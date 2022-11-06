Who is David Vlok? Age, children, wife, accident, tv shows, profiles, net worth

The entertainment industry has birthed renowned and talented figures in art. David Vlok is one such figure. He was a household name in the 1990s and early 2000s for his feature in Egoli: Place of Gold. Being featured in the show's thirteen seasons was an honour, and he could only do one thing, propagate his fame.

David Vlok is a celebrated South African actor. He is famous for playing Tom Vorster in Egoli: Place of Gold. He has also played a role in the fourteenth and fifteenth seasons of Binnelanders. His talent, as seen in his TV roles, instigated and maintained his popularity in the entertainment industry. So, go through David Vlok's biography as it deciphers his life before fame and now.

David Vlok's profile summary and bio

Full name David Vlok Date of birth 25th January 1963 Age 59 (As of November 2022) Birthday 25th January Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Jagersfontein, Free State, South Africa Nationality South African Background education Speech and drama Alma mater University of Johannesburg, Hoër Tegniese Skool Ligbron, Ermelo Occupation Actor, athlete Spouse Anna Kordas Children 4 Father John Stewardson

David Vlok's age

How old is David Vlok? He was born on 25th January 1963 in Jagersfontein, Free State, South Africa. As of November 202, he is fifty-nine years old.

David Vlok's education

David attended Hoër Tegniese Skool Ligbron in Ermelo. He later transitioned to the University of Johannesburg to pursue a course in speech and drama in the 1980s. He also holds a higher technical diploma in Electronic Instrument Engineering.

David Vlok's career

Vlok made his debut in the movie business as a fight coordinator. Later, he got another opportunity as a stuntman in international pictures. These two roles set the pace for him to explore another opportunity as an actor. It was a bold move that would set him apart and make him a big name in the South African entertainment scene.

David David Vlok's TV shows

Who played Tim in Egoli? David is best known for his role as Tim Vorster on Egoli, the M-Net soap opera. He played the role for thirteen years, and as a result, it became his identity. The character was killed during an episode in November 2004.

Besides Egoli, these are the other TV roles that Vlok has played:

The guest star in Generations - Season 1

- Season 1 Gideon Paulus Bekker in Getroud met Rugby: Die Sepie - Season 1,2,3 and 4

- Season 1,2,3 and 4 Charl Cilliers in Sterlopers - Season 2

He has also been featured in the following movies:

American Ninja (1985)

(1985) Reason To Die (1989)

(1989) Red Scorpion (1989)

(1989) Who Am I? (1998)

Besides acting, Tim Vorster from Egoli also cut a niche in the advertising industry. He has appeared in several TV commercials.

David Vlok's wife

Who is David Vlok married to? Tim Vorster from Egoli officially ended his bachelor days in March 2005, at forty-two, when he asked Anna Kordas to marry him. Anna was an attorney for Johannesburg. They had known each other for eight years and lived together for four.

During an interview, Vlok mentioned that his acting job was demanding, and so was his lover's law career; therefore, they did not get married sooner. The couple met in a limousine at a party. Vlok admitted that theirs was love at first sight, and he was confident enough to ask Anna for her number. Months later, they officially started dating.

While speaking about their decision to get married finally, Vlok revealed that officiating their union meant they would no longer live in sin. The couple was also sure about starting a family immediately.

David Vlok's children

Settling down in his forties would only mean he had limited chances of getting kids. Nonetheless, Vlok was hopeful about becoming a parent and would often refer to his colleague, Eckard Rabe, and how he had his first child at fifty. Vlok has four children.

David Vlok's accident

Besides acting, Vlok is also passionate about athletics. He has participated in over ten races. However, in 2010, he had a slight inconvenience in the events leading to the race. He arrived late for his race, and several attempts to catch up with the other athletes were futile.

His problems heightened 15 km outside Pietermariszurg when he started cramping and vomiting. It was triggered by him being too stressed and running too fast. Nonetheless, Vlok completed the race after 16:45.

David Vlok's net worth

Even though he has such a bubbly personality with a wealth of experience in acting, Vlok has not publicly revealed details about his finances. Therefore, there is no credible information about his net worth.

Is David Vlok married?

Yes, he married the love of his life, Anna Kordas. Anna is an attorney in Johannesburg.

David Vlok's biography sheds light on his journey as an actor while highlighting his achievements. He depicts an ambitious man passionate about his craft.

