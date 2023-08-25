One woman on TikTok went viral after being recorded while focusing on a gospel TV programme

The lady was tuned into a channel where this pastor was preaching and showed that she was listening to the word of God in a strange way

People had hilarious jokes about how the scene reminded them of their own relatives who displayed similar behaviour

A woman was with her baby while watching TV. This lady became a TikTok hit after showing people that she was completely absorbed in the TV show.

A TikTok of a woman with a baby on her back was touching the TV because of a gospel programme. Image: TikTok/@therealbabes_wodumo/Getty Images/Rodger Shagam

Source: UGC

The video of the woman received over 14,000 likes. People in the video discussed how powerful TV pastors can be.

Woman moved by TV sermon

A video posted by @therealbabes_wodumo shows a lady with a baby on her back while listening to a pastor on TV. In the clip, the pastor said listeners should touch the screen for restoration

The lady was so touched that she obliged the pastor's commands. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss TV pastors

Many people said the video reminded them of their grandmothers who were convinced to do strange things by televangelists. Some netizens thought it was hilarious, while others said it was sad that she was convinced to touch the screen.

A few peeps admitted that they fell for similar pastors. Read the comments below:

Sentle Tsele said:

"I thought it was falling until I realised she was convinced to touch the screen.... aowa LAWD."

Mpendulo added:

"This was me back then when Mboro was praying."

nhlakamapholobang wrote:

"Pastor Mboro part 2."

jacky commented:

"I remember my neighbor used to call me for church service on TV and I would be so annoyed tjerr."

vuyo.sunr could relate

"My granny and her are the same..lapho thina svele shleke.(we always laugh)"

Pastor Mboro gained notoriety

There are many Christians in South Africa, which also means a thriving industry of churches. One of the most famous is televangelist Pastor Mboro runs an infamous church.

