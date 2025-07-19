Iñaki Godoy’s age, height, bio: 15 must-know facts about the One Piece actor
With his screen presence and global appeal, Iñaki Godoy has become a household name. You might be surprised by Iñaki Godoy’s age, considering his exceptional performance in One Piece. Amid his many achievements, he once shared:
I believe that my mission as a human being is to live life as passionately as I can, with all the beautiful and difficult emotions it involves.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Iñaki Godoy Jasso
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|August 25, 2003
|Age
|21 years old (as of July 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Current residence
|Mexico City
|Nationality
|Mexican
|Ethnicity
|Latino/Hispanic
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5′6” (170 cm)
|Weight
|65 kg (143 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Edin and Katy Godoy
|Siblings
|Mia Godoy
|Marital status
|Single
|Education
|Stage Company theatre school in Mexico, New York University (Online)
|Profession
|Actor, filmmaker, screenwriter
|Net worth
|$2.5 million
|Social media
Iñaki Godoy's rise to fame
Godoy rose to prominence thanks to his portrayal of Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece. Recounting his first day on set, he told Netflix:
I was very nervous, I obviously wanted to honour Luffy and honour ONE PIECE, and I knew this was a big responsibility. It was a really emotional day … I was going to miss my friends, but I was most out of anything going to miss Luffy.
15 fascinating facts about Iñaki Godoy
Below are interesting details about the fast-rising actor:
1. Iñaki Godoy’s age is currently 21 years old
Godoy was born on August 25, 2003. He celebrated his 20th birthday while filming the first season of One Piece. His youthful physique and spirit allowed him to play a 17-year-old Luffy on the show.
2. The actor was born and raised in Mexico City
Born in Mexico City, Mexico, Iñaki Godoy's nationality is Mexican. He is often cited as a role model for Latino actors in Hollywood and discusses his Mexican heritage in interviews.
3. He is under six feet tall
Iñaki Godoy’s height is officially reported as 5 feet 6 inches. He works out to stay fit, and fans have often talked about his lean physique. Interviews also note that he has grown since starting his days as a child actor.
4. Iñaki Godoy's parents nurtured his acting career
Godoy’s parents, Katy and Edin Godoy, contributed to his acting career. His mother enrolled him in a children’s musical theatre school.
His father, reportedly a tax advisor, also supports his son’s dream. Both parents nurtured and encouraged his acting aspirations, driving him to auditions.
5. Iñaki Godoy's mother wanted him to participate in sports
Before acting, Iñaki’s mother tried to introduce him to various sports, but they were not his calling. After discovering his uniqueness, his mother enrolled him at a children’s musical theatre school.
6. He started acting at age 11
Godoy started acting in Mexico at 11, playing young Aurelio in La Querida del Centauro. Iñaki Godoy's movies and TV shows also include Blue Demon, Who Killed Sara? (¿Quién mató a Sara?), and Go Youth!
He acted in the Mexican zombie comedy, MexZombies, and a horror film, No abras la puerta. His first role in an English-language series was as Juan Ruíz in The Imperfects.
7. Godoy took martial arts and skydiving lessons for a TV series
The actor trained in martial arts and skydiving to prepare for his role as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s One Piece. Luffy is the project’s energetic, youthful pirate hero, capable of stretching like rubber after consuming a Devil Fruit.
During filming, Iñaki met Mayumi Tanaka, Luffy’s original Japanese voice actress. He even provided the Spanish voice for Luffy. Eiichiro Oda told the New York Times in 2023 how impressed he was with Godoy's role:
I thought the biggest challenge was going to be finding somebody to play Luffy. I didn’t expect to find anyone quite like Iñaki Godoy. When I first created Luffy, I drew the most energetic child I could imagine... Iñaki was just like the person I drew; he felt absolutely natural.
8. The actor reportedly earned $320,000 per episode of One Piece
According to KoiMoi, the actor reportedly $320,000 per episode for his role in the first season of One Piece Netflix series. He appeared in about eight episodes and earned more than some co-stars, including Emily Rudd, who received $200,000.
9. Iñaki speaks two languages
Godoy is fluent in Spanish and English. His first language is Spanish because of his Mexican heritage. His English proficiency helped him get movie roles in Hollywood.
His bilingualism shines through his Instagram posts, where he switches between Spanish and English.
10. Iñaki Godoy is an emerging filmmaker
Although he is more renowned for his acting, Godoy is also an emerging filmmaker and screenwriter. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, he enrolled in SOCAPA workshops. There, he wrote numerous scripts and started learning the art of filmmaking.
He co-wrote and directed the short films Blinded and Casiarte as part of a 48-hour film challenge. Both films are available on YouTube.
11. The actor has become the new face of the One Piece franchise
Due to his exceptional acting prowess and performance in the One Piece project, he became the franchise’s ambassador. He told Teen Vogue in March 2024:
There is a responsibility, but they chose me because they know I can handle it, and I know I can handle it. I think I still have a lot of work that I want to do, not just with One Piece, but as an actor. I want to earn my place in the history of performing arts. I really want to earn my spot in people’s hearts.
12. He has a younger sister, Mia
Iñaki Godoy has only one sibling, Mia, born exactly one year after him. His sister is a professional Mexican sailor, and her adventure inspired her older brother to take up the Luffy role in One Piece.
The actor often refers to her as his best friend because of their bond and calls her the best gift he received for his first birthday. He shared about her on his website:
I met my best friend just a month after my first birthday, when my sister Mia was born. You could say that in a way, she is the best birthday present I ever got.
13. Iñaki Godoy’s girlfriend is not publicly known
Godoy has not discussed his love life. He often shares lighthearted videos on Instagram and TikTok featuring friends, co-stars, and family.
14. He finds fulfilment living his dream
One thing Iñaki remains forever grateful for is living his dream. While there are more things to accomplish, he shared in an Instagram post:
There are still many dreams left to accomplish, but it makes me so happy being able to look at this picture, and tell to myself: You did it, you made this dream come true.
15. Iñaki Godoy’s net worth is over $2.5 million
Godoy has an impressive financial portfolio. According to FandomWire and Latin Post, he is worth $2.5 million. He earned this from acting roles and endorsement deals.
Frequently asked questions
- How old was Iñaki Godoy in One Piece? The actor played 17-year-old Luffy in the series, although he was 20 years old during the filming.
- How much did Iñaki Godoy make from One Piece? According to KoiMoi, the actor reportedly made over $2.5 million.
- Who plays Luffy in the live version of One Piece? Iñaki Godoy played adventurous pirate Luffy in the adaptation of the Japanese manga.
- What languages does Iñaki Godoy speak? Godoy is fluent in Spanish and English.
- Is Iñaki Godoy in Cobra Kai? He was not featured in the Cobra Kai TV series but reportedly visited the Cobra Kai dojo, as Netflix published.
Wrapping up
Iñaki Godoy’s age might surprise fans, but his on-screen poise shows his maturity beyond his years. His professionalism has earned him a place in the hearts of many One Piece fans. His talent, energy, and dedication make him one of the most exciting young actors to watch.
