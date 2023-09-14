David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, the newly appointed Deputy Finance Minister of Zimbabwe, said he was shocked at his appointment

President Emmerson Mnangagwa added his son and nephew, Tongai, to his cabinet, much to the disappointment of many people

Netizens are now saying Zimbabwe is turning into a family business and dynasty

HARARE - Newly appointed Zimbabwean Deputy Finance Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa claims the appointment shocked him.

Zimbabwe's Deputy Finance Minister David Mnangagwa seems ready to hit the ground running in his new position. Images: David Mnangagwa/LinkedIn & Jekesai Njikizana/ AFP

The 34-year-old son of Zim President Emmerson Mnangagwa was appointed to join his father's cabinet following his re-election.

Mnangagwa's son says he is ready for the challenge

Speaking to the media earlier this week at the swearing-in of deputy ministers at the State House, the deputy finance minister said he knew that his position comes with a huge responsibility.

He added that he was excited to receive his mandate from his bossProf Mthuli Ncube. Mnangagwa added that he would spend the next few days familiarising himself with the numbers, reports TimesLIVE.

Although he was surprised by the appointment, he told journalists he was up to the task.

Zim's President Emmerson Mnangagwa called out for new cabinet appointments

Second-termer President Mnangagwa did not get praise from everyone after adding his son and nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, to his cabinet.

According to CNN, some of his countrypeople have accused the Zimbabwean president of running the poverty-stricken country as a family business. One netizen said Mnangagwa was creating a dynasty.

Zimbabwe has been struck with economic problems such as high inflation rates and increasing cost of living. The country also has billions in debt, with one of the weakest currencies.

Despite the criticism, Mnangagwa was unfazed by the backlash and told his detractors to become president and appoint their own cabinet, reports TimesLIVE.

Netizens react to Zim's new deputy finance minister comments

@SthembiD said:

"He is lying."

@DeeMongezi said:

"Zimbabwe's new name must be changed to Mnangagwa Pvt Limited."

@Xee_GP said:

"Lol! He was appointed at home"

@MthabineJustice said:

"If it came as a shock, what is he going to do about it?"

@nkulikankuli said:

"I'm shocked that he's shocked."

@Mcgreager said:

"He's lying, the plan was cooked at home. It's now a dynasty."

Zimbabwe’s disputed election results spark exodus

Briefly News previously reported that an increasing number of disillusioned Zimbabwean citizens have started planning to leave the troubled country.

The disputed results from the recent general elections, which handed power back to the ruling Zanu-PF, have left many Zimbabweans disappointed and resolute to look for greener pastures elsewhere.

TimesLIVE reported that 43-year-old Wellington Chitembu has decided to leave the Southern African nation crippled by an ailing economy and hyperinflation to create a better life for his children.

