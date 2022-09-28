Hidden Passion on Telemundo: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers, trailer

Hidden Passion, also called Pasión de Gavilanes in Spanish, is a Colombian telenovela that aired on Telemundo in 2003 and returned in 2022 for its second season. The show is based on the 1994 soap opera Las Aguas Mansa. Read here for more on Hidden Passion's plot summary, full story, and cast.

Hidden Passion (Pasión de Gavilanes) is a Colombian telenovela.



Telemundo has some of the best Spanish-language shows that ensure viewers never have a dull moment. Hidden Passion is one of the network's best shows. It has gained a new generation of fans 20 years after its first season.

Hidden Passion on Telemundo

Genre Romance, drama Created by Julio Jimenez Original release date 21st October 2003 (Season one), 14th February 2022 (Season 2 - USA), 26th September 2022 (Telemundo Africa) Number of seasons Two Number of episodes 259 (188 in the first season and 71 in the second season) Season one 21st October 2003 to 14th September 2004 Season two 14th February 2022 to 31st May 2022 (USA), 26th September 2022 to present (Telemundo Africa) Original network Telemundo, Caracol Television (Colombia)

What is the plot of Pasión de Gavilanes?

Hidden Passion is a thrilling tale of passion, love and revenge. Three Reyes brothers, Franco, Óscar, and Juan experience a tragedy that makes them rethink their virtues of honesty and kindness. They plan to seek revenge, but the unexpected happens when they meet the three beautiful Elizondo daughters of the hacendado who caused them great harm.

Hidden Passion full story

The Elizondo family patriarch, Bernardo Elizondo, owns a hacienda where he resides with his wife, Doña Gabriela. He has three daughters, Sara, Jimena, and Norma. Doña's father and pa*ralyzed retired military man, Don Martín Acevedo, also live at Elizondo's hacienda.

One of the three sisters, Norma, is married to Fernando Escandón, but they do not love each other and are yet to consummate their union. Their marriage was arranged by her mother so that people do not find out that she was molested. Gabriela also wanted her daughter to marry Fernando because she is in love with him and knows they will be close when he marries a traumatized Norma.

Patriarch Bernardo falls in love with a young beautiful lady called Libia Reyes, but the love birds cannot be together because his old-fashioned wife, Gabriela, does not believe in divorce. He is, however, determined to be with Libia and decides to seek permission from her three brothers, Franco, Óscar, and Juan Reyes.

The Reyes brothers are against their sister Libia's relationship with Elizondo but have no choice but to accept it since their sister's happiness depends on it. The unexpected happens when Bernado is involved in a horse accident and loses his life. Libia then finds out that she is expecting Bernado's child but learns of his demise.

Libia decides to go to the Elizondo family and claim money for the upkeep of her unborn baby. Doña belittles her and her family, and a heartbroken Libia takes her life by jumping off a bridge. The three Reyes brothers plot to avenge their sister's death.

The Reyes brothers head to the Elizondo estate and pretend to be bricklayers who had been hired to construct a cabin for Fernando and Norma. Their plans work because of the estate's housekeeper, Eva Rodríguez. She is also seeking revenge on Doña for making her leave her daughter, Ruth, lacking enough resources to support herself, and for being made to remain single.

Óscar plans to get the Elizondo family money by making their sisters fall for them. Juan is initially against the idea but is instantly attracted to Norma when they meet. Juan forgets the brother's revenge mission after falling in love with Norma.

The cast of Hidden Passion season 2.



20 years later (season two)

After 20 years, the Elizondo and Reyes families are faced with new challenges that they must overcome. A professor dies, and one of the sons of the Reyes brothers is considered a suspect and the family has to prove his innocence. The incident leads to a series of events that threaten to shatter the bonds that have been nurtured in the last 20 years.

Hidden Passion teasers

The show's teasers are not available. You can watch Hidden Passion's trailer on Telemundo's official site or on YouTube.

Hidden Passion cast

Hidden Passion has some of the best Spanish actors and actresses. The second season retained some of the show's original cast members and introduced several new but talented members.

Danna García as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Danna Garcia is a renowned Colombian actress and model.



Norma is Doña Gabriela and Bernardo Elizondo's second daughter. She has two sisters, Sara and Jimena. She gets married to Juan after divorcing Fernando, and they are blessed with three children, Erick, Leon, and Juan David. Norma is Franco and Oscar's sister-in-law in the series.

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero (Juancho)

Mario Cimarro is a Cuban actor from Havana.



Juan is the eldest brother to Libia, Franco, and Oscar. He marries Norma Elizondo after she leaves her arranged marriage to Fernando, and they become parents to three kids, Erick, Leon, and Juan David. Juan is also Ruth's cousin from his mother's side and brother-in-law to Sara and Jimena.

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Paola Rey is a Colombian actress and model.



Jimena is the youngest daughter of Doña and Elizondo and the youngest sister to Sara and Norma. She tied the knot with Oscar and became a stepmother to Duván. Jimena is also Libia, Juan, and Franco's sister-in-law.

Alfonso Baptista as Óscar Reyes Guerrero

Alfonso Baptista is a Venezuelan-Colombian model and actor.



Óscar is brother to Juan, Libia, and Franco. He married Jimena Elizondo and has a child, Duván, from a previous relationship. He is also a cousin to Ruth from his mother's side.

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Michel Brown is an Argentine actor, musician, and TV presenter.



