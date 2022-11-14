René Elizondo is a popular Mexican dancer, music video director, and songwriter that is also well known for being the ex-husband of American singer Janet Jackson. René Elizondo is now married to Britt Coelho, a successful businesswoman. What do we know about René Elizondo's new wife?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The producer has been happily married since 2010. Photo: @renejr and @britt90265 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although there is a considerable amount of information available on René thanks to his famous previous marriage to Janet Jackson, less is known about his marriage to his current wife and her biography. Here is a summary of what we do know.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Britt Coelho/Britt Elizondo Nickname Britt Date of birth 1982 Age 40 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence California, USA (unconfirmed) Current nationality American Marital status Married to René Elizondo Jr. (2010) Ethnicity Portuguese descent (allegedly) Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Real estate agent, businesswoman Education Unknown Native language English Net worth $500 000-600 000 (rumoured) Social media profiles Instagram

As seen above, we still do not know many things about her since she purposely stays out of the spotlight. She and her famous husband have been married for 12 years as of 2022, yet much is still unknown about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is René Elizondo Jr?

First, let us discuss her husband. The producer is 60 years of age as of 2022.

How long did Janet stay married to René?

According to reports, the duo first met in the early 1980s while he was working on a film, and a mutual friend introduced them. René eventually became a backup dancer for her older sister, La Toya Jackson.

They seemed to have built a connection and eventually wed in 1991. They went on to separate in 1999, yet there seems to have been a brief reconciliation in 2000. They were officially divorced by 2003. He was also said to have co-written some of her songs, The Velvet Rope.

Britt Coelho’s age

Now, back to what we know about his latest wife. Although her birthdate and month are unknown, she was born in 1982, making her 40 years of age as of 2022.

She frequently posts about her family on Instagram. Photo: @britt90265 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Britt Coelho’s height

Her height has not been confirmed.

Britt Coelho’s ex-husband

It is unknown whether she was married before meeting René, but it is believed this is her first marriage.

Britt Coelho’s career

Many reports state she is a successful luxury real estate agent and businesswoman, but there is no further information regarding the details of her occupation.

Britt Coelho’s net worth

Most sources estimate her net worth to be around $500,000 to $600,000, but this value has never been confirmed.

Britt Coelho’s social media

She does not seem to have any form of social media except Instagram, where you can find her under @britt90265, with 7,389 followers.

Britt Coelho is a private figure but seems to enjoy a peaceful life outside the watchful public eye.

READ ALSO: Mpilwenhle Mokopu's biography: age, idols, P.O.B, occupation, social media

Briefly.co.za wrote about Mpilwenhle Mokopu, a 2022 Idols SA contestant that missed the opportunity to make it to the finals but still won over the hearts of the country.

Here, we discuss everything about Mpilwenhle Mokopu, including her age, social media pages, and career moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News