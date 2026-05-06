A lady showed people that she is head over heels in love when she went the extra mile for her husband on their wedding day

The blushing pride walked down the aisle in a TikTok video that went viral because they were an interracial couple

Online users were in awe of a video that proved just how intentional the woman was with embracing her husband’s culture

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In a post on TikTok, a woman let people know that she was hopelessly in love. The lady impressed people after showing that she did the most for her wedding day.

A woman delivered her vows in her husband's language. Image: @ndzuh0 / TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip that was posted on 5 May 2026 was a major hit as people discussed the lovebirds. Online users could not stop raving about the couple that showed love knows no language barriers.

In a video posted on TikTok by @ndzuh0, a loving wife stood in front of her husband and told him how much she loves him. The lady let people know that she was pledging her life to him, and she said it all in isiZulu, as a non- native speaker. She declared that she would go wherever he goes. Watch the video of her pledging her love for her husband:

SA moved by bride's Zulu vows

Many people thought that the lady was sweet for learning her husband's language. Online users were thoroughly impressed by the new wife for learning her husband's language. Read the comments below:

The interracial couple that got married left South Africa gushing. Image: Ndzuh0 / TikTok

Source: TikTok

Marilyn enjoyed the bride's Zulu vows:

"Love the fact that she's trying. In fact, she did it!"

Nokuthula also admired the lady's hardwork:

"The commitment to see her vows in his language!! Samthandi umakoti ❤️"

Lady TDK...Zondi exclaimed:

"This is too beautiful bafethu 🥰🥰🥰 love is a beautiful thing noma wena ungalutholi it stills fe els so good to see others find it ❤️"

@Duduzile_khoza2.2oh was amused:

"The man in the background was so impressed, the laughter at the end😂😂😂😂🤣"

Kwanele_Msomi congratulated the love birds:

"That’s my high school mate, Owami 🔥👏🏽 I’m proud of you my brother."

Zaza gushed over the man and woman's romance:

"Love is really BEAUTIFUL, he who finds a wife finds a GOOD thing. ❤️"

Ma-Luquazy 💐🌹 applauded the couple:

"🥳congratulations to the newlyweds baphathane kahle, Waze wangichaza UKoti 💕💕🌹"

mazzy said:

"If meeting you halfway and committed to our relationship was a person 🥰👌👌👌"

lwadaprince150 joked about the moving gesture:

"Umuntu ushada no AI."

sunshine.s5 was stunned:

"The effort she made in rehearsing this? And actually sounding so good? Ooh she loves him!🥰"

Nokuthula wrote:

"The commitment to see her vows through in his language! Samthandi umakoti ❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about interracial couples

People were touched by an adorable couple that had a wedding and wore each other's traditional attire.

South Africans were moved by a TikTok video of an Italian man who decided to take part in the lobola negotiations.

Online users were fascinated by a video of a man and a woman who walked down the aisle in a beautiful traditional ceremony, as an interreligious couple

Source: Briefly News