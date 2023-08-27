One woman was trying to make content, and the mission ended badly when she tried to light a candle

The lady showed people how a fire caught in her house in a split second, and it made for an entertaining clip

Online users were thoroughly amused as the woman caused unnecessary damage for the sake of views

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman paid the price of trying to be a content creator. The lady didn't realise how flammable some of her decor was and paid the price.

A TikTok video of a woman burning home decor by mistake had many laughing. Image: @oddertm

Source: TikTok

Online users thought the woman's video was hilarious. The incident received thousands of likes from netizens.

Woman lights fire in home by accident

One lady @oddertm was filming a video when she said her decor piece was on fire. In the clip, the lady was trying to light a candle when the fire caught on a flammable item.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by TikTok creator

Many people thought the lady was hilarious. Peeps cracked jokes at her expense.

Mbali M said:

'It’s giving impepho."

Veee wrote:

"This is not supposed to be this funny, askies."

denise.osei commented:

"Girl those type of candles are only for decor sis."

samaria armani wrote:

"Babes Stevie Wonder would've seen that coming, c'mon now."

florencegaddi added:

"Sorry I didn't mean to laugh, but why chomi?"

TikTok viewers entertained by epic fails

Netizens have always amused watch others catch Ls in videos. One man was trying to take a video at a pool when she fell in.

"She's so smart": Girl's quick thinking prevents fire hazard and amazes SA

Briefly News previously reported that a child's parent was thankful that the little one was around. The child did the most to save her family home from a possible fire.

The video of the child spotting the fire hazard had over 7 000 likes. Peeps thought the daughter deserved a big reward for acting decisively.

A TikTok video by @peggynosipho5 showed the moment her child was a hero. The bright child pulled a heater away when she noticed that it was about set their furniture ablaze.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News