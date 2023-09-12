Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to appoint his family members to his cabinet was discussed on social media

The head of state placed his son and nephew as deputies of finance and tourism respectfully, hitting back against critics

Netizens believed that if they were qualified, it was no issue, while some called him out for nepotism

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Social media users were split because Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed his family to cabinet. Image: David Kuda Mnangagwa/ LinkedIn, Tafadzwa Ufumeli/ Getty Images and Tongai Mnangagwa/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Netizens fiercely debated the announcement that Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed family members to his new cabinet.

After another controversial election, Mnangagwa, re-elected Zimbabwe's head of state, clapped back against people who criticised his choice for cabinet ministers.

Some social media users were disappointed in the news, while others supported Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa claps back after being slammed for appointing family

Mnangagwa made headlines after he appointed his son, Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa, as the deputy finance minister following Zanu PF's victory in the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. He also appointed his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa as the deputy minister of tourism and retailed former Olympic gold medalist Kirsty Coventry as the Sports, Arts and Culture minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When Mnangagwa was asked why he kept Coventry even though Zimbabwean sports performed terribly since she began her tenure as minister, Mnangagwa responded curtly and told them that whoever was not happy with his appointment would have to appoint their own ministers if they get to be president. Twitter user @Africa_Archives sparked a discussion about the controversial announcement.

Netizens respond differently to the Mnangagwa announcement

While you might quickly expect the Zimbabwean president to be slammed, netizens responding to the tweet were of different opinions. Some condemned him for nepotism, while others didn't mind his choice.

Cliff Butagira said:

“The question should be if he is qualified for that job. If he has the credentials, it’s okay, as the son is a citizen and should have rights like any other. Being a son or daughter of a head of state should not be restrictive.”

Bewithus Mayakayaka remarked:

“Not so long ago, President Kagame appointed his daughter, and he got praises all around. The underlying argument was that the young lady possesses the qualifications.”

Buck disagreed.

“Conflict of interest. This is considered unethical. Even the appearance of being unethical is considered unethical.”

Dr Martin wrote:

“It’s a disgrace. He named his nephew deputy minister of tourism. Last week he gave his wife an honorary doctorate at the University of Zimbabwe. She now holds four PhDs from local universities.”

Don Mayo remarked:

“Generational wealth.”

Zimbabweans vow to protest election results

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Zimbabweans living in Mzansi vowed to protest Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election.

This was after 'The Crocodile' won the 2023 Zimbabwe elections in what oppositions called a controversial election.

South Africans were perplexed as to why Zimbabweans would protest in Mzansi and not in Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News