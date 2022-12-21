Jesaaelys Ayala González is a Puerto Rican social media influencer and Instagram sensation. She has gained immense popularity for being the firstborn daughter of Ramon Luis Rodriguez, Daddy Yankee. Her father is a world-famous singer, composer, actor, rapper, and award-winning King of Reggaeton. One of his significant hits that topped charts in the entertainment industry was Despacito.

The Instagram star automatically gained popularity because of her celebrity parents. However, she has carved out a niche to become a fashion and beauty household name. Through her large Instagram following, she continues to grow as a brand.

Jesaaelys Ayala González's profile summary

Full name Jesaaelys ayala González Date of birth June 18, 1996 Birthplace San Juan Age 26 years (2022) Gender Female Zodiac sign Gemini Ethnicity Latino Nationality Puerto Rican Education University of Sacred Hearts Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Engaged Fiance Carlos Olmo Parents Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González Siblings Yamilet González and Jeremy Ayala González Height 5 feet 8 inches (173cm) Weight 65kg Profession Social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Famous for Being Daddy Yankee's daughter Instagram @jesaaelys Twitter @jesaaelysm

Who is Daddy Yankee's daughter?

Jesaaelys Ayala González is a successful and famous social media influencer and Instagram star. Due to her association with the renowned Puerto Rican artist Daddy Yankee, people are bound to wonder about her.

How old is Daddy Yankee's daughter?

Jesaaelys Ayala González (aged 26 in 2022) was born on June 18, 1996, in Suan Jaun into a Latino family. Her star sign is Gemini.

Jesaaelys Ayala González's parents

The Instagram star started enjoying fame as a child because of her father, Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, popularly known as Daddy Yankee, and his wife, Mireddys González. The couple got married when they were both in high school, and at this time, they were both 17 years old.

They have been married for over two decades. Mireddys has supported her husband throughout his musical career as the CEO of his record company, El Cartel Records. Jesaaelys grew up alongside her two siblings, Yamilet Ayala González and Jeremy Ayala González. Yamilet runs her father's music empire, while Jeremy is a music producer.

Education

According to reports, Jesaaelys attended Sacred Hearts University and earned a degree from Sagrado Corazon University.

Jesaaelys Ayala González's boyfriend

Daddy Yankee's daughter is engaged to a Puerto-Rican based photographer and creative, Carlos Olmo. They made their relationship public in 2018 after one year of dating. In 2021, the pair engaged.

Jesaaelys Ayala González's occupation

Daddy Yankee's daughter is a brand influencer, makeup artist, and tutor who has established her beauty line. Through her large following on Instagram, Jesaaelys has grabbed the attention of brands such as Fabulous Nail Salon, BPerfect cosmetics, Fashion Nova Curve, Zara hair care products, e.l.f cosmetics, and ColorPop cosmetics, among others.

Jesaaelys Ayala González's net worth

Due to her successful career, the social media influencer's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. As of December 2022, her father Daddy Yankee’s net worth was about $40 million.

How old is Jeremy Ayala?

Jeremy Ayala is Daddy Yankee's only son. He is a renowned producer and Instagram sensation. He was born on May 26 1998. As of 2022, he is 24 years old. The producer is married to Andrea De Castro Font, a social media influencer and publicist.

Where does Daddy Yankee's daughter live?

The Instagram star lives in Puerto Rico, her birthplace. It is unclear whether she intends to move to a different place soon or not.

Although her father's name helped her grab the attention of most, Jesaaelys Ayala González has put in the work to now become one of Puerto Rico's famous faces. With her unique abilities and skills, it is evident that this is just the beginning of her career as a makeup artist and a social media influencer.

