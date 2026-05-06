On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, Bandile Magibili reacted to reports that TK Nciza officially sued him, insisting he was never served any court summons

In a press release shared by Ntsiki Mazwai on X, the arts activist explained his comments about Zahara

Magibili questioned the legal process and R5 million claim, suggesting the courts were being used to silence him

Arts activist reacted after TK Nciza allegedly took legal action over Zahara remarks. Image: Bandile Magibili, tknciza_sa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Arts activist Bandile Magibili has responded after label owner and politician TK Nciza unleashed his lawyers on him. Nciza took legal action against Magibili following his explosive allegations regarding Zahara's death.

After Magibili made the statements during a Podcast and Chill episode, Nciza sent a letter of demand seeking a public apology and retraction. After Magibili allegedly failed to comply with the letter of demand, Nciza has approached the High Court seeking R5 million in defamation damages.

Bandile Magibili responded after Sunday Times reported that TK Nciza was suing him for millions.

Arts activist responds to TK Nciza's R5 million lawsuit

On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai took to her official X (Twitter) account and shared a press release by Bandile Magibili.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In his statement, Magibili rejected Sunday Times’ report claiming that TK Nciza was suing him for R5 million. He alleged that he had not been served with a court summons and explained that he received a WhatsApp letter of demand, which he does not consider a formal court action.

“I, Bandile Magibili, reject the Sunday Times article claiming TK Nciza is suing me for R5 million over statements made on Podcast and Chill with MacG. I have never been served summons by a sheriff. I do not live in KuGompo City or East London — I reside in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape. What I received was a WhatsApp letter of demand on 28 September 2025 from an unknown number claiming to be Morolong Inc. That is not summons,” part of the press release reads.

Magibili further defended his original comments about Zahara, saying they were not meant to be taken literally. He explained that his wording was figurative and not an attack on Nciza personally.

“My appearance on Podcast and Chill was about preserving history, including the legal battle around who designed the SA flag. My comments about Zahara were figurative language describing how TS Records treated her — “Zahara died the first day she got to TS Records” was a metaphor, not literal. My intention was to correct the historical record, not defame TK Nciza. Defamation requires wrongfulness, intention to defame, and causation of harm — my expression fails to meet these elements,” Bandile Magibili added.

Magibili suggested that TK Nciza was abusing the courts to silence him.

“I requested verification from Mr Dumisani Motsamai (TK Nciza’s lawyer) — practising certificate, Fidelity Fund, Right of Appearance, Power of Attorney, and the legal provision used to determine my intention. None was provided. I question how TK Nciza quantified R5 million damages. Given that courts have backlogs, why is this case so fast? This raises concerns about a two-tier justice system and politicians abusing courts to silence critics,” the statement further reads.

Read the full statement below:

TK Nciza took legal action after Bandile Magibili's comments about Zahara. Image: tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

What has TK Nciza said about Zahara?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that during Zahara's memorial service at Rhema Bible Church, TK Nciza claimed that they were on speaking terms.

When asked about this, he refrained from speaking in much detail, saying the moment belonged to Zahara.

Source: Briefly News