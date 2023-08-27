Woman Nearly Burns Down House for Content in TikTok Video, Peeps in Stitches As She Destroys Decor
- One woman was trying to make content, and the mission ended badly when she tried to light a candle
- The lady showed people how a fire caught in her house in a split second, and it made for an entertaining clip
- Online users were thoroughly amused as the woman caused unnecessary damage for the sake of views
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!
A woman paid the price of trying to be a content creator. The lady didn't realise how flammable some of her decor was and paid the price.
Online users thought the woman's video was hilarious. The incident received thousands of likes from netizens.
Woman lights fire in home by accident
One lady @oddertm was filming a video when she said her decor piece was on fire. In the clip, the lady was trying to light a candle when the fire caught on a flammable item.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Watch the video below:
South Africans amused by TikTok creator
Many people thought the lady was hilarious. Peeps cracked jokes at her expense.
Mbali M said:
'It’s giving impepho."
Veee wrote:
"This is not supposed to be this funny, askies."
denise.osei commented:
"Girl those type of candles are only for decor sis."
samaria armani wrote:
"Babes Stevie Wonder would've seen that coming, c'mon now."
florencegaddi added:
"Sorry I didn't mean to laugh, but why chomi?"
TikTok viewers entertained by epic fails
Netizens have always amused watch others catch Ls in videos. One man was trying to take a video at a pool when she fell in.
"She's so smart": Girl's quick thinking prevents fire hazard and amazes SA
Briefly News previously reported that a child's parent was thankful that the little one was around. The child did the most to save her family home from a possible fire.
The video of the child spotting the fire hazard had over 7 000 likes. Peeps thought the daughter deserved a big reward for acting decisively.
A TikTok video by @peggynosipho5 showed the moment her child was a hero. The bright child pulled a heater away when she noticed that it was about set their furniture ablaze.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News