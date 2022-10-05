Meet the Family on Telemundo: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes

Meet the Family, also called Parientes a la Fuerza in Spanish, is an American telenovela that aired on Telemundo from October 26, 2021, to March 21, 2022. In addition, Telemundo's new romantic comedy season two premiered on Monday, July 4, 2022, stepping into Nurses' timeslot. Read here for more on Meet the Family on Telemundo: cast, plot summary, full story, and teasers.

The story revolves around George Cruz, struck by three life crises. His mother dies, his wife abandons him, and he suffers from writer's block.

In the romantic comedy, Meet the Family, new love interests are tested. The series is set in Beverly Hills in the US.

Meet the Family plot summary

George Cruz is a 50-year-old Hollywood screenwriter suffering a midlife crisis under the shadow of his only success, the death of his mother, and his wife, Leticia, cheating on him. His frustrations and disappointments take him to Mexico, where he meets Camen Jurado, a Mexican singer, who regains his love and makes him feel alive.

Meet the Family full story

The story revolves around George Cruz, who is struck by three life crises. His mother dies, his wife abandons him, and he suffers from writer's block.

Amidst this crisis, he travels to Mexico to fulfil his mother's dying wish. But what was his mother's wish? Watch Meet the Family teasers and get the full details.

During his visit to Mexico, he met a young Mexican woman who would later become his love. She heals his heart, becomes his muse, and moves to his Beverly Hills mansion with her entire family.

Meet the Family episodes air on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00. Photo: @telemundoafrica (modified by author)

Meet the Family Telemundo cast

The romantic comedy would not have been an epic without its team of competent cast members. The romantic comedy has some of the best Spanish actors and actresses.

Main

Bárbara de Regil as Carmen Jurado

Guy Ecker as George Cruz

Carmen Aub as Clío Bonnet

Lisa Owen as Margarita Hernández de Jurado

Antonio de la Vega as Robert Ferguson

Michel Duval as Andy Cruz

Chantal Andere as Leticia Sanz

Salvador Zerboni as Juancho Hernández

Sofía Garza as Yuliana Hernández

Patricia Martínez as María Cruz

Daniel Raymont as Kurt

Macaria as Mamá Rosa

Alejandro Ávila as Tenoch Cruz

Rodolfo Valdés as Rick Jones

Juan Vidal as Wesley

Ana Pau Castell as Lara Jurado

Elsy Reyes as Tania

Gustavo Egelhaaf as Emiliano

Enoc Leaño as Aristides

Luca Valentini as Rocco Cruz

Toño Valdés as Pedro Cruz

Verónica Montes as Sharpay

Angely Gaviria as Gina

Victor Jiménez as Don

Mauricio Garza as Tomás

Roberta Damián as Paz Cruz

Fermín Martínez as Aurelio Ruiz

Nancy Taira as Sofía

Tomás Rojas as Camilo Bustillo

Recurring

Meet the Family is an American telenovela that aired on Telemundo from October 26, 2021, to March 21, 2022. Photo: @telemundoafrica (modified by author)

Iker García as Cameron

Diana Quijano as Michelle Bonnet

Ernesto Álvarez as Macario

Hamlet Ramírez

Miguel Islas as Pepe

Nashla Aguilar as Lulú

Leonardo Álvarez as Alan Davila

Who sings the theme song for Meet the Family?

Andrea Basef sings the theme song for Parientes a la fuerza. Better known by her stage name Andrea, she is a Bulgarian pop-folk singer, songwriter, and video director.

Where is Parientes a la fuerza filmed?

Part of the film was shot in San Miguel de Allende. It is the principal city in the far eastern part of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Meet the Family episodes air on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00. Watch it today and enjoy the epic show!

