A mlungu gent was taught by his woman how to greet in her language, and he impressed her mom

In a TikTok video, the American man greeted his future mother-in-law in the traditional Tshivenda greeting, earning the respect of netizens

The man moved from the United States to be with his Venda bae, and netizens from both countries wished them an excellent relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman's mlungu bae charmed her mother when he said, "Ndaa." Image: @beyondborders_jh

Source: TikTok

A Venda woman's mlungu bae showed great regard when he greeted his partner's mother in Tshivenda. The man's gesture of respect impressed South Africans, who had beautiful things to say about his warm consideration.

Woman's white boyfriend learns to greet in Tshivenda

In the TikTok video posted by @beyondborders_jh, the man goes down on one knee in front of his girlfriend's mother. He then looks down and says, "Ndaa." The older woman is so impressed that she cannot stop laughing happily.

Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans impressed by the gesture

Netizens are gushing over the gentleman's attempt to show how much he respects his partner's culture.

Chloe Miracle said:

“I have to teach mine too.”

Beyond Borders replied:

“Teach him.”

Mphu_Mukhada remarked:

“Ncoh, this is so beautiful. Makhulu’s daughter.”

Lilymoz was impressed.

“You gained a follower. Great, wow, awesome.”

The beautiful couple also posted a video of when her bae moved to Mzansi from the United States to be with the love of his life. She also trended for giving her bae a shoutout after she bagged her Ph.D.

Watch the video of him moving to Mzansi here:

Netizens from both the United States of America and South Africa commented on how happy they were that he was moving to Mzansi.

Brian Boles congratulated him.

“Wow, Josh. That is awesome. So happy for you. I still remember that young kid from work, and it couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”

Jonette Jose331 exclaimed:

“God’s richest blessings upon you both. Stay safe, all the best.”

Ozmanjim wrote:

“Many years of love to the both of you.”

QueenKaren welcomed him.

“So sweet! He came at the right time too. The weather is getting very nice.”

Rochelleoliphant06 added:

“All the best, guys. Your story is beautiful.”

MrsDuPlessis added:

“He’s gonna love it here.”

Beyond Borders responded:

“I believe so, too. South Africa has one of the most kindest people I know.”

Zuket09 SBWLed:

“If I ever get married again, I will move anywhere for love because I concentrated on my career for 15 years. Now I feel like love may locate me.”

Mlungu and Zulu bae move to JHB from KZN

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a mlungu and his bae moved from KZN to Johannesburg to start their lives together.

The couple shared their trip, which went viral, and the video shows them preparing for the journey. The couple also shared their story with Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News