Everything to know about Sean Payton's daughter Meghan Payton

Few coaches in the NFL have had such a successful run with one team, such as Sean Payton, the New Orleans Saints head coach. Besides his success, some of his family members, mainly his daughter, have also pursued a sports industry career. So, what does Sean Payton's daughter do? This article details everything we know about Meghan Payton's career and the rest of her biography.

Meghan's sibling, Connor Payton, is also involved in sports, with a successful stint playing basketball for the Black Bears club. He is currently working at the Saints training camp in the Saints Scouting Department. It is unknown whether he plans to further his sporting career, but here is a profile summary of his sister, including her occupation.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Meghan Payton Date of birth 21 March 1997 Age 26 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Enaged to Christopher Titone Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Parents Sean Payton and Beth Shuey Siblings Connor Payton Profession Aspiring sports broadcaster, analyst, sports betting host Education Pepperdine University Native language English Net worth $1-5 million (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter LinkedIn (unconfirmed)

Although Meghan Payton’s parents were together for around 20 years, they eventually divorced, to the shock and surprise of many fans. But, this does not seem to have impacted their children as they were already entertaining adulthood. Here is what we know about Meghan and the rest of the family.

Is Meghan Payton related to Sean Payton?

As we discussed earlier, she is the American NFL coach's daughter. He has two children.

How old is Meghan Payton?

Meghan Payton’s age is 26 years at the time of writing.

Meghan Payton’s husband

She is engaged to Christopher Titone, who wrote the film Home Team, loosely based on her father and his NFL controversies. Meghan Payton’s wedding details have yet to be confirmed.

What does Megan Payton do?

Meghan Payton's Chat Sports appearance covering the Seahawks and Steelers all season in 2021 is believed to be what catapulted her career into what it is today. She also has experience as a sideline reporter for Saints preseason games and is currently a reporter for Sports Grid, whose target audience are sports betters.

Meghan Payton’s net worth

Most online reports estimate her net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Meghan Payton’s social media pages

Meghan Payton’s Twitter is @meghanpayton7, with 23.6 thousand followers. Her Instagram page can be found under @meghanpayton, with 15.3 thousand followers, and she seems to have a LinkedIn profile under her full name, but it is not confirmed and remains inactive.

Meghan Payton's famous last name may have helped her rise to fame, but her natural knack for being in front of the camera and passion for sports ultimately made her a household name among sporting fans.

