Who is Victoria Jordan? Age, partner, twin, parents, height, career, net worth

Children born by celebrities often become stars the moment they are born. This is the case for Victoria Jordan. But who is she? She is an American celebrity child born and raised in Palm Beach, Florida, in the United States of America. She is famously known as the daughter of Michael Jordan, a former professional basketball player in the United States. How well do you know Victoria?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Her father is Michael Jordan, a former professional basketball player and the Charlotte Hornets, owner. Her mother is Yvette Prieto, a Cuban-American model. Photo: @yvetteprieto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Victoria Jordan is one of the lucky kids born who is celebrated as one of the wealthiest celebrity children in the world. Victoria's mother, Yvette Prieto, is also a famous model. Her famous parents led to Victoria's popularity. How old is Jordan? What is Victoria doing currently?

Victoria Jordan's profiles

Full Name Victoria Jordan Date of Birth February 9, 2014 Age 8 years (As of 2022) Birthplace Palm Beach, Florida, United States Horoscope Aquarius Nationality American Religion Christian Father Michael Jordan Mother Yvette Prieto Sexual orientation Straight Gender Female Religion Christianity Body measurements 21-18-22 Shoe Size (UK) 2 Height 3 feet 7 inches Weight 21 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Face colour Brown Ethnicity Mixed Profession Student School Homeschooling Victoria Jordan's twin Ysabel Jordan

Victoria Jordan's age

Jordan is an American celebrity child famously known as the daughter of Michael Jordan, a former professional basketball player in the United States. Photo: @yvetteprieto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity child was born on February 9, 2014, in Palm Beach, Florida, United States. Thus she is 8 years as of 2022. Jordan was born into a multiracial family; her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is a Christian, according to her religious beliefs. When she was born, Jordan made the front pages of many tabloids. It attracted the attention of millions, and this is all because of her celebrity parents, especially her father.

Victoria Jordan's height

She stands at 3 ft 7 inches and weighs approximately 21 kg. She is a lady of average stature and appears quite tall, and it seems like her parents she will also have an impressive height in the future.

Victoria Jordan's parents

Michael and Yvette have been happily married for almost one decade. They tied the knot on April 27, 2013, at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, after dating for quite some time. The following year, they were blessed with twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel.

Despite being celebrities, they have maintained their marriage intact, and their relationship bond becomes more assertive as time passes. They are living their healthy marriage life in the USA without any rumours, conflicts, or controversies.

Previous Michael was in another relationship with Juanita Vanoy, whom they separated after 17 years of marriage. They have two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, both basketball players, and a daughter named Jasmine.

Victoria Jordan's father

Her father is Michael Jordan, a former professional basketball player and the Charlotte Hornets owner. He was born on February 17, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York. Michael attended Wilmington's Emsley A. Laney High School, where he developed a love for sports, especially basketball. So who is Michael Jordan's wife? His wife is Yvette Prieto.

He later joined the University of North Carolina after he got a scholarship for his basketball prowess. While there, he was trained by Dean Smith, a famous basketball coach. In 1984, he dropped out of university to play for the Chicago Bulls. He later went back to college and graduated two years later.

In 2003, he played his final NBA All-Star match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Again, he performed exemplary and was given a standing ovation for three minutes. In 2004, he retired from active basketball and founded his motorcycle racing team, Michael Jordan Motorsports. Two years later, he co-owned the NBA team Charlotte Bobcats, holding a majority stake in its operations. He then went on to become the only billionaire basketballer in history.

Victoria Jordan's mother

Her mother is Yvette Prieto, a Cuban-American model. She was born in March 1979. Before her marriage to Jordan, she used to work as a model and was once regarded as one of the best-known Cuban American models of her time. Following her prowess, she has modelled for various prominent designers and brands. One of the most notable is her work with Alexander Wan'g, one of the world's famous fashion designers.

Victoria Jordan's siblings

The celebrity child has a total of four siblings. Are Victoria and Ysabel Jordan twins? Yes! Ysabel is her twin sister with whom she enjoys her life and shares every moment. Additionally, she has three step-siblings. These are Jeffrey, born on November 18, 1988; Marcus, born on December 24, 1990; and Jasmine, born on December 7, 1992.

Victoria Jordan's net worth

Ysabel is her twin sister with whom she enjoys her life and shares every moment. Photo: @yvetteprieto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Victoria is still a child and fully dependent on her parents. How much is her father, Michael Jordan worth? His net worth is estimated at $2.2 billion from his professional basketball and business career. He also gets paid yearly by Nike for his partnership. He leads a lavish lifestyle and is believed to own a private jet with custom build features, probably worth millions. Also, he boasts a collection of high-end vehicles in his garage.

Her mother, Yvette Prieto, holds a net worth estimated at $50 million from her modelling career.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Victoria Jordan, a celebrity kid who gained vast recognition as the daughter of the American former professional player Michael Jordan and her spouse, Yvette Prieto, a Cuban-American model. Additionally, she is Ysabel's twin sister.

READ ALSO: Inde Navarrette bio and facts: Everything you ought to know about the actress

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on August 17, 2022, about Inde Navarette's bio and facts. Who is she? Inde Navarrette is an upcoming Mexican-Australian actress based in the United States. She is widely recognized for her role as Estela de la Cruz on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. She also starred in the Superman & Lois CW series as Sarah Cushing. What is her net worth? How old is she?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News