Celebrity marriages are often in the public eye, and the union between Lynn Louisa Woodruff and Sam Waterston is no exception. Sam Waterston, the well-known actor recognised for his roles in hit TV series such as Law & Order, married Lynn Louisa Woodruff in the 1970s. Despite being married for decades, many fans are still curious whether they are still together.

Lynn Louisa and Sam Waterston have enjoyed a marriage that lasted more than five decades. Nevertheless, because of Sam's constant public presence, there has been increased curiosity surrounding his relationship to learn more about his relationship. So then, is Sam Waterston married?

Lynn Louisa woodruff's biography summary

Full name Lynn Louisa Woodruff Gender Female Date of birth 1940s Age In her 70s (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Woodbury, Massachusetts Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour White and brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Sam Waterston Children 3 Profession Former model Net worth $20 million

Who is Sam Waterston?

Born Samuel Atkinson Waterston on 15 November 1940 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, Waterston is known for his iconic impact on the entertainment industry. The American actor has been featured in theatre, television series, and films and has been awarded severally for his acting prowess. For instance, he has received a Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Since starting a career in the entertainment industry, he has starred in over 80 film and television productions during his 50-year career. In 2010, the actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then, in 2012, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

How old is Jack on Law and Order?

Sam Waterston is 84 years old as of 2023. Interestingly, he joined the cast of the legal drama four years after its premiere at the age of 53. He is now the longest-serving star of the television series on NBC.

Who is Sam Waterston's wife?

Sam Waterston's wife is Lynn Louisa Woodruff. She was a famous fashion model who rose to prominence during the 1970s vintage fashion era. She was renowned for her slender physique and striking appearance and was among the highest-earning models of the time.

The actor's wife has graced the covers of esteemed magazines, including Vogue, Vogue Italian, and Cosmopolitan. However, little is known about Lynn Louisa Woodruff's parents and siblings. At the same time, her educational background remains a mystery.

What is Lynn Louisa Woodruff's age?

Although Lynn Louisa woodruff's date of birth is unknown, she is in her 70s in 2023; she was born in the late 1940s. Despite this, Lynn Louisa Woodruff's ethnicity is Caucasian, and she holds American citizenship.

Is Sam Waterston still married?

Sam Waterston is currently still married to his wife, Lynn Louisa Woodruff. In 1972, Waterston allegedly met Lynn on a blind date while he was still married to his first wife. The couple started dating in 1975 after his divorce and got married in a low-key ceremony on 26 January 1976.

The couple has been married for over 50 years and has three children: two daughters, Katherine and Elisabeth, and a son Graham. Elisabeth is a successful actress, and Katherine is a stage, TV, and movie actress. But then, Graham pursues a career as a producer, writer, and director.

Needful to note is that Waterston was previously married to Barbara Rutledge Johns, with whom he tied the knot in 1964. Sadly, the marriage ended in divorce in 1975 after less than 11 years. The couple had a son, James, born in 1969.

How much does Sam Waterston make?

Sam Waterston is estimated to earn $65,000 per episode in Law and Order, ranking him as one of the highest-paid actors on the TV series. His net worth is allegedly $20 million. He has earned this wealth through his career as a professional TV actor.

Lynn Louisa Woodruff and Samuel Atkinson Watterson's relationship has been characterised by love, commitment, and endurance, despite the common challenges faced by celebrity marriages. This couple has persevered through difficulties and remains together, and their partnership has played a significant role in Sam's successful career, demonstrating the impact of a strong union.

