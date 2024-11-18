15 celebrities with droopy eyelids you do not know about

Droopy eyelid is a condition in which the upper eyelids droop, sag, or fall over the eye. The condition is common among older people, but some suffer from it early on. Some celebrities have this eye condition and wear it with confidence. This article features 15 celebrities with droopy eyelids.

Jennifer Lawrence (L), Kate Hudson (C) and Robbert Pattison (R) are among the celebrities with droopy eyelids. Photo: Marleen Moise, Gilbert Flores, Alberto E Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Droopy eyelids, also known as ptosis, can be caused by a genetic condition or damage to the nerve that controls the muscles of the eyelids. Ptosis makes the eyes appear tired, and some celebrities get rid of it through surgery. However, others have embraced their droopy eyes, making them their natural feature of beauty.

Celebrities with droopy eyelids

Droopy eyelids do not generally mean that an individual has aged. Many people are born with them, and many find them attractive. In a YouTube video by UAMS, Dr Christopher Westfall revealed that one can appear to have droopy eyelids because of excess eyelids or if the muscle that raises and lowers them becomes weak.

This can be on the basis of two separate problems. One of them is if they have excess eyelid skin, which we see in most people as we get older. The second reason would be if the muscle that actually raises and lowers the eyelid becomes weak, and this is also seen in older individuals, but it is also seen as a condition in children.

Celebrities with ptosis have captured the attention of many due to their unique gaze and charm. These include actors, actresses and musicians. Below are some ptosis celebrities you did not know about.

Celebrity Country of birth Taylor Swift United States Robert Pattinson England Paris Hilton United States Emma Stone United States Justin Timberlake United States Blake Lively United States Forest Whitaker United States Jennifer Aniston United States Tom Cruise United States Brad Pitt United States Kate Hudson United States Jennifer Lawrence United States Camilla Belle United States Samira Wiley United States Thom Yorke England

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 11 September 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth: 13 December 1989

13 December 1989 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter

Taylor Swift is one of the celebrities with droopy eyelids. She is a singer-songwriter known for songs such as Shake It Off, Love Story and Lover. According to Dr Kopelman, the singer allegedly had eyelid surgery. The rumours resulted from her slight change in appearance.

2. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson during the GO Campaign's Annual Gala 2023 at Citizen News Hollywood on 21 October 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson

Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson Date of birth: 13 May 1986

13 May 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, England

London, England Profession: Actor

Robert Pattinson is one of the actors with droopy eyes. The actor has played notable roles in films such as Twilight, The King and High Life. The American actor is known for his droopy eyes, which give him a charming look.

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton during CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History on 28 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton

Paris Whitney Hilton Date of birth: 17 February 1981

17 February 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Media personality, businesswoman, actress

Paris Hilton is a businesswoman known as the CEO and creative visionary of 11:11 Media. Paris Hilton's ptosis is a slight drop in her left eyelid. Her left eyelid is slightly lower than her right eye. According to China Daily, she had eyelid surgery in 2015, which left her left eye muscle damaged.

4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone during the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emily Jean Stone

Emily Jean Stone Date of birth: 6 November 1988

6 November 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Scottdale, Arizona, United States

Scottdale, Arizona, United States Profession: Actress, film producer

Emma Stone is one of the female celebrities with hooded eyes that can inspire your makeup. According to a post by The Cosmetic Lane, some have speculated that the actress underwent eyelid surgery to uplift her eyelids because of how stunning she appears with eye makeup.

5. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake

Justin Randall Timberlake Date of birth: 31 January 1981

31 January 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter, producer

Justin Timberlake is a singer recognized for his songs, such as Five Hundred Miles and True Colors. The singer's droopy eyes give him a slightly hooded appearance, adding to his charming look. He has won accolades such as Primetime Emmy and Grammy awards.

6. Blake Lively

Blake Lively during CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History on 28 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Blake Ellender Brown

Blake Ellender Brown Date of birth: 25 August 1987

25 August 1987 Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)

37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Blake Lively is also one of the celebrities with hooded eyes. She is known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the television series Gossip Girl. Blake Lively was born with hooded eyes. As per Daily Mail, she has undergone eyelid surgery to uplift her eyelids.

7. Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker during the "Faces of Hope" 2024 Gala at Gotham Hall on 27 September 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Forest Steven Whitaker III

Forest Steven Whitaker III Date of birth: 15 July 1961

15 July 1961 Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)

63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States

Longview, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Forest Whitaker is an American actor known for his role as Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland. Forest Whitaker has ptosis, which causes his left eyelid to appear lower than his right eye. Forest Whitaker's eye condition was present at birth. According to Esquire, his eye condition is hereditary, and his father had it.

8. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston during a screening of The Morning Show at PaleyFest LA 2024 at Dolby Theatre on 12 April 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston Date of birth: 11 February 1969

11 February 1969 Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)

55 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Jennifer Aniston is among the actresses with hooded eyes. She came into the limelight when she played Rachel Green in Friends. Jennifer Aniston is known for her brown hooded eyes, which make her look more stunning.

9. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise during the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on 10 July 2023 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Date of birth: 3 July 1962

3 July 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States

Syracuse, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Tom Cruise is an actor widely known for his role as a navy jet pilot in the 1986 film Top Gun. He is also known for his charming hooded eyes. He has played roles in popular movies such as Vanilla Sky, Tropic Thunder and War of the Worlds.

10. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt during the Wolfs red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on 01 September 2024 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Annalisa Ranzoni

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Bradley Pitt

William Bradley Pitt Date of birth: 18 December 1963

18 December 1963 Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States

Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States Profession: Actor, film producer

Brad Pitt, an American actor and film producer, is among the celebrities with droopy eyelids. He rose to fame 1991 when he portrayed JD in Thelma & Louise. He was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 until 2019.

11. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kate Garry Hudson

Kate Garry Hudson Date of birth: 19 April 1979

19 April 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)

45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Kate Hudson is an American actress and singer known for songs like Gonna Find Out, Touch the Light and Live Forever. She is also among celebrities with upper eyelids that appear to droop slightly, giving her a unique look. Kate Hudson's ptosis is mild and makes her eyes look stunning.

12. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on 11 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Date of birth: 15 August 1990

15 August 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States

Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States Profession: Actress

Jennifer Lawrence is an actress known for the films Hunger Games and American Hustle. She has hooded eyes and elevates them with cosmetics, and many started to speculate that the actress underwent surgery. According to the Evening Standard, she denied the rumours and said she is working with a new makeup artist.

13. Camilla Belle

Camilla Belle during the 2023 Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival opening night gala premiere of 'Pictures of Ghosts' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Camilla Belle Routh

Camilla Belle Routh Date of birth: 2 October 1986

2 October 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Camilla Belle's hooded eyes appear enticing. Her soft, smokey eye makeup inspires many with hooded eyes. The actress is known for portraying notable roles in popular films such as The Mad Whale, Sundown, and Amapola.

14. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on 19 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samira Denise Wiley

Samira Denise Wiley Date of birth: 15 April 1987

15 April 1987 Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)

37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington, DC, United States

Washington, DC, United States Profession: Actress

Samira Wiley is an actress widely known for her role as Poussey Washington on the television series Orange Is the New Black. Her small hooded eyes, which give her a more stunning look, are easily noticeable in her photos.

15. Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke during the 15th Rome Film Festival on 24 October 2020 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Edward Yorke

Thomas Edward Yorke Date of birth: 7 October 1968

7 October 1968 Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)

56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Wellingborough, England

Wellingborough, England Profession: Musician

What is wrong with Thom Yorke's eye? The famous musician was born with a disabled left eye, which was completely shut. As per Grunge, he underwent 5 surgeries before the age of five to correct the defect, and the last one left him with a drooping eyelid.

What do droopy eyes indicate?

Drooping eyelids can indicate several things, including ageing, weak eye muscles, loose skin, and nerve damage. This eye condition can also be caused by surgeries that damage the eyelid muscle. For instance, Thom Yorke's eye condition was caused by surgery.

Can you fix a droopy eyelid?

Droopy eyelids can be fixed through a surgery called blepharoplasty. This cosmetic procedure involves trimming the creases of the eyelids and removing excess fat to enhance their appearance.

Can droopy eyelids be attractive?

Droopy eyes are attractive to some people, and others might see them as a condition that needs to be fixed through surgery. Some celebrities have embraced their droopy eyes, looking stunning, inspiring others with the condition.

How do celebrities get rid of hooded eyes?

Many celebrities with hooded eyes get rid of the eye condition by undergoing cosmetic surgery. Others use makeup and makeup and prescribed eye drops.

Some celebrities with droopy eyelids are an inspiration to many. They look stunning with this eye feature, especially the female celebrities whose eye makeup inspires those who feel discouraged because of ptosis. Most of the celebrities were born with the eye condition.

READ ALSO: Top 40 beautiful Asian actors and actresses

Briefly.co.za published an article about beautiful Asian actors and actresses. Asia is known for having actors and actresses who are both talented and good-looking. These Asian celebrities are famous in Hollywood and also influence the British industry.

Beautiful Asian actors and actresses are famous in various fields, including modelling and the music industry. Some include Masaki Okada, Deepika Padukone, Steve Yeun, and Olivia Munn. Discover who they are.

Source: Briefly News