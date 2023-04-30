Who are Frankie Avalon's children with Kathryn Diebel? Here is what we know

Frankie Avalon, born Francis Thomas Avallone, is an American veteran actor and singer who set foot in Hollywood's entertainment industry as a teenager. He is a husband to former beauty pageant winner Kathryn Diebel and a father to their eight children. Here is what we know about Frankie Avalon's children.

Frankie Avalon and his family during the 62nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jim Smeal.

Due to being exposed to the entertainment industry and the work their father does, Frankie's sons, Frank and Tony, have taken after him as they are also musicians. They spend time with their father creating music they share with their fans during concerts.

Frankie's profile summary and bio

Full name Francis Thomas Avallone Popular name Frankie Avalon Gender Male Date of birth 18 September 1940 Age 83 years of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Sexuality Straight Religion Catholic Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kilograms 74 kg Eye colour Light brown Social media Facebook Marital status Married Children Frank, Tony, Dina, Laura, Joseph, Nicolas, Kathryn, Carla Occupation Actor and signer Net worth Approximately $30 million

How many children did Frankie Avalon and his wife have?

Frankie and his wife had eight children, who today are grown-ups and have children. They are Frank, Tony, Dina, Laura, Joseph, Nicolas, Kathryn, and Carla. Some of his children have followed the same career path as his, while some have not.

Frank Burt Avalon

Frank is the first child Kathryn and her husband had. He was born on the 29th of September 1963 in Los Angeles, California. He is an actor and a singer whose interest in the entertainment industry resulted from being exposed to the field by his father. Frankie has starred in movies like The Karate Kid, Better Off Dead, and Back to the Beach.

Tony Avalon

Frankie's second-born, Tony, is also a musician. In the past, he collaborated with his father and brother on songs that have received praises from their fans. He has also composed songs for several productions, including Kiddo: The Super-Truck.

Frankie performs with his son Tony at a concert. Photo: @thefrankavalon (modified by author)

Kathryn Avalon

Kathryn is one of the daughters Frankie and his wife have; she is among the children pursuing careers in the limelight. She has been a production assistant for films such as Almost Dead, Fleetwood Mac: The Dance, and The Secret World of Alex Mack. Furthermore, Kathryn is working towards establishing herself as an executive film producer.

Their five children, Dina, Laura, Joseph, Nicolas, and Carla have not followed in their father's footsteps as their three siblings have. Despite coming from a family whose father and two brothers are well-known, their ability to live away from the media has also made it difficult to know more about them.

Does Frankie have a son?

Frankie has four sons, two of whom shared a stage with him during his live performances. As mentioned, his other sons (Nicolas and Joseph) are among the children whose career choice has varied from Frank's and Tony's.

Kathryn Avalon's siblings

Kathryn has seven siblings that have made a success of their lives in respective ways. However, information about her relationship with them and who of her siblings she is closest to is unknown.

Is Frankie Avalon still married?

Frankie is still married to his wife, whom he met while playing cards at his friend's house. Reports state that Avalon was attracted to Kathryn when he first saw her and told his friend that she would be the woman he would marry. Years after being in a relationship, the couple exchanged wedding vows on the 19th of January 1963.

TCM host Dave Karger and Frankie Avalon speak at the screening of Beach Party during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff.

Who is Frankie Avalon's wife?

Kathryn Lynn Diebel is Frankie's wife. She was born in the United States of America on the 26th of January 1962, and as per her date of birth, she is 61 years old as of 2023. Kathryn furthered her studies at Ferris State University, but the qualification she studied for has yet to be discovered. She is also a former beauty pageant winner with several titles.

What happened to Frankie Avalon?

Avalon has reportedly been receiving few acting gigs, and the reasons accounting for this remain a mystery. He has leaned more towards live performing and spending time with his family. The American musician has appeared in a few reality shows like American Idol and Dancing with the Stars.

Did Frankie Avalon date Annette Funicello?

Frankie did not date Annette Funicello. Instead, the two were great friends and used to work on-screen together. Annette was an American actress and singer whose acting debut came when she was 12. She starred in movies like Beach Party, Beach Blanket Bingo, Babes in Toyland, and Back to the Beach.

Frankie Avalon has eight children with his wife, Kathryn Diebel to whom he has been married for almost six decades. As of May 2023, he reportedly has ten grandchildren. Frankie is still performing live.

