Who is Gregg Allman's spouse right now? Meet all his 7 wives

Beloved musician, Gregg Allman from the beloved Allman Brothers Band, had a successful career, yet his personal life sometimes overpowered his commercial success. Besides being married seven times, he eventually found love that saw him to the end of his life. Who is Gregg Allman's spouse as of 2023, and what else do we know of his life?

Gregg is pictured posing for a portrait. Photo: Gems

Source: Getty Images

The singer's autobiographic memoir, My Cross to Bear, shed insight into Gregg's life, including his music career with his late brother Duane, his subsequent last conversation with Duane, and his substance abuse issues.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Gregory LeNoir Allman Nickname 'Gregg Allman' and 'Coyotus Maximus' Date of birth 8 December 1947 Age 69 years old at the time of passing (2017) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Nashville, Tennessee, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Richmond Hill, Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Shannon Williams Allman (2017) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight Between 75 and 82 kg Height 185 cm Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Willis Turner Allman and Geraldine Alice Allman Siblings One brother (Duane Allman) Profession Multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Education Seabreeze High School and Castle Heights Military Academy Native language English Net worth $10 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram

Gregg and his brother founded The Allman Brothers Band (ABB) together in 1969 out of Jacksonville, Florida. The band was considered the founders of southern rock and saw Duane Allman on slide and lead guitar, Gregg Allman on vocals and the organ, Dickey Betts on vocals and lead guitar, Berry Oakley on the bass guitar, Butch Trucks on drums, and Jaimoe on drums. Gregg and Dickey were credited as being the two songwriters of the group.

What did Gregg Allman die of?

Gregg Allman died of cancer, specifically liver cancer. The singer passed away at his home in Richmond Hill, Georgia, on 27 May 2017 from the complications of his liver cancer. At this point, he was no longer part of The Allman Brothers Band, with them experiencing various break-ups and tension between band members during their time together.

How old was Gregg Allman when he passed away?

Gregg was born on 8 December 1947 and died on 27 May 2017. This made him 69 at the time of his tragic passing.

How many times was Gregg Allman married?

The singer was married a total of seven times. Gregg Allman's wives include Shelley Jefts Allman, Janice Blair, Cher, Julie Bindas, Danielle Galiana, Stacey Fountain, and Shannon Williams Allman. Shelley Jefts Allman was his first wife, whom he married between 1971 and 1972.

He was then married to Janice Blair from 1973 to 1974, and it is alleged that she was the muse for the song Queen of Hearts. Gregg moved on to pop sensation Cher, and they were married from 1975 to 1979.

Between 1979 and 1984, Gregg was married to Julie Bindas. Not much is known about Julie and their marriage. His marriage to Danielle Galiana between 1989 and 1994 was similar because it had little information available. Still, Gregg has since stated he does not know why he married Danielle, and that she was from 'another planet.'

He was then married to Stacey Fountain from 2001 to 2008. He finally settled with Shannon in 2017, the same year he passed away. Not much is known of most of his wives besides his highly-publicised marriage and subsequent divorce from Cher.

Cher and Greg Allman are pictured in 1977 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry Langdon

Source: Getty Images

Is Gregg Allman married now?

The singer was currently married at the time of his death. Gregg Allman's new wife, Shannon Williams Allman, was only with Gregg briefly before his passing.

Where is Shannon Allman today?

Once Shannon's famous husband died, she became a significantly more elusive figure. It has yet to be discovered what her 2023 movements are, but Shannon has been travelling lately and constantly posts images honouring her late husband's memory.

Did Cher go to Gregg Allman's funeral?

The media and fans heavily followed Gregg Allman and Cher’s marriage since both were famous singers. Despite their marriage not going the distance, the pair remained friends, and Cher attended his funeral on 3 June 2017.

American musician Gregg Allman and his bride, Julie Bidas, pose in the backyard of the Palm Beach Institute, West Palm Beach, Florida, 1979. Photo: Patrick Partington

Source: Getty Images

What did Cher say about Gregg Allman's death?

Cher spoke on Gregg Allman’s death in a series of Tweets after attending his funeral, highlighting what a remarkable man she felt he was. Amongst the things she stated, Cher said he was 'shy' but a 'kind, loving man.'

Gregg Allman's net worth

Some reports state the value as anywhere between $10 million and $20 million, making it difficult to establish his exact value. But the most widely reported value is $10 million. Shannon Allman’s net worth remains unknown as it has not been established whether she inherited his estate or how much.

Who inherited Gregg Allman's estate?

The details surrounding who inherited Gregg's estate still need to be made clear, as there has been no public disclosure regarding the beneficiary. Some online reports claim his estate was likely divided between his children and potentially his wife at the time, but this remains unconfirmed.

Since his death, Gregg Allman's spouse has shied away from the public eye, leaving much about her current life unknown. But, her and his ex-wives' effort to carry on his name in their ways shows that the late singer's memory still lives on.

READ ALSO: Pedro Pascal's siblings: Everything about his brother and sisters

Briefly.co.za wrote a biography on the widely loved actor Pedro Pascal's family, especially regarding his siblings. What do we know about his brother and sisters? Keep reading for all the details on their lives, including education, career paths, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News