Laura Savini's bio: age, spouse, hair production, movies, profiles, net worth

Laura Savini is better known as Jimmy Webb's wife. Jimmy Webb is a Grammy-award-winning American singer, songwriter and composer with several platinum-selling songs to his name. Most people do not know that she is an established director with several production projects credits to her name. How about going through these details as they unpack her life?

She also has Italian roots and can apply for Italian citizenship. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Besides her thriving career, Laura Savini's marriage to Jimmy Webb has been instrumental in making her a household name. Go through her biography to learn more about her life.

Laura Savini's profile summary and bio

Full name Laura Savini Gender Female Date of birth 8th March 1964 Age 58 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthday 8th March Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kg 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Body measurements in inches 32-28-35 inches Occupation Director Marital status Married Spouse Jimmy Webb Twitter @LauraCSavini

Laura Savini's age

Laura is 58 years old as of December 2022. She was born on 9th March 1968 to a multiracial family; hence, she is an American national.

Laura Savini's height

Laura is five foot 5 inches tall and weighs 121 pounds. Her blue eyes and blonde hair complement her slender body, and one of her distinctive features is her thin eyebrows.

Laura Savini's first husband

The couple tied the knot after being engaged for a year. Photo: @Mickey Bernal

Source: Getty Images

Laura Savini's husband is the iconic Jimmy Webb, who is the only personality to win a Grammy for music, orchestration and lyrics. Jimmy and Laura met in 1999 at Joel's Millennium concert on 31st December 1999, got engaged in 2003, and officiated their union on 24th October 2004.

Jimmy was previously married to Patricia Suvilian, a former model, and she had five biological children and one stepchild before their divorce. Laura and Jimmy have been married for 18 years and have no children.

Laura Savini's career

Laura launched Untamed Hair productions, her TV production and marketing company based in Bayville, New York, in 2011. She set the wheels of Laura Savini's hair production company turning months after leaving WL1W21, where she worked as the vice president of marketing and communications department.

Laura Savini's movies

Laura Savini is also the director of 1998's Visions of Italy, Northern style and Visions of Italy Southern style. It is a program that uses a helicopter-mounted camera to capture the landscape of Italy. She has hosted John Tesh in His Own Words and Best of Sarah Brightman: Classics. She has also produced Paul Simon: Live at Webster Hall, New York and was the executive producer of Matthew Morrison: A Classic Christmas Live From the Bushnell in 2013.

Laura Savini's net worth

She has distinctively thin eyebrows. Photo: @Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Even though Savini is a celebrity wife, she has a career and marketing company that earns her an income. She is estimated to have a net worth of $100,000.

These details about Laura Savini's biography take you on a trip through her life and what it is like being a celebrity wife. She has established a career as a director and has several productions under her name.

READ ALSO: Is Jacob Elordi in a relationship? Everything to know about his personal life

Briefly.co.za published exciting details on Jacob Elordi. Who is he, and who has he dated? Why are certain celebrities been linked to him?

Jacob Elordi is an Australian-born actor famous for playing Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth. He also plays Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. Has he ever been in a relationship with Zendaya? Who else has he dated?

Source: Briefly News