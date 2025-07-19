Iñaki Godoy’s age, height, bio: 15 must-know facts about the One Piece actor

With his screen presence and global appeal, Iñaki Godoy has become a household name. You might be surprised by Iñaki Godoy’s age, considering his exceptional performance in One Piece. Amid his many achievements, he once shared:

I believe that my mission as a human being is to live life as passionately as I can, with all the beautiful and difficult emotions it involves.

Iñaki Godoy in Japan (L) and at Vanity Fair's party in 2025 (R). Photo: @inakigo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Iñaki Godoy is a bilingual Mexican actor who performs in both Spanish and English.

who performs in both Spanish and English. He portrayed Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s One Piece and has become a global favourite among anime fans.

and has become a global favourite among anime fans. Godoy secured his first significant TV role at the age of 13 .

. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is over $2.5 million.

Profile summary

Full name Iñaki Godoy Jasso Gender Male Date of birth August 25, 2003 Age 21 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Mexico City Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino/Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′6” (170 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Edin and Katy Godoy Siblings Mia Godoy Marital status Single Education Stage Company theatre school in Mexico, New York University (Online) Profession Actor, filmmaker, screenwriter Net worth $2.5 million Social media Instagram

Iñaki Godoy's rise to fame

Godoy rose to prominence thanks to his portrayal of Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece. Recounting his first day on set, he told Netflix:

I was very nervous, I obviously wanted to honour Luffy and honour ONE PIECE, and I knew this was a big responsibility. It was a really emotional day … I was going to miss my friends, but I was most out of anything going to miss Luffy.

Facts about Iñaki Godoy. Photo: @inakigo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

15 fascinating facts about Iñaki Godoy

Below are interesting details about the fast-rising actor:

1. Iñaki Godoy’s age is currently 21 years old

Godoy was born on August 25, 2003. He celebrated his 20th birthday while filming the first season of One Piece. His youthful physique and spirit allowed him to play a 17-year-old Luffy on the show.

2. The actor was born and raised in Mexico City

Born in Mexico City, Mexico, Iñaki Godoy's nationality is Mexican. He is often cited as a role model for Latino actors in Hollywood and discusses his Mexican heritage in interviews.

3. He is under six feet tall

Iñaki Godoy’s height is officially reported as 5 feet 6 inches. He works out to stay fit, and fans have often talked about his lean physique. Interviews also note that he has grown since starting his days as a child actor.

4. Iñaki Godoy's parents nurtured his acting career

Godoy’s parents, Katy and Edin Godoy, contributed to his acting career. His mother enrolled him in a children’s musical theatre school.

His father, reportedly a tax advisor, also supports his son’s dream. Both parents nurtured and encouraged his acting aspirations, driving him to auditions.

Iñaki Godoy at Vanity Fair & Instagram's The 2025 Vanities Party held at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

5. Iñaki Godoy's mother wanted him to participate in sports

Before acting, Iñaki’s mother tried to introduce him to various sports, but they were not his calling. After discovering his uniqueness, his mother enrolled him at a children’s musical theatre school.

6. He started acting at age 11

Godoy started acting in Mexico at 11, playing young Aurelio in La Querida del Centauro. Iñaki Godoy's movies and TV shows also include Blue Demon, Who Killed Sara? (¿Quién mató a Sara?), and Go Youth!

He acted in the Mexican zombie comedy, MexZombies, and a horror film, No abras la puerta. His first role in an English-language series was as Juan Ruíz in The Imperfects.

7. Godoy took martial arts and skydiving lessons for a TV series

The actor trained in martial arts and skydiving to prepare for his role as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s One Piece. Luffy is the project’s energetic, youthful pirate hero, capable of stretching like rubber after consuming a Devil Fruit.

During filming, Iñaki met Mayumi Tanaka, Luffy’s original Japanese voice actress. He even provided the Spanish voice for Luffy. Eiichiro Oda told the New York Times in 2023 how impressed he was with Godoy's role:

I thought the biggest challenge was going to be finding somebody to play Luffy. I didn’t expect to find anyone quite like Iñaki Godoy. When I first created Luffy, I drew the most energetic child I could imagine... Iñaki was just like the person I drew; he felt absolutely natural.

