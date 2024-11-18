15 celebrities with droopy eyelids you do not know about
Droopy eyelid is a condition in which the upper eyelids droop, sag, or fall over the eye. The condition is common among older people, but some suffer from it early on. Some celebrities have this eye condition and wear it with confidence. This article features 15 celebrities with droopy eyelids.
Droopy eyelids, also known as ptosis, can be caused by a genetic condition or damage to the nerve that controls the muscles of the eyelids. Ptosis makes the eyes appear tired, and some celebrities get rid of it through surgery. However, others have embraced their droopy eyes, making them their natural feature of beauty.
Celebrities with droopy eyelids
Droopy eyelids do not generally mean that an individual has aged. Many people are born with them, and many find them attractive. In a YouTube video by UAMS, Dr Christopher Westfall revealed that one can appear to have droopy eyelids because of excess eyelids or if the muscle that raises and lowers them becomes weak.
This can be on the basis of two separate problems. One of them is if they have excess eyelid skin, which we see in most people as we get older. The second reason would be if the muscle that actually raises and lowers the eyelid becomes weak, and this is also seen in older individuals, but it is also seen as a condition in children.
Celebrities with ptosis have captured the attention of many due to their unique gaze and charm. These include actors, actresses and musicians. Below are some ptosis celebrities you did not know about.
1. Taylor Swift
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: 13 December 1989
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
Taylor Swift is one of the celebrities with droopy eyelids. She is a singer-songwriter known for songs such as Shake It Off, Love Story and Lover. According to Dr Kopelman, the singer allegedly had eyelid surgery. The rumours resulted from her slight change in appearance.
2. Robert Pattinson
- Full name: Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson
- Date of birth:13 May 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: London, England
- Profession: Actor
Robert Pattinson is one of the actors with droopy eyes. The actor has played notable roles in films such as Twilight, The King and High Life. The American actor is known for his droopy eyes, which give him a charming look.
3. Paris Hilton
- Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton
- Date of birth: 17 February 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Profession: Media personality, businesswoman, actress
Paris Hilton is a businesswoman known as the CEO and creative visionary of 11:11 Media. Paris Hilton's ptosis is a slight drop in her left eyelid. Her left eyelid is slightly lower than her right eye. According to China Daily, she had eyelid surgery in 2015, which left her left eye muscle damaged.
4. Emma Stone
- Full name: Emily Jean Stone
- Date of birth: 6 November 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Scottdale, Arizona, United States
- Profession: Actress, film producer
Emma Stone is one of the female celebrities with hooded eyes that can inspire your makeup. According to a post by The Cosmetic Lane, some have speculated that the actress underwent eyelid surgery to uplift her eyelids because of how stunning she appears with eye makeup.
5. Justin Timberlake
- Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake
- Date of birth: 31 January 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, producer
Justin Timberlake is a singer recognized for his songs, such as Five Hundred Miles and True Colors. The singer's droopy eyes give him a slightly hooded appearance, adding to his charming look. He has won accolades such as Primetime Emmy and Grammy awards.
6. Blake Lively
- Full name: Blake Ellender Brown
- Date of birth: 25 August 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress
Blake Lively is also one of the celebrities with hooded eyes. She is known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the television series Gossip Girl. Blake Lively was born with hooded eyes. As per Daily Mail, she has undergone eyelid surgery to uplift her eyelids.
7. Forest Whitaker
- Full name: Forest Steven Whitaker III
- Date of birth: 15 July 1961
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States
- Profession: Actor
Forest Whitaker is an American actor known for his role as Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland. Forest Whitaker has ptosis, which causes his left eyelid to appear lower than his right eye. Forest Whitaker's eye condition was present at birth. According to Esquire, his eye condition is hereditary, and his father had it.
8. Jennifer Aniston
- Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
- Date of birth: 11 February 1969
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress
Jennifer Aniston is among the actresses with hooded eyes. She came into the limelight when she played Rachel Green in Friends. Jennifer Aniston is known for her brown hooded eyes, which make her look more stunning.
9. Tom Cruise
- Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
- Date of birth: 3 July 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, United States
- Profession: Actor
Tom Cruise is an actor widely known for his role as a navy jet pilot in the 1986 film Top Gun. He is also known for his charming hooded eyes. He has played roles in popular movies such as Vanilla Sky, Tropic Thunder and War of the Worlds.
10. Brad Pitt
- Full name: William Bradley Pitt
- Date of birth: 18 December 1963
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States
- Profession: Actor, film producer
Brad Pitt, an American actor and film producer, is among the celebrities with droopy eyelids. He rose to fame 1991 when he portrayed JD in Thelma & Louise. He was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 until 2019.
11. Kate Hudson
- Full name: Kate Garry Hudson
- Date of birth: 19 April 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress
Kate Hudson is an American actress and singer known for songs like Gonna Find Out, Touch the Light and Live Forever. She is also among celebrities with upper eyelids that appear to droop slightly, giving her a unique look. Kate Hudson's ptosis is mild and makes her eyes look stunning.
12. Jennifer Lawrence
- Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
- Date of birth: 15 August 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States
- Profession: Actress
Jennifer Lawrence is an actress known for the films Hunger Games and American Hustle. She has hooded eyes and elevates them with cosmetics, and many started to speculate that the actress underwent surgery. According to the Evening Standard, she denied the rumours and said she is working with a new makeup artist.
13. Camilla Belle
- Full name: Camilla Belle Routh
- Date of birth: 2 October 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress
Camilla Belle's hooded eyes appear enticing. Her soft, smokey eye makeup inspires many with hooded eyes. The actress is known for portraying notable roles in popular films such as The Mad Whale, Sundown, and Amapola.
14. Samira Wiley
- Full name: Samira Denise Wiley
- Date of birth: 15 April 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Washington, DC, United States
- Profession: Actress
Samira Wiley is an actress widely known for her role as Poussey Washington on the television series Orange Is the New Black. Her small hooded eyes, which give her a more stunning look, are easily noticeable in her photos.
15. Thom Yorke
- Full name: Thomas Edward Yorke
- Date of birth: 7 October 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Wellingborough, England
- Profession: Musician
What is wrong with Thom Yorke's eye? The famous musician was born with a disabled left eye, which was completely shut. As per Grunge, he underwent 5 surgeries before the age of five to correct the defect, and the last one left him with a drooping eyelid.
What do droopy eyes indicate?
Drooping eyelids can indicate several things, including ageing, weak eye muscles, loose skin, and nerve damage. This eye condition can also be caused by surgeries that damage the eyelid muscle. For instance, Thom Yorke's eye condition was caused by surgery.
Can you fix a droopy eyelid?
Droopy eyelids can be fixed through a surgery called blepharoplasty. This cosmetic procedure involves trimming the creases of the eyelids and removing excess fat to enhance their appearance.
Can droopy eyelids be attractive?
Droopy eyes are attractive to some people, and others might see them as a condition that needs to be fixed through surgery. Some celebrities have embraced their droopy eyes, looking stunning, inspiring others with the condition.
How do celebrities get rid of hooded eyes?
Many celebrities with hooded eyes get rid of the eye condition by undergoing cosmetic surgery. Others use makeup and makeup and prescribed eye drops.
Some celebrities with droopy eyelids are an inspiration to many. They look stunning with this eye feature, especially the female celebrities whose eye makeup inspires those who feel discouraged because of ptosis. Most of the celebrities were born with the eye condition.
