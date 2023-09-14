What are Tongai Mnangagwa's qualifications? All about the President's nephew

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson has faced nepotism accusations after appointing his son and nephew as government ministers. Since Tongai Mnangagwa was appointed the deputy minister in the tourism ministry, many people's interest in knowing more about him has increased.

Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Tongai Mnangagwa. Photo: @tongai.mnangagwa on Facebook (modified by author)

Tongai Mnangagwa is a Zimbabwean politician currently serving as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. Besides being a Member of Parliament for the Hunyani constituency, being the nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa got many curious.

Tongai Mnangagwa's profile summary and bio

Full name Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa Famous as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew Gender Male Date of birth 10 February 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Zambia Place of residence Harare, Zimbabwe Political party ZANU–PF Sexuality Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Gwendolyn Children 6 College Harare Polytechnic

Tongai Mnangagwa's biography

Tongai was born in Zambia. His father was David, President Mnangagwa’s younger brother. The young minister moved to Zimbabwe as a child and attended various schools in Harare and Masvingo.

Tongai Mnangagwa's age

He is 45 years old. He was born on 10 February 1978.

Tongai Mnangagwa's education

The deputy Tourism minister, Tongai Mnangagwa's qualifications include a certificate in marketing, which he bagged from Harare Polytechnic. He also has a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

He is also pursuing a Bachelor of Science Honours in development studies at the Zimbabwe Open University.

Tongai Mnangagwa's party

When Tongai was 18, he joined ZANU–PF before rising to the position of the youth chairperson at 20 years. He held this position in the Tangwena District. When he relocated to Harare South, he joined Leopold Takawira District of the party as one of its committee members. While there, he rose to become the political commissar of the main board.

Zimbabwean president's nephew, Tongai. Photo: @tongai.mnangagwa on Facebook (modified by author)

In 2018, Mnangagwa was ZANU–PF's candidate for the House of Assembly in Harare South, running against over a dozen other candidates. This included Shadreck Mashayamombe and Tichaona Saurombe of the MDC Alliance.

When a new constituency in Hunyani in 2023, Tongai's uncle, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed him the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Personal life

Tongai Mnangagwa's wife is Gwendolyn. The couple married in 2001. Together with his wife, Tongai Mnangagwa's children are six, and they are Jeremy, Jamie, Jamimah, Jayden, Jamilah, and Jamal. They live in the Mabelreign suburb of Harare.

How much is Mnangagwa worth?

Although most websites put his net worth between $1 and $5 million, Wikilogy's website approximates Tongai Mnangagwa's net worth at $1.5 million.

Tongai Mnangagwa made news headlines following his appointment by his uncle, the Zimbabwean president. He chose not to respond to the allegations that trailed his appointment. The deputy minister noted that he wants to focus on serving his constituency and country.

