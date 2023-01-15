Who is Ross Labra? The personal life of pitcher Esteban Loaiza's girlfriend

Ross Labra is a Mexican businesswoman who was catapulted to fame for dating Esteban Loaiza, a former Mexican retired professional baseball pitcher. Apart from the fame she enjoys, speculations and questions about her life have emerged, and as a result, her biography takes a deep dive into her life. Read on as we unpack details about her relationship with Esten Loaiza.

Who is Ross Labra? Did Esteban Loaiza father her two children? Did they break up? These facts set the record straight concerning the nature of their relationship and the woman who stole the retired pitcher's heart.

Ross Labra's profile summary and bio

Full name Ross Labra Gender Female Birthday 18th September Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height in cm 170 cm Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kg 54 kg Weight in pounds 119 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Children 2 (Iris Mazon Labra and Noel Mazon Labra) Mother Fidelia Labra Sibling Alberto Labra Famous for Being Eston Loazia's girlfriend Social media Instagram TikTok

Ross Labra's age

Ross Labra was born and raised in Mexico, although details about her birth year are not publicly available; hence, her age remains a mystery. Nonetheless, she has a younger brother who turned 30 in June 2022, so she could be in her thirties. She celebrates her birthday on 18th September.

Ross Labra's family

She was born to Latino parents, her mother is allegedly called Fidelia Labra, and she has one sibling, Alberto Labra. Ross is very family-oriented, often sharing photos of her hangouts with her close family members on her Instagram.

Ross Labra's children

Ross is a mother to two children. Iris Mazon Labra is her daughter, and she turned 13 in March 2022, while Noel Mazon Labra is her youngest and only son. Information about her kids' father is not available.

Ross Labra and Esteban Loazia

Esteban Loaiza's relationship has made Ross famous, although she has a penchant for keeping her life away from the public. Therefore, details on how they met are private. Nonetheless, they are said to have dated for more than five years.

Esteban is a retired baseball pitcher who once played in Major League Baseball for teams such as the Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

Esteban Loaiza's wife

Esteban was initially married to Jenni Rivera, an American singer considered one of the most influential female figures in Regional Mexican music. They tied the knot in 2010 and filed for divorce less than two years later. Unfortunately, Rivera died a few months before the completion of the divorce. She was involved in an aircraft accident near Monterrey, Mexico, on 9th December 2012.

Who is Esteban Loaiza married to now?

Even though not confirmed, there are speculations that Esteban and Ross could have exchanged wedding vows. In a 2018 Instagram post, Esteban referred to Ross as his bride, insinuating that Labra could be Esteban Loaiza's current wife. They appear madly in love, and Labra openly professes her love for her man, even though she does not flood social media with their romantic photos.

Esteban Loaiza and Ross Labra have been through the test of time but stuck together. In 2018, Esteban was sentenced to three years in prison after San Diego arrested him for owning illegal drugs. He was released in August 2021 and deported to Mexico. Ross defended him throughout the debacle, and in a social media post, she said,

It is not fair that some people want to tarnish his career and ruin his reputation with made-up nonsense when they know that is not true.

Is Esteban Loaiza still alive?

Yes, the retired baseball player is still alive. He hung his boots on 25th July 2008 and has since maintained a private life. His arrest and prison sentence made him top the headlines, although he maintains a private lifestyle and is not very active on social media platforms.

Ross Labra's net worth

Ross runs two online businesses, Ross Labra Beauty, which deals with hair extensions, artificial lashes, and nail accessories. Her second business is an online boutique that sells women's clothes, jewellery, accessories and makeup products. Information about her net worth is not publicly available.

Ross Labra's biography sets the record straight on some of the speculated details concerning her life. Her relationship continues to attract attention from various quarters. Nonetheless, she prefers to keep the better part of her romantic life away from the public and only shares snippets of her partner on rare occasions.

