The life story of Bob Odenkirk's wife Naomi Yomtov (Hollywood producer)

Have you ever watched the hit series Better Call Saul and wondered about the man behind the iconic character Saul Goodman? Bob Odenkirk has become a household name in the entertainment industry, known for his talent and humour. However, did you know that his wife, Naomi Yomtov, is a talented producer and talent manager?

US actor Bob Odenkirk and his wife, producer Naomi, arrive for AMC's Better Call Saul's sixth and final season premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Patrick T. FALLON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk might be a familiar name, but do not sleep on Naomi Yomtov! She is the unsung hero of the entertainment world, pulling strings behind the scenes and helping launch countless stars into the limelight.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Naomi Susan Yomtov Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 26-23-28 Body measurements in centimetres 66-58-71 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Bob Odenkirk Children 2 Profession Writer, producer, businesswoman Net worth $2 million

Who is Bob Odenkirk's wife?

Bob Odenkirk's wife is Naomi Odenkirk. She is also known as Naomi Susan Odenkirk or Naomi Susan Yomtov. She is an American-born Jewish woman with a Jewish religious background.

While it is unclear what level of education she has achieved, she is believed to have completed both high school and college, although she prefers to keep her educational background private.

Naomi Yomtov's age

Yomtov is 49 years old in 2023; she was born on 24 December 1974. She is of Caucasian ethnicity with German and Irish ancestry and is a native of the United States of America.

Her astrological sign is Sagittarius. Moreover, Naomi Yomtov's height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres.

Bob and Naomi Odenkirk attend the Los Angeles premiere of AMC Network's Lucky Hank at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Yomtov's occupation

Naomi Yomtov is an American businesswoman, scriptwriter, producer, and talent manager in Hollywood. In 2003, one of Naomi Yomtov's books, Mr Show: What Happened?, brought her recognition for her exceptional writing skills after featuring on HBO.

Naomi Yomtov's venture into the world of production began with the movie Melvin Goes to Dinner, directed by her husband, Bob Odenkirk. It premiered at the 2003 Slamdance Film Festival and received multiple accolades, including the Copper Wing Award.

In 2007, she produced the web series Derek and Simon: The Show, created by Derek Waters, Simon Helberg, and Bob Odenkirk. The series won the Best Web Video Series Award at the Hollywood Net Awards in 2008.

She once worked at the William Morris talent agency as an assistant scouting new talent at comedy clubs across Los Angeles. She holds the credit for discovering Bill Hated when he was working at The Frank International Film Festival as a production assistant.

Naomi Yomtov's movies and shows

The producer and author has an impressive work record in nine shows and short movies. Some of her movies include the following:

The Pity CardDerek and Simon: A Bee and A Cigarette

Derek and Simon: The Show

Atom TV

Comedy by the Numbers

Let's Do This

How to Cheat On Your Wife

W/Bob and David

Summer in Argyle

Naomi supervises the daily activities of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. She has overseen the careers of well-known personalities, including her husband. While managing her husband, Bob said during an interview session:

In the case of Naomi, a really smart, informed person with a point of view … you want your wife or your partner to care about how it’s making you feel and not the thing itself. If I said to Naomi, ‘oh I wrote this pilot. I turned it in [and] the network said they didn’t like it,’ I don’t want her to say, ‘well, they’re right.'

Naomi Yomtov's spouse

Naomi Yomtov's spouse is Bob Odenkirk. Regarding who is Bob Odenkirk, he is a Hollywood actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer. He was born on 22 October 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, USA, and is the second eldest of seven siblings born to Walter Henry Odenkirk and Barbara Mary.

What made Bob Odenkirk famous?

He is famous for playing Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad series and its spin-off, Better Call Saul. Since it first aired, Odenkirk has been nominated six times for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work as a producer on Better Call Saul.

Is Bob Odenkirk still married?

Yes, Odenkirk is still married to Naomi Yomtov. The couple has been married since 1997. They first met in 1994 when Bob Odenkirk performed comedy in West Hollywood, California. After two months, they started dating before they married three years later.

Naomi and Bob attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Does Bob Odenkirk have a kid?

Yes, Bob Odenkirk has two children with his wife. Their first child, Nathan Odenkirk, was born on 3 December 1998, and their second child, Erin Odenkirk, was born on 24 November 2000.

Naomi Yomtov's net worth

Naomi Yomtov's net worth in 2023 is $2 million. She has earned it from her professional producing career.

How rich is Bob Odenkirk?

He is allegedly worth $16 million, primarily attributed to his leading role on AMC's Better Call Saul. He reportedly earns $200,000 per episode for his work on the show.

Naomi Yomtov and her husband are a power couple who embody the idea that a couple that works together stays together. Their unity is strong, and their success inspires anyone dreaming of building a fulfilling life with their partner.

READ ALSO: Who are Nelli Tembe's parents? All about her biological parents

As published on Briefly, after the unexpected death of South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA, various online users have sparked discussions with their diverse opinions.

Many people suspect that Nelli's father murdered AKA as a retaliatory act for the death of his daughter in April 2021. This has raised many people's curiosity about Nelli Tembe's parents.

Source: Briefly News