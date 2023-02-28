Everything to know about Katherine Penton, Bumper Robinson's wife

Being married to a celebrity only means that the public will be interested in knowing more about your life and what you are about. Most celebrity spouses get caught in the wave of fame and utilize it for their benefit. However, that is not always the case. For instance, Bumper Robinson's wife, Katherine Penton, is associated with an established actor and voice actor, although she prefers being on the sidelines. Why so?

Bumper Robinson's wife, Katherine Penton. Photo: @Thecelebscloset (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Katherine Penton has been famously known as Bumper Robinson's wife for over a decade. Unlike most celebrity couples, they prefer a quiet and private life. So, these details about her biography let you into her well-concealed life as they set the record straight on some assumptions.

Katherine Penton's profile summary and bio

Full name Katherine Penton Gender Female Ethnicity White Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Bumper Robinson Children 3 (Samantha Nichelle Robinson and Dakota Raemoon, and Braylon Colliatto) Famous as Bumper Robinson's wife

Katherine Penton's age

She was born to an American family, although details about her exact date of birth are not publicly available. According to speculations, she was born in the late 1970s. She could be in her late 40s if these allegations are anything to go by.

Who is Bumper Robinson's wife?

Her marriage to Bumper Robinson in 2009 shot her into fame. The couple allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Bumper Robinson's fame and career success, he has not publicly disclosed how he met his wife.

Bumper Robinson has set himself apart as a notable actor and voice actor with a career of over three decades. He is famously known for his role as Falcon in Avengers Assemble, Bumblebee and Blitzwing in Transformers: Animated and Cyborg in Justice League: Doom. He has also been featured in the following TV shows:

American Dad!

Record of Ragnarok

The Owl House

Curious George

Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled

Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

Marvel Future Avengers

Ultimate Spider-Man

Bumper Robinson now

The Cleveland-born actor is still actively pursuing his acting career, and his most recent project is playing Fireman in American Dad! He also features as Mr Gibbs in Harriet the Spy.

Bumper Robinson at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: @Rodrigo Vaz

Source: Getty Images

Katherine Penton's children

Bumper Robinson and Katherine Penton are parents to three children. Their eldest child, Samantha Nichelle Robinson, was born in May 2011. The family later welcomed Bumper Robinson's daughter, Dakota Raemoon and later, their son Braylon Colliatto.

Even though the Bumper Robinson family prefers to maintain a low profile, the acclaimed actor does not hold himself back from gushing over his perfect family on social media.

Katherine Penton's net worth

There are no public details explaining what Penton does for a living. Information about her net worth is private. Bumper Robinson is worth $4 million earned through his lucrative career as an actor and voice actor.

These details about Kathrine Penton's biography let you in on another facet of celebrity status. Despite the fame that comes with her spouse, she enjoys life away from public scrutiny and rarely shows up in public places in her husband's company.

READ ALSO: Who is Ian Keasler? The life story of Shannon Lee's spouse

Briefly.co.za unpacked unknown details about Ian Keasler, Shannon Lee's spouse. What does Ian do for a living? Is he still married to Shannon Lee?

Ian Keasler is married to Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's only living child, and unlike his wife's celebrity status, he prefers a quiet and private life. Nonetheless, he still attracts public attention; hence, his biography unveils unknown facts about his life and what he has been up to.

Source: Briefly News