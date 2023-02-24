Who is Tony Forbes, the influential figure behind the late iconic rapper AKA?

Since the news of the death of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known by his stage name AKA, broke out, his fans have kept digging to learn more about his life outside the music industry. For instance, who Tony Forbes is to AKA, and his impact on the late rapper's music career remains of interest to most people.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes is a leading rapper in South Africa. He was born and raised in Cape Town. After picking an interest in the music entertainment industry, his rise to the limelight came when he released his single, Victory Lap, from Altar Ego, his debut studio album. Nonetheless, the bond he shared with his father is apparent. He even sometimes discussed his impact on his career. So, who is Tony Forbes, AKA's father?

Profile summary

Full name Tony Forbes Best known as AKA's father Gender Male Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse Lynn Forbes Children 2

Who is Tony Forbes?

Tony is best known as the father of the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. Not much is known about his birth and childhood, making it challenging to say Tony Forbes's age. Nonetheless, he reportedly had close ties with his son until his death.

While his place of birth is unknown, Tony Forbes's nationality is South African.

Personal life and divorce

Tony Forbes's wife was initially Lynn. She was born on 11 July 1968 in Koffiefontein, making her 53 years old, and she had her degree from the University of the Western Cape.

Though Lynn appreciates living a private life, she served as a teacher for some years before she gave up teaching in 1994 when her family wanted to relocate to Johannesburg. Her relationship with Tony produced two children.

After 20 years of being together, Tony Forbes's divorce from his wife was announced. Details of their divorce are not public knowledge.

Tony Forbes's children

Kieran, better known as AKA, and Steffan are the offspring of Tony and Lynn's relationship. Kieran was born on 28 January 1988. In 2002, the young rapper formed a hip-hop group, Entity, with his friends Vice Versa and Greyhound. Later, they were nominated for a KORA Award under the Best African Hip Hop category.

The young rapper released studio albums, including Levels in 2014, Touch My Blood in 2018, and MASS COUNTRY in 2023.

Is AKA alive?

No, he is dead. His performance at Yugo nightclub in Durban as part of his birthday celebrations led to his death on 10 February 2023. It happened around 10 p.m. when AKA and his friends, including Tebello Motsoane, stood outside Wish restaurant.

That night, a hooded gunman ran up to them and shot Forbes in the head. Also, his accomplice, who stood by Forbes's car, released more shots which killed Motsoane.

Tony Forbes has become public interest since the demise of his son, rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA. The interest became more intense when Lindiwe Sisulu was spotted sitting in-between AKA's parents during the late rapper's funeral service.

