Thuso Mbedu's new movie The Woman King has won over fans in Mzansi a few days after it premiered in local cinemas

Hundreds of people took to social media to share that to recommend the film to those who have not had a chance to watch it yet

Movie lovers shared that the cast of The Woman King were marvelous in the movie, adding that they'll definitely watch it again

The Woman King has won over fans since it premiered in Mzansi. The new film starring Thuso Mbedu made its debut on Mzansi cinemas on 30 September.

Thuso Mbedu’s new film ‘The Woman King’ has won over local fans. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Movie lovers went out in their numbers to watch the film over the weekend. They took to social media to share their thoughts after watching it on the big screen.

Many shared that they enjoyed it and wouldn't mind going back to the cinema to watch it all over again. They praised the cast of the film for slaying their roles.

ZAlebs reports that many shared that they're obsessed with the movie. Briefly News took to Twitter and compiled some of the comments below:

@Mellosctrl said:

"Just finished The Woman King. That was so good, love when great actors get together."

@Simply_Merica wrote:

"The Woman King is so good. I highly recommend."

@Samiha_Ali23 commented:

"Just watched The Woman King and it was amazing! More than a story of war and slavery but that of equality, leadership, mother&sister hood, pride, and bravery."

@kingbealestreet wrote:

"The Woman King is just as fun the 2nd time! Yea, Thuso may have my favorite performance of the year."

@Hannah__O said:

"Listennnn, The Woman King is an amazing film. 10/10. Best film I’ve watched this year. The actors were incredible."

@zorascreation added:

"The Woman King was SPECTACULAR. If you go into it knowing it’ll be an historical fiction with all the highs and lows that that genre entails, you’ll be pleased. Also it’s the first time I’ve ever seen VODUN portrayed any kind of integrity in a major motion picture."

The Woman King's Thuso Mbedu visits local school

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu was back in Mzansi ahead of the premiere of The Woman King in cinemas on 30 September. The award-winning actress took to her timeline and shared that she visited a few schools on 27 September.

Apart from motivating school kids, the stunner also visited the Wits School of Arts. She studied at the same institution before she made it in the US.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of herself being warmly welcomed by the university's arts students. Tweeps took to her comment section to react to her beautiful video. Many agreed that the welcome she received at Wits was beautiful

