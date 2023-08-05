Pedro Pascal's siblings: Everything about his brother and sisters

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-born American actor who rose to stardom in 2014 after starring in Games of Thrones as Oberyn Martell. His journey to fame was not easy, and today, he is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. While many celebrate him for his impeccable acting skills, fans are interested in knowing more about him that they ask who Pedro Pascal’s siblings are.

How many siblings does Pedro Pascal have? The Narcos actor has three siblings, a brother and two sisters. His brother Nicolas is a pediatric neurologist, while his two sisters, Javiera and Lux, have careers in the entertainment industry. Before details about his siblings, here is Pedro’s profile summary and bio.

Pedro’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1975 Age 48 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Santiago, Chile Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Weight in kilograms 76 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Education New York University Occupation Actor Net worth Approximately $10 million Social media Instagram

Pedro Pascal’s brother

Nicolas Balmaceda Pascal is Pedro’s younger brother. He is one of the siblings whose career is not rooted in the entertainment industry, so his background information is unknown. However, sources report that he is a medical practitioner interested in pediatric neurology.

Pedro Pascal’s sisters

The notorious actor has two sisters, who have carved their names in various industries and are not only known for being celebrity sisters.

Javiera Pascal

Pedro’s older sister has a career in media, although not as an actress. Her LinkedIn profile shows she holds an impressive list of positions, which include director of programming for American television network HBO Latin America.

She has also been content acquisitions for Amazon, head of local originals at Amazon Video & Amazon Studios and programming manager for Cartoon Network and Boomerang Latin America. Javiera holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wesleyan University.

Lux Pascal

Lux, originally born Lucas Balmaceda Pascal on the 4th of June 1992, is Pedro’s younger sister. She has followed in her brother’s career footsteps by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. How old is Pedro Pascal’s sister? She is 31 years old as of 2023.

Lux is transgender and began her transitioning journey in July 2020. Pedro has been her sister’s pillar of strength through her journey and posted her on his Instagram profile, stating how he loves and supports her regardless.

Pedro Pascal’s family

Pedro grew up with his older sister Javiera in Santiago, Chile, when the country was experiencing political unrest. His family had to flee Chile following caring for a gunshot victim whose saviour revealed to the authorities that the Pascal family was caring for him.

A plan was devised to flee the country, but this was challenging as his family had to seek asylum in various countries before reaching the United States.

Pedro Pascal’s brother and sisters

Fortunately, his brother Nicolas and younger sister Lux did not experience the challenges Pedro and Javiera went through while they were residing in Chile, as they were born in the United States of America. Pedro shares an inseparable bond with his brother and sisters.

What are Pedro Pascal’s best movies and TV shows?

Pedro’s acting career spans more than two decades; in the years he has been active, he has starred in many of Hollywood’s best productions.

Movies

2023: Strange Way of Life as Silva

as Silva 2022: The Bubble as Dieter Bravo

as Dieter Bravo 2020: We Can Be Heroes as Marcus Moreno

as Marcus Moreno 2019: Triple Frontier as Francisco Morales

as Francisco Morales 2018: Prospect as Ezra

as Ezra 2016: The Great Wall as Tovar

Television shows

2023: The Last of Us as Joel Miller

2014: Graceland as Agent Juan Badillo

2014: Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell

2011: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Agent Greer

1999: Undressed as Greg

1999: Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Eddie

Pedro Pascal’s siblings continue to succeed in their respective career endeavours and have a great role model to look up to in their brother, Pedro, who is doing phenomenally well in the film industry.