Actor Iñaki Godoy at the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on February 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

8. The actor reportedly earned $320,000 per episode of One Piece

According to KoiMoi, the actor reportedly $320,000 per episode for his role in the first season of One Piece Netflix series. He appeared in about eight episodes and earned more than some co-stars, including Emily Rudd, who received $200,000.

9. Iñaki speaks two languages

Godoy is fluent in Spanish and English. His first language is Spanish because of his Mexican heritage. His English proficiency helped him get movie roles in Hollywood.

His bilingualism shines through his Instagram posts, where he switches between Spanish and English.

10. Iñaki Godoy is an emerging filmmaker

Although he is more renowned for his acting, Godoy is also an emerging filmmaker and screenwriter. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, he enrolled in SOCAPA workshops. There, he wrote numerous scripts and started learning the art of filmmaking.

He co-wrote and directed the short films Blinded and Casiarte as part of a 48-hour film challenge. Both films are available on YouTube.

Iñaki Godoy at the Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender World Premiere Event at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

11. The actor has become the new face of the One Piece franchise

Due to his exceptional acting prowess and performance in the One Piece project, he became the franchise’s ambassador. He told Teen Vogue in March 2024:

There is a responsibility, but they chose me because they know I can handle it, and I know I can handle it. I think I still have a lot of work that I want to do, not just with One Piece, but as an actor. I want to earn my place in the history of performing arts. I really want to earn my spot in people’s hearts.

12. He has a younger sister, Mia

Iñaki Godoy has only one sibling, Mia, born exactly one year after him. His sister is a professional Mexican sailor, and her adventure inspired her older brother to take up the Luffy role in One Piece.

The actor often refers to her as his best friend because of their bond and calls her the best gift he received for his first birthday. He shared about her on his website:

I met my best friend just a month after my first birthday, when my sister Mia was born. You could say that in a way, she is the best birthday present I ever got.

Iñaki Godoy at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 at Fundação Bienal de São Paulo on June 17, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

13. Iñaki Godoy’s girlfriend is not publicly known

Godoy has not discussed his love life. He often shares lighthearted videos on Instagram and TikTok featuring friends, co-stars, and family.

14. He finds fulfilment living his dream

One thing Iñaki remains forever grateful for is living his dream. While there are more things to accomplish, he shared in an Instagram post:

There are still many dreams left to accomplish, but it makes me so happy being able to look at this picture, and tell to myself: You did it, you made this dream come true.

15. Iñaki Godoy’s net worth is over $2.5 million

Godoy has an impressive financial portfolio. According to FandomWire and Latin Post, he is worth $2.5 million. He earned this from acting roles and endorsement deals.

Iñaki Godoy during the Atlas Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024, in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How old was Iñaki Godoy in One Piece? The actor played 17-year-old Luffy in the series, although he was 20 years old during the filming.

The actor played 17-year-old Luffy in the series, although he was 20 years old during the filming. How much did Iñaki Godoy make from One Piece? According to KoiMoi, the actor reportedly made over $2.5 million.

According to KoiMoi, the actor reportedly made over $2.5 million. Who plays Luffy in the live version of One Piece? Iñaki Godoy played adventurous pirate Luffy in the adaptation of the Japanese manga.

Iñaki Godoy played adventurous pirate Luffy in the adaptation of the Japanese manga. What languages does Iñaki Godoy speak? Godoy is fluent in Spanish and English.

Godoy is fluent in Spanish and English. Is Iñaki Godoy in Cobra Kai? He was not featured in the Cobra Kai TV series but reportedly visited the Cobra Kai dojo, as Netflix published.

Wrapping up

Iñaki Godoy’s age might surprise fans, but his on-screen poise shows his maturity beyond his years. His professionalism has earned him a place in the hearts of many One Piece fans. His talent, energy, and dedication make him one of the most exciting young actors to watch.

READ MORE: Who is Oona O'Brien? Meet the actress playing Devon Lee in Cobra Kai

As Briefly.co.za published, Oona O’Brien is an up-and-coming actress best known for playing Devon in the fourth season of Cobra Kai. She appeared in four episodes of the series in 2021.

The actress has worked as a print and on-screen model since childhood. She is currently represented by Paonessa Talent Agency, LLC.

Source: Briefly News