Mpilwenhle Mokopu's biography: age, idols, P.O.B, occupation, social media

Anyone who watched the 2022 Idols SA talent search competition will know Mpilwenhle Mokopu. Her brilliant performance and unique voice until her eviction from the show captured the hearts of many entertainment lovers who appreciate talents. Since she was featured in the show, many have desired to know more about her.

Mpilwenhle Mokopu during the Idols Season 18 Top 10 Performance at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Mpilwenhle Mokopu is a rising South African singer. She gained visibility when she auditioned for Idols SA, a television show contest on the South African television network Mzansi Magic to determine the best young singer in South Africa. Although she did not make it to the final stage, she was on the list of the top 10 singers on the show.

Profile summary

Full name Mpilwenhle Mokopu Nickname Princess Caramel Gender Female Date of birth 9 August 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Natalspruit, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Education Nokulunga Primary School, Phumulani Secondary School College Central Johannesburg TVET College Occupation Singer, songwriter Social media accounts Instagram , , TikTok

Who is Mpilwenhle from Idols?

Mpilwenhle is a singer who became famous after participating in the television show Idol SA. Only a little information is available about her background and family.

Where is Mpilwenhle from?

As for Mpilwenhle Mokopu's place of birth, she was born in Natalspruit, Gauteng, South Africa.

Besides, Mpilwenhle Mokopu's age is 24; she was born on 9 August 1998.

Singer Mpilwenhle attended Nokulunga Primary School and eventually matriculated at Phumulani Secondary School in Katlehong, Gauteng. Then, in October 2022, she graduated from Central Johannesburg TVET College, though the course she studied is yet to be known.

Mpilwenhle Mokopu performing during the Idols Season 18 Top 10 Performance at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Mpilwenhle Mokopu's occupation

As a child, her passion for singing was visible to people around her, so she was encouraged to join her church choristers in grade 10. Sharing her experience during an interview published on News 24's website, she said:

I only realised it when I was in Grade 10 and singing in church, but I only confirmed it after matric. There was always a good response when I sang, and at first, I thought people were lying since it was my family who would get excited when I sing, and family is always supposed to cheer for you anyway.

She was unsure she carried singing prowess until she met a group of musicians who listened to her and built her confidence to consider singing as a career. According to her, American singers Whitney Houston and Yebba later influenced her passion for singing. Then, she contested in the 18th season of Idols SA and shot into the limelight.

Mpilwenhle Mokopu's performance on Idols

Since she started participating in the show's 18th season, Mokopu has managed to captivate the hearts of many of the show's fans with her smooth voice and talent. Interestingly, she audited for the talent search competition to create a name for herself. In her words, she said:

I joined because I wanted to get into a space where I could get out of my comfort zone and do something different. Idols did that for me and helped me grow as a musician.

But then, after she got to the top 10, the judges showed her the way out, which did not go down well with fans who had been canvassing others to vote for her. Before she was eventually evicted, she performed her amapiano-inspired love jam Ngiyazifela.

Mpilwenhle shot into the limelight due to her participation in the Idols SA competition. Photo: @IdolsSAMpilwenhle on Facebook (modified by author)

Social media engagements

The star singer has a significant engagement on social media and has amassed sizable followers, especially because of her brilliant performances at the Idols SA talent search competition. For instance, Mpilwenhle Mokopu's Instagram account has over 48,000 followers.

Her TikTok account also has more than 96,000 followers, and her videos have been viewed more than two million times. Also, her Facebook page has over 50,000 followers.

Mpilwenhle Mokopu may not have emerged as the winner of the Idols SA talent search competition as most of her fans desired, but the platform shot her into the limelight. She looks forward to using the opportunity and experience from the competition to pursue her career in the music entertainment industry.

