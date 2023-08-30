A TikTok video shows a woman on her graduation day where she looked absolutely stunning in her outfit

The stunner was celebrating becoming a doctor, and she made sure to give thanks to her support system

Online users thought the lady was cute after she made a video dedicated to her boyfriend, who was in her corner

One graduate was beaming on graduation day. The lady looked stunning on her special day.

Vend PhD graduate wore a traditional Venda dress, and many people loved seeing the sweet moment on graduation day. Image: @beyondborders_jh

Source: TikTok

The woman's graduation video got some attention from netizens. Many were fascinated as they watched the video of the couple.

PhD graduate gives credit to woman

@beyondborders_jh posted a video for her boyfriend after graduating with her PhD. The stunner was celebrating academic success and love.

In the clip, the woman said behind every successful graduate is her man. She was grateful he es there to hold her shoes while taking pictures. Watch the video below:

Mzansi gushes over couple on graduation day

Many people loved the video of the sweet couple. Online users left cute compliments for the woman.

LeeBcy B Ngwana said:

"Zwo nakesa (Very pretty)"

Fhulufhelo Tshisa wrote:

"Congratulations doctor."

mukheputu commented:

"Venda hun slaying."

Pfarelo added:

"Proud of you slaying our traditional clothes... proud Venda."

Source: Briefly News