes as Tania
- Gustavo Egelhaaf as Emiliano
- Enoc Leaño as Aristides
- Luca Valentini as Rocco Cruz
- Toño Valdés as Pedro Cruz
- Verónica Montes as Sharpay
- Angely Gaviria as Gina
- Victor Jiménez as Don
- Mauricio Garza as Tomás
- Roberta Damián as Paz Cruz
- Fermín Martínez as Aurelio Ruiz
- Nancy Taira as Sofía
- Tomás Rojas as Camilo Bustillo
Recurring
- Iker García as Cameron
- Diana Quijano as Michelle Bonnet
- Ernesto Álvarez as Macario
- Hamlet Ramírez
- Miguel Islas as Pepe
- Nashla Aguilar as Lulú
- Leonardo Álvarez as Alan Davila
Who sings the theme song for Meet the Family?
Andrea Basef sings the theme song for Parientes a la fuerza. Better known by her stage name Andrea, she is a Bulgarian pop-folk singer, songwriter, and video director.
Where is Parientes a la fuerza filmed?
Part of the film was shot in San Miguel de Allende. It is the principal city in the far eastern part of Guanajuato, Mexico.
Meet the Family episodes air on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00. Watch it today and enjoy the epic show!