Franco is brother to Libia, Oscar, and Juan Reyes. He was previously in a relationship with Rosario and later married Eduvina. The couple divorced and he married Sara Elizondo. He is father to Gaby and Andres.

Natasha Klauss as Sara Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes (Sarita)

Natasha Klauss is a Colombian actress and entrepreneur.



Sara is the eldest daughter of Bernardo Elizondo and Doña Gabriela. She is a sister to Jimena and Norma and wife to Franco. Sara is a doting mother to Gaby and Andres.

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo/Escandon

Kristina Lilley is a Colombian-American actress.



Gabriela was the wife of the late Bernardo Elizondo and later became Fernando's ex-second wife. Her father is Martin, and her daughters are Sara, Jimena, and Norma.

Ana Lucía Domínguez as Libia Reyes Guerrero/Ruth Uribe Santos/Ruth Guerrero Rodríguez

Ana Lucia Domingues is a Colombian actress and model from Bogota.



Ana portrayed Libia and Ruth's characters. Libia is sister to Oscar, Franco, and Juan, and Bernardo's lover before his untimely death. On the other hand, Ruth is daughter to Eva and maternal cousin to Oscar, Franco, and Juan.

Hidden Passion's recurring cast

Actor/Actress Role Description Jorge Cao (Sn1)/Germán Quintero (Sn2) Martin Acevedo Doña Gabriela's father, grandpa to Sara, Jimena, and Norma Gloria Gómez Eva Rodriguez The Elizondo household housekeeper and mother to Ruth Zharick León Rosario Montes Franco's ex-girlfriend, wife to Samuel, and Muriel's mother Juan Sebastián Aragón Armando Navarro Husband to Rosario Juan Pablo Shuk Fernando Escandón Former husband to Gabriella and Norma Lorena Meritano Dínora Rosales Was attracted to Juan (Sn1) Bernardo Flores Juan David Reyes (Sn2) Eldest son of Norman and Juan Camila Rojas Muriel Caballero Montes (Sn2) Samuel and Rosario's daughter, wife to Juan David Juan Manuel Restrepo León Reyes (Sn2) Norma and Juan's son, brother to Juan David and Erick's twin Sebastián Osorio Erick Reyes (Sn2) Norma and Juan's son, brother to Juan David and León's twin Yare Santana Gabriela 'Gaby' Reyes (Sn2) Daughter to Franco and Sara, Sister to Andrés Reyes Jerónimo Cantillo Andrés Reyes (Sn2) Son to Franco and Sara, brother to Gaby Boris Schoemann Pablo Gunter (Sn2) Rosario's employee Germán Rojas Bernardo Elizondo Gabriella's former husband, father to Sara, Jimena, and Norma Talú Quintero Eduvina Trueba Franco's former wife (Sn1) Valeria Garcia Juan David Reyes Elizondo Juan and Norman's son (Sn1) Andrés Felipe Martinez Malcom Rios Fernando's employee (Sn1) Clemencia Guillén Carmela Gordillo Fernando's employee (Sn1) Sebastián Boscán Leandro Santos Ruth's adoptive cousin, brother to Benito and Jimena's gay friend Jacobo Montalvo Duván Clemente (Sn2) Son to Romina and Oscar, stepson to Jimena Samuel Hernandez Zacarías Rosales Season 1 Jacqueline Henriquez Úrsula de Rosales Season 1 Leonelia González Belinda Rosales Season 1 Rocardo Herrera Antonio Coronado Ruth's boyfriend (Sn1) Jaime Gutiérrez Jaime Bustillo Season 1 Tatiana Jauregui Dominga Maid at Elizondo's household Jonathan Bedoya as Nino Barcha (Sn2) Gaby's late boyfriend Constanza Hernández Panchita López (Sn2) Works for Rosario Margarita Amado Rosita Season 1

Where is Pasión de Gavilanes based?

The Spanish series is based at the Elizondo hacienda. Both season one and two were shot on location in Colombia.

How many seasons does Pasión de Gavilanes have?

The Colombia telenovela has two seasons. The first season aired from 21st October 2003 to 14th September 2004, while the second season aired from 14th February 2022 to 31st May 2022 in the USA. Season 2 debuted on Telemundo Africa on 26th September 2022.

How many episodes does Pasión de Gavilanes have?

The soap opera has 259 episodes. Season one contains 188 episodes, while Hidden Passion season 2 has 71 episodes.

Will there be a season 3 of Pasión de Gavilanes?

Hidden Passion season three has not been confirmed by Telemundo or the series producers. The show may or may not return to your screen.

What is the theme of Pasión de Gavilanes?

The Colombia soap opera is a tale of love and revenge. The Reyes brothers plan to avenge their sister's death but their mission changes when they fall in love with the daughters of the hacienda that led to their sister's demise.

Why does Eva Rodríguez want revenge on Gabriela?

Eva works as a housekeeper at the Elizondo hacienda, and Gabriela is her boss. She wants the matriarch to pay for forcing her to give up her only daughter, Ruth. Eva also blames her for keeping her single.

Who are the Reyes brothers?

The Reyes brothers are Juan, Oscar and Franco. They plan to infiltrate the lives of the Elizondos to seek revenge for the death of their sister.

Does Netflix have Pasion de Gavilanes?

Yes. You can watch Hidden Passion season one on Netflix. The second season is yet to be made available.

Hidden Passion on Telemundo is a carefully written and directed telenovela. The story is still relatable 20 years later, and fans are eager for a season three release.

