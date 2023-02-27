Who is Jill Scott's son, Jett Hamilton Roberts? Everything to know

Jett Hamilton Roberts is a 14-year-old American teenage boy widely known as the only child of Jill Scott and John Roberts. He is one of the people who rose to fame because of being related to a media personality, which in this case, is his mother.

A collage photo of Jill Scott's son. Photo: @missjillscott (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

His mother considers him a blessing because he came when he was least expected. When Jill Scott was in her early 20s, she was diagnosed with a medical condition that doctors said would prevent her from conceiving. However, her conception of Jett has proved the diagnosis wrong.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jett Hamilton Roberts Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 2009 Age 14 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Parents Jill Scott and John Roberts

How old is Jett Hamilton Roberts?

Jett Hamilton Roberts is 14 years of age as of 2023. He was born on the 20th of April 2009 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who are Jett Hamilton Roberts' parents?

His parents are Jill Scott and John Roberts. His mother, Jill Scott, is a popular American actress, musician and poet who has won the hearts of many with her artistic talents. Furthermore, his father, John Roberts, popularly known as Lil John Roberts, is an American drummer who has worked with renowned American musicians like Snoop Dog and Mary J. Blige.

Is Jett Hamilton Roberts on Instagram?

In this regard, no Instagram profile belonging to Jett has been found and the reason for this is unknown. His parents might have seen it fit not to allow him to be on social media because he is still underage.

Who are Jill Scott's children?

The multi-talented singer is a mother of one son named Jett Hamilton Roberts. Jill considers Jett a miracle since she was told that she could not conceive due to a medical condition she was diagnosed with in her early 20s. Jett is a photocopy of his mother in terms of his looks and he reportedly is a talented singer like Jill.

Did Jill Scott have a baby?

Jill Scott was blessed with a child during her engagement with her ex-fiancé, John Roberts. The miracle that is her son, is 14 years old as of 2023.

Who is Jill Scott's son?

Jett Hamilton Roberts is the son of the Why Did I Get Married actress and being a fourteen-year-old means he is still pursuing his primary education. He is thus not pursuing any career at the moment.

Was Jill Scott a teacher?

Singer Jill Scott performs onstage during Black Girls Rock BET Special at NJ Performing Arts Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Jill has reportedly always wanted to be a teacher of the English subject. However, after working as a teacher's assistant, she realised that teaching was not meant for her and left college to chase after her passion for having a career in the entertainment industry.

Who is the father of Jill Scott's child?

John Roberts is the father of Jill Scott's child. Roberts was born in Philadelphia, United States of America on the 25th of March 1972. During his teenage years, he drummed alongside Joey DeFrancesco and Christian McBride as a part of The Duke Ellington Orchestra. He was awarded a full scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music for a music course that took two years.

Who is Jill Scott's partner?

Reports state that Jill Scott is single and has had at least four relationships known to the public in the past. She was previously married to Lyzel Williams, an American graphic design artist and former DJ, for seven years. After divorcing him, he started dating America's notorious drummer, Lil John Roberts, whom she has a son with.

This biography has provided the details known by the internet about Jill Scott's son, Jett Hamilton Roberts. Although he is famous for being the son of the talented actress and musician, there is not much available background information about him.

READ ALSO: Who is Future's daughter with India Jones, Londyn Wilburn?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Future’s daughter, Londyn Wilburn. The article states that Future is a hugely-popular American rapper whose larger-than-life persona has made him one of the biggest names in urban music. The Grammy Award-winning star's personal life has come under much scrutiny since he has various children with different women. This article details the full biography of Londyn Wilburn, his only daughter.

Source: Briefly News